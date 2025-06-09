Extra cruise ship visits as luxury vessels choose Aberdeen

Aberdeen’s cruise industry continues to go from strength to strength, with the Port of Aberdeen confirming an additional seven cruise ship calls for this year.

It brings the total number of scheduled visits to 70 – marking a rise of more than 40% compared to 2024.

The city is set to welcome more than 48,000 cruise guests this year as it becomes an increasingly popular destination for operators and travellers alike.

Newly confirmed calls for this season include returning visits from Ambassador Cruise Lines, Renaissance Cruises, and the polar expedition ship Plancius from Antarctica Cruises.

Returning cruise operators

Port of Aberdeen chief executive Bob Sanguinetti said the amount of returning cruise lines showed the Granite City is “on the right track” following the £420 million South Harbour expansion.

One operator to have increased its schedule with five extra calls is Grand Circle Cruise Line with its Corinthian vessel.

The 290ft ship was built in 1990 and underwent a £3.6m refurbishment 10 years ago.

Mr Sanguinetti said: “Our investment in Aberdeen South Harbour has been a game-changer, unlocking substantial new opportunities for the cruise sector.

“This expansion is one of the key reasons behind the significant increase in cruise calls we’re seeing.

“The fact that many cruise lines are returning from 2024 with booked calls this season shows we’re on the right track, and we’re excited to welcome even more visitors to discover everything Aberdeen and the wider region have to offer.”

Former Arctic ship

The former polar expedition vessel the Plancius also makes a return to Aberdeen.

The Plancius is an ice-strengthened expedition cruise ship built specifically for the harsh Arctic and Antarctic conditions.

She was built in 1976 as an oceanographic research vessel for the Royal Dutch Navy and was named “Hr. Ms. Tydeman”.

The ship sailed for the Dutch Navy until June 2004 and was eventually purchased by Antartica Cruises and rebuilt as a passenger vessel in 2009.

North-east ‘has much to offer’

Since the start of the 2025 season in April with Viking, Port of Aberdeen has welcomed five of the 16 scheduled calls from the major cruise line – the Viking Vela, Sky, and Jupiter – bringing nearly 5,000 visitors to Aberdeen.

Wendy Atkin-Smith, Viking UK managing director, said: “With so much to offer, from the local art offering to the thriving culinary scene, we are looking forward to introducing more travellers to the region in the future.”

Aberdeen became the first Scottish city to host Cruise Britain’s prestigious annual summer event last week with more than 50 leading cruise industry professionals attending a two-day gathering.

The event conference was held aboard the Viking Saturn at the port’s South Harbour.