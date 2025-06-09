Work to begin on £42m Highland port expansion which will support up to 1,500 jobs

Work on a new £42 million expansion project at Kishorn Port is to start next week.

The major development will enable the port to play a “pivotal role” in delivery of offshore wind projects.

It also has the potential to support 1,500 jobs once completed through attracting numerous projects.

The Wester Ross port’s dry dock size will be increased. Land will also be reclaimed to create capacity for manufacturing concrete floating offshore wind foundations.

Highlands job creation

Kishorn Port director Alasdair Ferguson feels the port is the perfect place to manufacture offshore wind sub-structures.

Phase 1A of the project is scheduled to begin on June 16 and will create 84 jobs for the next 18 months.

Mr Ferguson said: “This is another very significant milestone in the continuing development of Kishorn Port.

“Importantly, this project will provide the catalyst for the support and creation of jobs within Wester Ross and the wider Highlands, benefiting communities across the area.

“With a quarry on-site, Kishorn Port is ideally suited for manufacturing of concrete floating offshore wind sub-structures.

“This phase 1A expansion project will enable us to provide full integration, with laydown, marshalling and assembly in the long-term.

“The development opens Kishorn to new market opportunities and we are receiving strong expressions of interest to utilise the enlarged dry dock area.

“Along with the additional laydown space, for floating offshore and decommissioning projects.

“We are grateful to Highlands and Islands Enterprise and Scottish Government for their support.”

Kishorn Port expansion sees £24m HIE investment

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) will invest £24m in the project.

It comes as part of a £500m commitment from the Scottish government to develop ports and the offshore wind supply chain.

The Scottish government said Kishorn will play a “crucial role” in supporting current offshore wind developments in the region.

SNP deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said it is “one of the most significant public investments” in Scotland’s port infrastructure in decades.

She said: “It is a clear signal from the Scottish government and HIE that will give investors the confidence to invest millions more in the area’s wider infrastructure, economy and people.”