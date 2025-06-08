5 Aberdeen pubs on sale from cocktail venue to city strip club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 Aberdeen pubs on sale from cocktail venue to city strip club

Several well-known bars are on the market in the Granite City.

By Liza Hamilton
Ye Olde Frigate Bar. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Ye Olde Frigate Bar. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Change is brewing across Aberdeen’s licensed trade – with five pubs currently on the market offering fresh prospects for hospitality operators.

Whether you are a seasoned publican or looking to pull your first pint, these properties range from neighbourhood boozers to central city favourites, each with their own distinct clientele.

1. Ye Olde Frigate Bar, Netherkirkgate – £230,000

Inside Ye Olde Frigate Bar. Image: Christie & Co

Tucked away on one of Aberdeen’s oldest streets, this iconic pub has been a city centre staple dating back centuries.

Spread over three floors and close to the harbour, Ye Olde Frigate Bar is full of maritime character – and potential.

The main bar has seating and standing for 50, with space for 50 more on the first floor function room with its comfortable booth seating and own bar.

Freehold and free of brewery ties, it is being marketed as a great opportunity for hands-on operators with an eye for tradition.

2. The 524 Bar, George Street – £130,000

The 524 Bar on George Street in Aberdeen is just one of the pubs up for sale. Image: Christie & Co

For those after a more modest entry into the trade, this freehold pub on George Street could fit the bill.

The 524 Bar comes with a loyal local following and sits among “elegant grey granite buildings”, according to agent Christie & Co.

The main bar is a classic, traditional pub with a wooden bar and gantry and pool table, with room for 20 seated.

Its lounge has its own bar and fixed seating with a small raised stage.

There’s also a good sized beer cellar and small office located to the side of the main bar.

3. Orchid Bar, Langstane Place – £275,000

The exterior of Orchid Bar
Aberdeen’s Orchid Bar has hit the market.

This former- award-winning cocktail bar is now for sale following its closure earlier this year.

Spread over three floors of a B-listed granite townhouse just off Union Street, the 1,976 sq ft property is offered as a turnkey opportunity at around £275,000.

Previously operated as Orchid for 15 years, the venue developed a strong following and national recognition, including multiple Best Cocktail Bar awards.

Its well-equipped bar, staff areas and dual access via Langstane Place and Bon Accord Square make it a versatile proposition for new operators.

4. The Office / Number 7, Crown Street – £250,000

The Office and Number 7. Image: Colliers

Once home to food, sport and exotic dancing, the double-flow premises previously traded as The Office Bar and Kitchen downstairs and Number 7 – a licensed strip club – upstairs,

The bar holds a rare sexual entertainment venue (SEV) license, one of only six allowed in Aberdeen city centre.

The space has been described as “ready to go” for operators keen to step into the city’s adult entertainment market.

Fully-fitted, with a capacity of 539, Colliers agent Paul Shiells describes the venue as a large space with lots of potential.

“Aberdeen has a propensity to like strip clubs and this one is ready to go,” he said.

5. The Bridge Bar, Bridge Street – £450,000

The Bridge Bar is another long-standing Aberdeen pub for sale. Image Christie & Co

One of Aberdeen’s best-established watering holes, The Bridge Bar seeks new ownership due to the retirement of publican Colin Cameron after more than two decades at the helm.

Located just off Union Street, the pub is a classic wet-led operation, with a single bar, open-plan seating and a well-maintained basement cellar.

Trading figures show a steady post-pandemic rebound, with turnover climbing from £273,000 in 2022 to nearly £328,000 in the year to June 2024.

