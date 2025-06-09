Why out of town location is perfect for Elgin business cashing in on town’s housing boom

The owner of popular Elgin cafe The Deli, Claire Willox, has seen first hand the housing boom in the town.

She believes having out of town premises on Southfield Drive has had major benefits for her firm with free parking, an ever-growing population on the doorstep and nearby businesses for customers.

In 2017, she bought the lunch stop with a business partner after more than 30 years in the flooring industry.

Later down the line, she took over full ownership. The premises can hold up to 50 people.

From flooring industry to The Deli in Elgin

Claire said: “Prior to the cafe, I worked in the flooring industry.

“When the opportunity came about to buy The Deli it was to try something completely different and I have really enjoyed it.

“I think it is really good being out of town with the businesses and doctors nearby.

“We get a lot of trade from other businesses and homes at lunchtime.

“The free parking helps too and we are really lucky to have many people walking in by for coffees, cookies and sandwiches.”

In recent years, hundreds of homes have been built in the south of Elgin with thousands more still in the pipeline.

Claire added: “It is great for our businesses, with more people moving to Elgin.

“However I do feel it puts pressure on the NHS as well obviously.

“Some people say that nobody wants to live in Elgin, however there are so many new houses getting built.

She added: “I get people coming in who have just moved here and say they love it here.

“Meanwhile, people often come back after visiting too.

“I think we do take the place for granted because we have always been here and it is lovely to stay here.”

Future plans for The Deli in Elgin

Claire also holds private events inside The Deli which brings extra income for the business.

She said: “This year my outside catering has been really busy.

“We are closed on Sundays and private events are often held in it then like baby showers, birthday parties and other things.

“We have an alcohol licence as well which opens up different opportunities.

“It is just so great to have a different income stream too.”

Meanwhile, she is thinking about getting a catering van to attend events like Highland Games and to provide more space than her car.

She said: “We could get a van because we are doing so much outside catering and there is an opportunity with it.

“It would great to go to the different markets and also promote The Deli shop too which would be good too.

“We will wait and see but it certainly been something popular that many businesses are doing.”

She also praised her staff and manager Kirsten Hendry for making the Deli a friendly and inviting place for people.

The Deli is open 9am to 4pm from Monday to Saturday every week. All meals are made to order from fresh and locally sourced produce.

Read more from Elgin