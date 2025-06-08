How former oil and gas worker became Buckie’s accidental ice cream man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How former oil and gas worker became Buckie’s accidental ice cream man

Richard Simpson went from drilling to chilling and now employs 16 people at Simpson's Ice Cream.

By Liza Hamilton
Richard Simpson.
When Richard Simpson was working in oil and gas overseas, he never imagined he’d end up running an ice cream business back home in Buckie – especially one that already had his name above the door.

But in 2021, after more than two decades working offshore and with work trips taking him away from his young family, he started exploring his options.

Richard answered our questions on what it takes to run a small business.

How and why did you start in business?

I didn’t set out to “start a business”. It came calling to me. Simpson’s Ice Cream has been part of Buckie since 1987 in some shape or form, but in 2021, while working abroad in oil and gas exploration, something reached out and grabbed me.

Richard and Gemma Simpson. Image: Jason Hedges

It was a complete coincidence that the business came with my surname already above the door. Or maybe it was just meant to be.

Taking over the reins of Simpson’s was something I had to do. A decision I’ve questioned many times, but never truly regretted.

How did you get to where you are today?

Growing the business and making it more resilient has been my focus.

I added retail back into the business with our ice cream parlour in Cluny Square, Buckie, and I’ve invested time and money to increase our wholesale operations. This gives us more diversity to operate in difficult market conditions.

Owners Richard and Gemma Simpson opened Buckie’s Ice Cream Cabin at Cluny Square at the end of 2023. Image: Jason Hedges

It’s not possible to count the hours put into this, and I find it so difficult to describe the challenge of driving a small business forward, for me and for my whole family.

The tenacity required to run a small business took me by surprise.

Who helped you?

Too many to name them all, and none I’ll ever forget. Family, of course. My wife’s patience should probably win an award. And my team, especially the ones who turn up on wet Mondays with a smile.

The Federation of Small Businesses, too.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

“Don’t chase what’s shiny. Protect what’s solid.”

It’s easy to get distracted by new trends, tech, and fancy packaging. But the soul of Simpson’s was never shiny. It was quality. And that’s what folk come back for.

What is your biggest mistake?

Trying to carry it all myself. There’s a pride that comes with running a business, but also a silence. I learned the hard way that sharing the load isn’t a weakness – it’s how you grow.

How could the government or council support your ambitions?

The government could ease the load by bringing energy costs down and reducing VAT for producers and manufacturers.

Simpson’s Ice Cream uses a traditional Scottish base recipe and has over 200 recipes in its catalogue. Image: Jason Hedges

As for councils, I believe our town and city centres are the heartbeats of communities. They need to remove some of the barriers to entry for small businesses, allowing our high streets to grow rather than decline.

We’re not asking for handouts, just a bit of breathing room would really help.

What do you still hope to achieve?

In time, to pass on Simpson’s Ice Cream better than I found it. That doesn’t just mean profit.

It means culture, community, and something my kids might be proud to inherit, even if they choose to go their own way.

