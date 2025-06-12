cHeRries Awards 2025: All the winners revealed

The best in the field of HR came together to celebrate the prestigious cHeRries Awards 2025.

It was a celebration of excellence in the field of human resources, training and recruitment, enjoyed by all at the P&J Live.

The cHeRries Awards, in association with Mattioli Woods, were hosted by BBC radio presenter and TV host Jason Mohammad.

Around 650 people gathered for the night which got underway with a speech from Press & Journal and Evening Express editor Craig Walker before the prizegiving.

He said: “We’re here tonight to celebrate the great work being carried out in your profession.

“People leaders are always faced with challenges and a knowledgeable, understanding and supportive people team are exactly what we need.

“You problem solve, suggest different approaches to situations, ensure we are focused on learning and development and so much more – and we’re extremely fortunate to have so many of you in this room tonight.”

cHeRries Awards 2025 winners

After a tough judging process it was time for all the winners to be announced.

The Top CHeRry Award, sponsored by Mattioli Woods

Winner: Ishbel Inkster, chief people officer, Orbex

With more than 25 years of consecutive service in HR, Ms Inkster has held positions across a number of businesses including Wood, Aberdeen Airport, Scottish Enterprise Grampian and GE Baker Hughes.

She’s also very passionate about supporting others and has always been visible in setting up and promoting women’s network groups, supporting internships and championing all equality, diversity and inclusion in her workplaces.

Collecting her award Ms Inkster said: “I am delighted and very humbled.

“I’ve had the privilege of working for some great companies and great leaders in my HR career and also hope that I have inspired others.

“The people function is a critical business function and its so important that we recognise the work of everyone in HR.

“The cHeRries event is a brilliant way to celebrate HR and our achievements.”

Culture Transformation Project of the Year, sponsored by Hunter Adams

Winner: Semco Martime UK

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Altrad Stork

Winner: Flotation Energy

HR Leader of the Year, sponsored by Brodies LLP

Winner: Fiona Reeks, Unique Group

HR Professional of the Year, sponsored by Blackadders LLP

Winner: Debbie Middleton, Unique Group

Learning & Development of the Year, sponsored by RBC Brewin Dolphin

Winner: NHS 24 (Organisational Development, Leadership & Learning Team)

Local HeRo of the Year, sponsored by W M Donald

Winner: Andy Joss, Hunter Adams

Rising Star of the Year, sponsored by Hutcheon Mearns

Winner: Rebecca Cameron, Seaway 7

Team of the Year, sponsored by CIPD

Winner: wood Early Careers Attraction Network (WECAN)

Wellbeing in Workplace of the Year, sponsored by Lang & Co

Winner: Hanover (Scotland) Housing Association

Time for guests to party

Entertainment throughout the evening was provided by Waterfront. There was also a silent disco.

Mattioli Woods employee benefits team director Sean Westwood said: “Huge congratulations to all the finalists and winners.

“We’re delighted to celebrate your successes with you at yet another amazing cHeRries award ceremony and we’re excited to see what you go on to achieve next!”

cHeRries conference

Earlier in the day people gathered for the cHeRries conference, in association with Mattioli Woods.

Delegates took part in workshops, panel discussions and networking sessions, hearing from guest speakers around the topic of Shaping the future; awareness, empowerment and preparation for change.