New £400k Aberdeen bouldering gym opens as climbing craze takes hold

A dedicated bouldering centre has opened in Aberdeen following a £400,000 fit-out of a disused city warehouse.

Bloc 10 Bouldering, located off Hutcheon Street, has already attracted 100 new members in its first week.

This is the second location for Bloc 10, following the success of its first dedicated bouldering centre in Dundee, which welcomed over 40,000 visits within a year of opening in January 2022.

Bouldering – a form of rope-free climbing on lower height walls – has grown rapidly in popularity since its Olympic debut in Tokyo four years ago and Team GB’s gold medal success in Paris 2024.

Bloc 10’s Aberdeen opening by popular demand

Bloc 10 owners Gavin and Adelle Christie say they accelerated their plans to open in Aberdeen in response to high demand.

The couple invested £400,000 in transforming the Holland Street warehouse, which was previously used as a storage archive by the University of Aberdeen.

The Aberdeen centre features a 550-square-metre climbing wall, a dedicated fingerboard area for skill enhancement, and a cutting-edge 2024 moon board.

Adelle explains that the minimal equipment and training required make bouldering an excellent entry-level sport.

She says it’s also good starting point for anyone wanting to tackle crags along the Aberdeenshire coastline, like Newtown.

“Everyone loves Bloc10 in Dundee, so we just saw an opportunity to move to Aberdeen,” she adds.

“What makes it different to other centres is that we believe climbing is for everybody.

“We have people who have never tried bouldering before and we really tell our staff to spend time with these people, you don’t just get handed a pair of shoes and left on your own.”

Adelle says the rapid success of their Dundee centre – which now has 500 members – made the Aberdeen opening possible.

“Many of our patrons were travelling down from Aberdeen frequently to Dundee to climb to the demand was there,” she adds.

“I think Bloc10 Bouldering is a fantastic addition to Aberdeen, giving people a place to hang out in the evenings that isn’t centred around alcohol.

“I worked for VisitAberdeen about 10 years ago, and being from Aberdeenshire myself, I was passionate about bringing bouldering to Aberdonian customers.”

Aberdeen is ‘amazing’ for outdoor climbing

Bloc 10 now employs 20 people across both bouldering centres.

“Aberdeen is amazing for outdoor climbing, it’s one of the reasons why it’s such a good site for us – there’s crags all over the place in Aberdeen, not so much in Dundee,” explained Adelle.

“That’s why the walls are actually a harder sell in Dundee, because there’s less outdoor climbing, but it’s a really established scene already on Aberdeen.

“It just means if the weather isn’t suitable they can come indoors, and they’re still keeping up their skills and their strengths and they’re able to practice.”