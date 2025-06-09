Work to begin on £42m Highland port expansion which will support up to 1,500 jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Work to begin on £42m Highland port expansion which will support up to 1,500 jobs

The new project will allow the port to play a "pivotal role" in delivery of offshore wind projects.

By Alex Banks
Kishorn Port will undergo a £42 million expansion. Image: Morrison Media
Kishorn Port will undergo a £42 million expansion. Image: Morrison Media

Work on a new £42 million expansion project at Kishorn Port is to start next week.

The major development will enable the port to play a “pivotal role” in delivery of offshore wind projects.

It also has the potential to support 1,500 jobs once completed through attracting numerous projects.

The Wester Ross port’s dry dock size will be increased. Land will also be reclaimed to create capacity for manufacturing concrete floating offshore wind foundations.

Highlands job creation

Kishorn Port director Alasdair Ferguson feels the port is the perfect place to manufacture offshore wind sub-structures.

Phase 1A of the project is scheduled to begin on June 16 and will create 84 jobs for the next 18 months.

Mr Ferguson said: “This is another very significant milestone in the continuing development of Kishorn Port.

“Importantly, this project will provide the catalyst for the support and creation of jobs within Wester Ross and the wider Highlands, benefiting communities across the area.

“With a quarry on-site, Kishorn Port is ideally suited for manufacturing of concrete floating offshore wind sub-structures.

Alasdair Ferguson of Kishorn Port Limited (KPL) said the expansion will open the port to new markets.

“This phase 1A expansion project will enable us to provide full integration, with laydown, marshalling and assembly in the long-term.

“The development opens Kishorn to new market opportunities and we are receiving strong expressions of interest to utilise the enlarged dry dock area.

“Along with the additional laydown space, for floating offshore and decommissioning projects.

“We are grateful to Highlands and Islands Enterprise and Scottish Government for their support.”

Kishorn Port expansion sees £24m HIE investment

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) will invest £24m in the project. 

It comes as part of a £500m commitment from the Scottish government to develop ports and the offshore wind supply chain.

The Scottish government said Kishorn will play a “crucial role” in supporting current offshore wind developments in the region.

Kate Forbes
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said the investment is a “clear signal” from the Scottish government. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

SNP deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said it is “one of the most significant public investments” in Scotland’s port infrastructure in decades.

She said: “It is a clear signal from the Scottish government and HIE that will give investors the confidence to invest millions more in the area’s wider infrastructure, economy and people.”

Conversation