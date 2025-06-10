New £400k Aberdeen bouldering gym opens as climbing craze takes hold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New £400k Aberdeen bouldering gym opens as climbing craze takes hold

The Bloc 10 bouldering centre features a 550-square-metre climbing wall.

By Liza Hamilton
Adelle Christie, co-owner of Bloc10 Bouldering which has just opened in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A dedicated bouldering centre has opened in Aberdeen following a £400,000 fit-out of a disused city warehouse.

Bloc 10 Bouldering, located off Hutcheon Street, has already attracted 100 new members in its first week.

This is the second location for Bloc 10, following the success of its first dedicated bouldering centre in Dundee, which welcomed over 40,000 visits within a year of opening in January 2022.

Bouldering – a form of rope-free climbing on lower height walls – has grown rapidly in popularity since its Olympic debut in Tokyo four years ago and Team GB’s gold medal success in Paris 2024.

Bloc 10’s Aberdeen opening by popular demand

Bloc 10 owners Gavin and Adelle Christie say they accelerated their plans to open in Aberdeen in response to high demand.

The couple invested £400,000 in transforming the Holland Street warehouse, which was previously used as a storage archive by the University of Aberdeen.

The Aberdeen centre features a 550-square-metre climbing wall, a dedicated fingerboard area for skill enhancement, and a cutting-edge 2024 moon board.

Adelle Christie says Bloc 10 Aberdeen will meet popular demand as climbing craze takes hold. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Adelle explains that the minimal equipment and training required make bouldering an excellent entry-level sport.

She says it’s also good starting point for anyone wanting to tackle crags along the Aberdeenshire coastline, like Newtown.

“Everyone loves Bloc10 in Dundee, so we just saw an opportunity to move to Aberdeen,” she adds.

“What makes it different to other centres is that we believe climbing is for everybody.

“We have people who have never tried bouldering before and we really tell our staff to spend time with these people, you don’t just get handed a pair of shoes and left on your own.”

Adelle says the rapid success of their Dundee centre – which now has 500 members – made the Aberdeen opening possible.

Adelle Christie on one of the climbing walls at the Holland Street centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Many of our patrons were travelling down from Aberdeen frequently to Dundee to climb to the demand was there,” she adds.

“I think Bloc10 Bouldering is a fantastic addition to Aberdeen, giving people a place to hang out in the evenings that isn’t centred around alcohol.

“I worked for VisitAberdeen about 10 years ago, and being from Aberdeenshire myself, I was passionate about bringing bouldering to Aberdonian customers.”

Aberdeen is ‘amazing’ for outdoor climbing

Bloc 10 now employs 20 people across both bouldering centres.

“Aberdeen is amazing for outdoor climbing, it’s one of the reasons why it’s such a good site for us – there’s crags all over the place in Aberdeen, not so much in Dundee,” explained Adelle.

“That’s why the walls are actually a harder sell in Dundee, because there’s less outdoor climbing, but it’s a really established scene already on Aberdeen.

“It just means if the weather isn’t suitable they can come indoors, and they’re still keeping up their skills and their strengths and they’re able to practice.”

