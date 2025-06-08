How former oil and gas worker became Buckie’s accidental ice cream man

When Richard Simpson was working in oil and gas overseas, he never imagined he’d end up running an ice cream business back home in Buckie – especially one that already had his name above the door.

But in 2021, after more than two decades working offshore and with work trips taking him away from his young family, he started exploring his options.

Richard answered our questions on what it takes to run a small business.

How and why did you start in business?

I didn’t set out to “start a business”. It came calling to me. Simpson’s Ice Cream has been part of Buckie since 1987 in some shape or form, but in 2021, while working abroad in oil and gas exploration, something reached out and grabbed me.

It was a complete coincidence that the business came with my surname already above the door. Or maybe it was just meant to be.

Taking over the reins of Simpson’s was something I had to do. A decision I’ve questioned many times, but never truly regretted.

How did you get to where you are today?

Growing the business and making it more resilient has been my focus.

I added retail back into the business with our ice cream parlour in Cluny Square, Buckie, and I’ve invested time and money to increase our wholesale operations. This gives us more diversity to operate in difficult market conditions.

It’s not possible to count the hours put into this, and I find it so difficult to describe the challenge of driving a small business forward, for me and for my whole family.

The tenacity required to run a small business took me by surprise.

Who helped you?

Too many to name them all, and none I’ll ever forget. Family, of course. My wife’s patience should probably win an award. And my team, especially the ones who turn up on wet Mondays with a smile.

The Federation of Small Businesses, too.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

“Don’t chase what’s shiny. Protect what’s solid.”

It’s easy to get distracted by new trends, tech, and fancy packaging. But the soul of Simpson’s was never shiny. It was quality. And that’s what folk come back for.

What is your biggest mistake?

Trying to carry it all myself. There’s a pride that comes with running a business, but also a silence. I learned the hard way that sharing the load isn’t a weakness – it’s how you grow.

How could the government or council support your ambitions?

The government could ease the load by bringing energy costs down and reducing VAT for producers and manufacturers.

As for councils, I believe our town and city centres are the heartbeats of communities. They need to remove some of the barriers to entry for small businesses, allowing our high streets to grow rather than decline.

We’re not asking for handouts, just a bit of breathing room would really help.

What do you still hope to achieve?

In time, to pass on Simpson’s Ice Cream better than I found it. That doesn’t just mean profit.

It means culture, community, and something my kids might be proud to inherit, even if they choose to go their own way.