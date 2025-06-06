All the winners of North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards 2025

Outstanding examples of food and drink innovation across the north-east were celebrated at the prestigious 2025 North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards last night.

The event showcased successes in the vital growth sector, as well as recognising investment in people, products and processes.

Peterhead firm Mackintosh of Glendaveny celebrated a double on the night, taking home the awards for business growth and team of the year.

Held annually, the prestigious awards are organised by economic development organisation Opportunity North East (One) in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council.

Range of winners

Last night’s ceremony at Meldrum House Country Hotel, near Oldmeldrum, was attended by more than 2oo industry professionals.

It was hosted by food and drink television presenter, writer and fresh produce importer Chris Bavin.

The award for best new product (small company) went to Deeside-based Hungry Squirrel Limited for its Sweet Chai Cashew Butter. Susan Yule’s nut butters have been a big hit since launching her business in May 2017.

The accolade of best new product (medium to large company) was won by Castleton Farm Shop for its Castleton Farm mayonnaise.

Tullynessle Deer Farm was named best young business and Life Blood, formerly known as Raw Culture, took home the most innovative business title.

The best new drink product title went to Six Degrees North for its Foraged Saison.

Megan Dorward, business growth manager at Castleton Farm, won the rising star award.

Westerton Farmers’ Long Table Feast received the best food and drink tourism experience title.

‘Beating heart of economy’

The north-east’s food and drink sector generates an annual turnover of £2.4 billion, supporting more than 22,000 jobs across manufacturing, agriculture and seafood processing.

Stanley Morrice, One food, drink and agriculture chairman, said: “At Opportunity North East, we are committed to driving growth, innovation, and job creation.

“We are now starting an exciting new phase of support with the launch of One SeedPod – Scotland’s food and drink innovation hub.

“We’ve seen great examples of innovation and growth in this year’s awards, and I can’t wait to see what comes next for this sector, which is the beating heart of our economy.”

Full list of winners at North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards