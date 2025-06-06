All the winners of North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

All the winners of North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards 2025

More than 200 people gathered for the awards at Meldrum House Hotel.

By Kelly Wilson
Gregor Mackintosh, of Mackintosh of Glendaveney.
Gregor Mackintosh, of Mackintosh of Glendaveney. Image: Kami Thomson /DC Thomson

Outstanding examples of food and drink innovation across the north-east were celebrated at the prestigious 2025 North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards last night.

The event showcased successes in the vital growth sector, as well as recognising investment in people, products and processes.

Peterhead firm Mackintosh of Glendaveny celebrated a double on the night, taking home the awards for business growth and team of the year.

Held annually, the prestigious awards are organised by economic development organisation Opportunity North East (One) in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council.

Range of winners

Last night’s ceremony at Meldrum House Country Hotel, near Oldmeldrum, was attended by more than 2oo industry professionals.

It was hosted by food and drink television presenter, writer and fresh produce importer Chris Bavin.

The award for best new product (small company) went to Deeside-based Hungry Squirrel Limited for its Sweet Chai Cashew Butter. Susan Yule’s nut butters have been a big hit since launching her business in May 2017.

Susan Yule with her Hungry Squirrel product range. Images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The accolade of best new product (medium to large company) was won by Castleton Farm Shop for its Castleton Farm mayonnaise.

Tullynessle Deer Farm was named best young business and Life Blood, formerly known as Raw Culture, took home the most innovative business title.

Janet and Willie Keith run Tullynessle Deer Farm, near Alford. Image: Paul Reid

The best new drink product title went to Six Degrees North for its Foraged Saison.

Megan Dorward, business growth manager at Castleton Farm, won the rising star award.

Westerton Farmers’ Long Table Feast received the best food and drink tourism experience title.

‘Beating heart of economy’

The north-east’s food and drink sector generates an annual turnover of £2.4 billion, supporting more than 22,000 jobs across manufacturing, agriculture and seafood processing.

Stanley Morrice, One food, drink and agriculture chairman, said: “At Opportunity North East, we are committed to driving growth, innovation, and job creation.

“We are now starting an exciting new phase of support with the launch of One SeedPod – Scotland’s food and drink innovation hub.

“We’ve seen great examples of innovation and growth in this year’s awards, and I can’t wait to see what comes next for this sector, which is the beating heart of our economy.”

Full list of winners at North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards

  • Best young business – Tullynessle Deer Farm
  • Best food & drink tourism experience – Long Table Feast, Westerton Farmers
  • Business growth – Mackintosh of Glendaveny
  • Team of the year – Mackintosh of Glendaveny
  • Rising star – Megan Dorward, Castleton Farm
  • Most innovative business – Raw Culture Ltd
  • Best new product (small company) – Hungry Squirrel Limited – Sweet Chai Cashew Butter
  • Best new product (medium to large company) – Castleton Farm Shop – Castleton Farm Mayonnaise
  • Best new drink – Six Degrees North – Foraged Saison

Conversation