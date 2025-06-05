Founder retires as Moray engineering firm with 125 staff acquired

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Founder retires as Moray engineering firm with 125 staff acquired

Alan James started AJ Engineering with just one employee in a rented workshop in 1999.

By Liza Hamilton
RSK's Gary Young with AJ Engineering founder Alan James, who has announced his retirement. Image: AJE
One of Moray’s most prominent business figures has retired following the sale of his company in a major acquisition deal.

Alan James, 71, has stepped down from AJ Engineering (AJE), the Forres-based firm he founded in 1999.

The business, which employs 125 people across sites in Forres, Fort William and Carlisle, has been acquired by global environmental and engineering leader RSK Group.

The deal includes AJE’s sister company NEWCo, based in Fort William.

The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, brings AJE into a group of over 200 companies worldwide.

Graham Alexander, who has worked with AJE for 11 years, will take over as group managing director. Neil Worsdall will remain general manager of NEWCo.

Sale of AJ Engineering and NEWCo

Mr James said the deal secures the future of the companies and positions them well for further growth.

He will remain for a short handover before fully retiring. He expressed confidence in the next phase of the business.

Gary Young of RSK Group, Graham Alexander managing director of AJ Engineering and NEWCo and Alan James who has announced his retirement from the companies which he founded in 1999. Image: AJE

“By joining a larger organisation, AJE and NEWCo will benefit from increased new business opportunities, a broad range of knowledge sharing, and working in partnership and collaboration with the other RSK Group businesses on a wide range of varied and inclusive projects,” he said.

“This truly marks the start of exciting times for all at AJ’s and NEWCo.”

Mr James began his career in 1971 as an apprentice fabricator welder at William Reid Engineering in Forres.

He progressed into project management and later earned an MSc from Aberdeen University.

It was when he was made redundant at 45 following the closure of William Reid in 1999, that he took the leap to set up his own firm.

He launched AJ Engineering with just one employee in a rented workshop at Greshop Industrial Estate in Forres.

From redundancy to regional powerhouse

“Starting out I remember working eight straight weeks – all hours, Saturdays and Sundays too,” he recalls.

“It’s been a lot of hard work building up the company, but very satisfying.”

Over the past 26 years, AJE has taken on major projects across the UK and beyond. Highlights include infrastructure support at SaxaVord Spaceport in Shetland and ongoing work at Rothera Research Station in Antarctica.

Alan James at Grant Park in Forres with the Piper. Image: Jasperimage

Mr James says he has always placed a strong emphasis on training and development: “I started as an apprentice myself,” he said. “Investing in young people has always been important to me.

“The intention is that for our staff here in Forres, Fort William and Carlisle, it’s very much business as usual.

“I am well over retirement age, and making sure that the company that I have built, with lots of support along the way, continues to grow from strength to strength has been very important to me.”

New chapter begins

Outside his role at AJE, Mr James has been active in the Moray community.

He is Depute Lieutenant of Moray and a director of Forres Events Limited. He helped organise the Piping at Forres festival and last year’s Grant Park 100 celebration.

AJ Engineering founder and managing director Alan James celebrating the firm’s 25th birthday. Image: AJ Engineering

RSK Group said acquiring AJE and NEWCo will strengthen its UK engineering base, particularly in water, energy and infrastructure.

Conversation