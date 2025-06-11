Falls of Shin to open five months after ‘devastating’ fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Falls of Shin to open five months after ‘devastating’ fire

Owner Tom Bannerman said the past five months have been "difficult to say the least".

Tom Bannerman and Annie-Rose Munro, who run their business at Falls of Shin. Image: DCT Design/Salt and Salmon Company
By Alex Banks

Falls of Shin will open this week after a “devastating” fire forced the restaurant to close for more than five months.

The iconic site has been shut since an electrical fire in the staff room on December 30.

Local couple Tom Bannerman and Annie-Rose Munro have run the Sutherland restaurant as The Salt and Salmon Company since January last year.

Falls of Shin has a history with flames, with the original building destroyed in a fire almost 12 years ago.

The Salt and Salmon Company will now look to make up for lost time by reopening to the public on June 12.

Hard moments for local couple

Tom said the past five months have been “difficult to say the least” but is looking forward to welcoming people inside again.

The £1.4 million salmon-shaped building, which was erected in 2017, has undergone work to repair the damages.

Tom said: “It has been hard seeing what we’ve worked very hard to create stripped back and taken off the walls in the effort to get the building back into a working order.

“We have made small quirky changes to our decoration, but have mostly restored it to how it previously was.

Tom Bannerman and Annie-Rose Munro, who are behind Falls of Shin, plan to open again this Thursday. Image: The Salt and Salmon Company

“The biggest challenge we faced whilst being closed was turning people away. It’s not something we like to do, especially considering how rural we are.”

The pair are now looking forward to welcoming locals and tourists through their doors again.

Tom also thanked the support which they have received during their difficult time.

He added: “We have had such amazing support from family, friends and also regulars.

“Without the support, this journey would have been increasingly more difficult.”

Falls of Shin bosses have big plans once open

Tom said this year will see more events ran out of the famous venue with a number of themed nights planned.

As it gets ready to welcome the public back, Falls of Shin has already played host to two weddings within a week.

Tom said: “Everybody absolutely loved getting dressed up last year for events so we will be putting more on.

The Falls of Shin building in Sutherland is shaped like a salmon. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents

“Outside of themed nights, we will continue to use locally grown and sustainable produce throughout our seasonal menus.

“Last week we were fortunate enough to have hosted two weddings at the Falls of Shin just a few days apart.

“The Falls is a beautiful spot for a wedding and we look forward to hosting many more to come.”

