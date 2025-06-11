Falls of Shin to open five months after ‘devastating’ fire

Falls of Shin will open this week after a “devastating” fire forced the restaurant to close for more than five months.

The iconic site has been shut since an electrical fire in the staff room on December 30.

Local couple Tom Bannerman and Annie-Rose Munro have run the Sutherland restaurant as The Salt and Salmon Company since January last year.

Falls of Shin has a history with flames, with the original building destroyed in a fire almost 12 years ago.

The Salt and Salmon Company will now look to make up for lost time by reopening to the public on June 12.

Hard moments for local couple

Tom said the past five months have been “difficult to say the least” but is looking forward to welcoming people inside again.

The £1.4 million salmon-shaped building, which was erected in 2017, has undergone work to repair the damages.

Tom said: “It has been hard seeing what we’ve worked very hard to create stripped back and taken off the walls in the effort to get the building back into a working order.

“We have made small quirky changes to our decoration, but have mostly restored it to how it previously was.

“The biggest challenge we faced whilst being closed was turning people away. It’s not something we like to do, especially considering how rural we are.”

The pair are now looking forward to welcoming locals and tourists through their doors again.

Tom also thanked the support which they have received during their difficult time.

He added: “We have had such amazing support from family, friends and also regulars.

“Without the support, this journey would have been increasingly more difficult.”

Falls of Shin bosses have big plans once open

Tom said this year will see more events ran out of the famous venue with a number of themed nights planned.

As it gets ready to welcome the public back, Falls of Shin has already played host to two weddings within a week.

Tom said: “Everybody absolutely loved getting dressed up last year for events so we will be putting more on.

“Outside of themed nights, we will continue to use locally grown and sustainable produce throughout our seasonal menus.

“Last week we were fortunate enough to have hosted two weddings at the Falls of Shin just a few days apart.

“The Falls is a beautiful spot for a wedding and we look forward to hosting many more to come.”