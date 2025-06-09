Extra cruise ship visits as luxury vessels choose Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Extra cruise ship visits as luxury vessels choose Aberdeen

One of those includes a polar expedition ship from Antartica Cruises.

By Kelly Wilson
Viking Saturn berthed at South Harbour. Image: Mark Masson Photography
Aberdeen’s cruise industry continues to go from strength to strength, with the Port of Aberdeen confirming an additional seven cruise ship calls for this year.

It brings the total number of scheduled visits to 70 – marking a rise of more than 40% compared to 2024.

The city is set to welcome more than 48,000 cruise guests this year as it becomes an increasingly popular destination for operators and travellers alike.

Newly confirmed calls for this season include returning visits from Ambassador Cruise Lines, Renaissance Cruises, and the polar expedition ship Plancius from Antarctica Cruises.

Returning cruise operators

Port of Aberdeen chief executive Bob Sanguinetti said the amount of returning cruise lines showed the Granite City is “on the right track” following the £420 million South Harbour expansion.

One operator to have increased its schedule with five extra calls is Grand Circle Cruise Line with its Corinthian vessel.

The 290ft ship was built in 1990 and underwent a £3.6m refurbishment 10 years ago.

The Viking Vela, first Aberdeen cruise ship of the season docked in Aberdeen South Harbour in April. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Sanguinetti said: “Our investment in Aberdeen South Harbour has been a game-changer, unlocking substantial new opportunities for the cruise sector.

“This expansion is one of the key reasons behind the significant increase in cruise calls we’re seeing.

“The fact that many cruise lines are returning from 2024 with booked calls this season shows we’re on the right track, and we’re excited to welcome even more visitors to discover everything Aberdeen and the wider region have to offer.”

Former Arctic ship

The former polar expedition vessel the Plancius also makes a return to Aberdeen.

The Plancius is an ice-strengthened expedition cruise ship built specifically for the harsh Arctic and Antarctic conditions.

She was built in 1976 as an oceanographic research vessel for the Royal Dutch Navy and was named “Hr. Ms. Tydeman”.

The ship sailed for the Dutch Navy until June 2004 and was eventually purchased by Antartica Cruises and rebuilt as a passenger vessel in 2009.

North-east ‘has much to offer’

Since the start of the 2025 season in April with Viking, Port of Aberdeen has welcomed five of the 16 scheduled calls from the major cruise line – the Viking Vela, Sky, and Jupiter – bringing nearly 5,000 visitors to Aberdeen.

Viking Jupiter departing South Harbour. Image: Mark Masson Photography

Wendy Atkin-Smith, Viking UK managing director, said: “With so much to offer, from the local art offering to the thriving culinary scene, we are looking forward to introducing more travellers to the region in the future.”

Aberdeen became the first Scottish city to host Cruise Britain’s prestigious annual summer event last week with more than 50 leading cruise industry professionals attending a two-day gathering.

The event conference was held aboard the Viking Saturn at the port’s South Harbour.

