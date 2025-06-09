Why out of town location is perfect for Elgin business cashing in on town’s housing boom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Why out of town location is perfect for Elgin business cashing in on town’s housing boom

The Deli owner Claire Willox talks about swapping the floor industry to own a cafe, the Elgin housing boom and expansion plans.

The Deli owner Claire Willox spoke to the Press and Journal. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Deli owner Claire Willox spoke to the Press and Journal. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

The owner of popular Elgin cafe The Deli, Claire Willox, has seen first hand the housing boom in the town.

She believes having out of town premises on Southfield Drive has had major benefits for her firm with free parking, an ever-growing population on the doorstep and nearby businesses for customers.

In 2017, she bought the lunch stop with a business partner after more than 30 years in the flooring industry.

Later down the line, she took over full ownership. The premises can hold up to 50 people.

The Deli owner Claire Willox pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

From flooring industry to The Deli in Elgin

Claire said: “Prior to the cafe, I worked in the flooring industry.

“When the opportunity came about to buy The Deli it was to try something completely different and I have really enjoyed it.

“I think it is really good being out of town with the businesses and doctors nearby.

“We get a lot of trade from other businesses and homes at lunchtime.

“The free parking helps too and we are really lucky to have many people walking in by for coffees, cookies and sandwiches.”

The Deli owner Claire Willox pictured with manager Kirsten Hendry. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In recent years, hundreds of homes have been built in the south of Elgin with thousands more still in the pipeline.

Claire added: “It is great for our businesses, with more people moving to Elgin.

“However I do feel it puts pressure on the NHS as well obviously.

“Some people say that nobody wants to live in Elgin, however there are so many new houses getting built.

Inside the Deli. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She added: “I get people coming in who have just moved here and say they love it here.

“Meanwhile, people often come back after visiting too.

I think we do take the place for granted because we have always been here and it is lovely to stay here.”

Future plans for The Deli in Elgin

Claire also holds private events inside The Deli which brings extra income for the business.

She said: “This year my outside catering has been really busy.

“We are closed on Sundays and private events are often held in it then like baby showers, birthday parties and other things.

The Deli owner Claire Willox has future plans. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We have an alcohol licence as well which opens up different opportunities.

“It is just so great to have a different income stream too.”

Meanwhile, she is thinking about getting a catering van to attend events like Highland Games and to provide more space than her car.

She said: “We could get a van because we are doing so much outside catering and there is an opportunity with it.

“It would great to go to the different markets and also promote The Deli shop too which would be good too.

Inside the premises. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We will wait and see but it certainly been something popular that many businesses are doing.”

She also praised her staff and manager Kirsten Hendry for making the Deli a friendly and inviting place for people.

The Deli is open 9am to 4pm from Monday to Saturday every week. All meals are made to order from fresh and locally sourced produce.

Read more from Elgin

Conversation