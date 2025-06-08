5 Aberdeen pubs on sale from cocktail venue to city strip club

Change is brewing across Aberdeen’s licensed trade – with five pubs currently on the market offering fresh prospects for hospitality operators.

Whether you are a seasoned publican or looking to pull your first pint, these properties range from neighbourhood boozers to central city favourites, each with their own distinct clientele.

1. Ye Olde Frigate Bar, Netherkirkgate – £230,000

Tucked away on one of Aberdeen’s oldest streets, this iconic pub has been a city centre staple dating back centuries.

Spread over three floors and close to the harbour, Ye Olde Frigate Bar is full of maritime character – and potential.

The main bar has seating and standing for 50, with space for 50 more on the first floor function room with its comfortable booth seating and own bar.

Freehold and free of brewery ties, it is being marketed as a great opportunity for hands-on operators with an eye for tradition.

2. The 524 Bar, George Street – £130,000

For those after a more modest entry into the trade, this freehold pub on George Street could fit the bill.

The 524 Bar comes with a loyal local following and sits among “elegant grey granite buildings”, according to agent Christie & Co.

The main bar is a classic, traditional pub with a wooden bar and gantry and pool table, with room for 20 seated.

Its lounge has its own bar and fixed seating with a small raised stage.

There’s also a good sized beer cellar and small office located to the side of the main bar.

3. Orchid Bar, Langstane Place – £275,000

This former- award-winning cocktail bar is now for sale following its closure earlier this year.

Spread over three floors of a B-listed granite townhouse just off Union Street, the 1,976 sq ft property is offered as a turnkey opportunity at around £275,000.

Previously operated as Orchid for 15 years, the venue developed a strong following and national recognition, including multiple Best Cocktail Bar awards.

Its well-equipped bar, staff areas and dual access via Langstane Place and Bon Accord Square make it a versatile proposition for new operators.

4. The Office / Number 7, Crown Street – £250,000

Once home to food, sport and exotic dancing, the double-flow premises previously traded as The Office Bar and Kitchen downstairs and Number 7 – a licensed strip club – upstairs,

The bar holds a rare sexual entertainment venue (SEV) license, one of only six allowed in Aberdeen city centre.

The space has been described as “ready to go” for operators keen to step into the city’s adult entertainment market.

Fully-fitted, with a capacity of 539, Colliers agent Paul Shiells describes the venue as a large space with lots of potential.

“Aberdeen has a propensity to like strip clubs and this one is ready to go,” he said.

5. The Bridge Bar, Bridge Street – £450,000

One of Aberdeen’s best-established watering holes, The Bridge Bar seeks new ownership due to the retirement of publican Colin Cameron after more than two decades at the helm.

Located just off Union Street, the pub is a classic wet-led operation, with a single bar, open-plan seating and a well-maintained basement cellar.

Trading figures show a steady post-pandemic rebound, with turnover climbing from £273,000 in 2022 to nearly £328,000 in the year to June 2024.