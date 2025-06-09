Aberdeen’s Rovop surges to £13.3m profit under US billionaire’s ownership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Rovop surges to £13.3m profit under US billionaire’s ownership

One boss was paid £2.2 million in record year for the Westhill firm.

By Liza Hamilton
Rovop chief executive Neil Potter.
Rovop chief executive Neil Potter. Image: Rovop

Aberdeen subsea robotics specialist Rovop has posted soaring profits in its first accounts since being taken over by a US billionaire.

Westhill-headquartered Rovop Limited – one of the world’s largest providers of remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services – recorded a £13.3 million pre-tax profit in the nine months to December 31 2024.

This is up significantly from the £3.1m pre-tax profit figure recorded for the year ending March 31 2024.

Turnover for the nine-month period was £54.4m – up from £53.7m for the previous 12-month period.

Rovop’s next chapter under Chouest control

Newly filed accounts at Companies House offer the clearest look yet at how Rovop has been doing financially since it was bought by C-Rovop LLC, part of Louisiana-based Edison Chouest Offshore group

The company is owned by US billionaire Gary Chouest, who is worth around $2 billion.

Rovop operations.
Westhill-based Rovop. Image: Rovop

The financial boost follows a string of major contract wins and rising demand in both oil and gas as well as offshore wind sectors, with renewables now accounting for a “significant portion” of Rovop’s revenue.

The takeover ended a seven-year run under global private equity firm Bluewater, with chief executive Neil Potter hailing the change in ownership as a “remarkable opportunity” when it was first announced in May.

With more than 200 offshore vessels, the Chouest group has helped Rovop access new global markets, enhancing operations in Houston, Singapore and Dubai.

This international growth has been accompanied by a rise in staffing, with the workforce increasing from 272 to 311 during the reporting period.

£2.2m for top director

The accounts also reveal that the highest-paid director received £2.24m during the nine-month period.

Additionally, the company incurred £971,000 in exceptional administrative expenses, paid to a company linked to a director of Rovop’s parent company.

Billionaire Gary Chouest, the new owner of Rovop.
Billionaire Gary Chouest, the new owner of Rovop. Image: Edison Chouest Offshore/YouTube

Similar expenses in the previous year were £137,000. Rovop noted it had used a reporting exemption that allowed it to omit details of transactions with wholly owned subsidiaries.

Opportunity and risk

Founded in 2011, Rovop now plays a key role in the energy transition, supporting subsea construction, inspection, maintenance and cable lay projects across offshore renewables.

The subsea firm flagged both opportunity and risk in global energy markets, noting the impact of geopolitical factors on oil prices.

Director Dane Dundas added: “The emerging balanced view towards energy security presents a positive outlook for both traditional and new energy, and the group is well positioned to serve both sectors.

“The directors are confident that the prospects for the market for Rovop’s services, coupled with the wider global customer base that has been built up over the last two years, will continue to drive growth in the business.”

Founded in 2011, Rovop specialises in underwater robotics and operates in oil and gas, offshore wind and utilities industries globally.

In his report, he said the company continues to generate much of its revenue from offshore wind construction and cable lay.

“Activity on the vessels on which our assets are placed continues to be strong and looks set to continue for the foreseeable future,” he said.

“The change in ownership post year-end also brings new opportunities for growth, allowing Rovop to utilise assets and service personnel controlled by the wider group.”

