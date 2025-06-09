Donald Trump back in ‘significant control’ of Aberdeenshire golf resort after 8 years

US President Donald Trump has been newly named as a person with significant control over the company that controls Trump International’s Aberdeenshire golf resort.

The filing for Trump International Golf Club Scotland Limited, submitted to Companies House, lists Trump as having the “right to exercise, or actually exercises, significant influence or control over the activities of a trust”.

Specifically, the Donald J Trump Revocable Trust, which ultimately owns Trump International Golf Club Ltd, the company behind the resort near Balmedie.

The trust structure has long been at the centre of Trump’s business dealings, with his sons Donald Jr and Eric Trump, who are the only directors, formally in control of day-to-day management.

Previously Donald Jr was listed as the only person with significant control of the company, but now father and son are both listed.

It’s a move that appears to confirm the US president’s continued grip over his business empire – despite years of distancing claims.

Donald Trump back in ‘significant control’ at Balmedie

Under UK corporate transparency rules, companies must disclose who truly controls them.

Why the move to specifically name the US President as a person with significant control has been done now is unknown.

We asked Trump International Golf Club Scotland the reasons for the move and if it changes its day to day operations.

A response from The Trump Organisation played the filing down.

A spokesperson stated: “This was a simple administrative update. The structure of the business has not changed.”

Donald Trump was previously listed as a person in significant control at the company which owns the Balmedie golf resort several years ago.

However, this ended when he stepped down as a director of the company on January 19 2017, a day before he was inaugurated for his first term in the White House.

Back in 2017, when he first entered the White House, Trump held a press conference to announce he would “isolate” himself from the Trump Organisation to avoid conflicts of interest as US president.

“Complete and total” control, he said, would pass to his sons Eric and Donald Jr via a newly established trust.

His lawyer at the time, Sheri Dillon, insisted Trump would have “no involvement whatsoever” in the running of the business.

Most recent accounts published for Trump International Golf Club Scotland Ltd, showed the Aberdeenshire golf resort nearly doubled its losses in 2023, despite a rise in revenue.

The accounts show a pre-tax loss of £1.4 million in 2023, following a deficit of nearly £740,000 in 2022.

Back-to-back tournaments

Just last week it was confirmed the DP World Tour event would be held at Trump International Golf Links in Balmedie from August 7 – 10.

It will be the first time the Tour has visited Trump International Golf Links Scotland.

Celebrating the announcement, Eric Trump, executive vice president of The Trump Organisation, said: “2025 is an incredible year for Trump International Scotland, as we proudly welcome two world-class tournaments and celebrate the highly anticipated grand opening of our new championship links course.

“This significant milestone reflects the hard work of our team and is a true testament to the exceptional golf and hospitality we deliver in Scotland.”