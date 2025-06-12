cHeRries Awards 2025: All the winners revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
cHeRries Awards 2025: All the winners revealed

Hundreds of people gathered for the event to celebrate HR staff and their achievements.

By Kelly Wilson
Hundreds gathered for the 2025 cHeRries Award. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The best in the field of HR came together to celebrate the prestigious cHeRries Awards 2025.

It was a celebration of excellence in the field of human resources, training and recruitment, enjoyed by all at the P&J Live.

The cHeRries Awards, in association with Mattioli Woods, were hosted by BBC radio presenter and TV host Jason Mohammad.

Around 650 people gathered for the night which got underway with a speech from Press & Journal and Evening Express editor Craig Walker before the prizegiving.

He said: “We’re here tonight to celebrate the great work being carried out in your profession.

“People leaders are always faced with challenges and a knowledgeable, understanding and supportive people team are exactly what we need.

“You problem solve, suggest different approaches to situations, ensure we are focused on learning and development and so much more – and we’re extremely fortunate to have so many of you in this room tonight.”

cHeRries Awards 2025 winners

After a tough judging process it was time for all the winners to be announced.

The Top CHeRry Award, sponsored by Mattioli Woods

Winner: Ishbel Inkster, chief people officer, Orbex

With more than 25 years of consecutive service in HR, Ms Inkster has held positions across a number of businesses including Wood, Aberdeen Airport, Scottish Enterprise Grampian and GE Baker Hughes.

She’s also very passionate about supporting others and has always been visible in setting up and promoting women’s network groups, supporting internships and championing all equality, diversity and inclusion in her workplaces.

Collecting her award Ms Inkster said: “I am delighted and very humbled.

“I’ve had the privilege of working for some great companies and great leaders in my HR career and also hope that I have inspired others.

“The people function is a critical business function and its so important that we recognise the work of everyone in HR.

“The cHeRries event is a brilliant way to celebrate HR and our achievements.”

Culture Transformation Project of the Year, sponsored by Hunter Adams

Winner: Semco Martime UK

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Altrad Stork

Winner: Flotation Energy

HR Leader of the Year, sponsored by Brodies LLP

Winner: Fiona Reeks, Unique Group

HR Professional of the Year, sponsored by Blackadders LLP

Winner: Debbie Middleton, Unique Group

Learning & Development of the Year, sponsored by RBC Brewin Dolphin

Winner: NHS 24 (Organisational Development, Leadership & Learning Team)

Local HeRo of the Year, sponsored by W M Donald

Winner: Andy Joss, Hunter Adams

Rising Star of the Year, sponsored by Hutcheon Mearns

Winner: Rebecca Cameron, Seaway 7

Team of the Year, sponsored by CIPD

Winner: wood Early Careers Attraction Network (WECAN)

Wellbeing in Workplace of the Year, sponsored by Lang & Co

Winner: Hanover (Scotland) Housing Association

Time for guests to party

Entertainment throughout the evening was provided by Waterfront. There was also a silent disco.

Mattioli Woods employee benefits team director Sean Westwood said: “Huge congratulations to all the finalists and winners.

“We’re delighted to celebrate your successes with you at yet another amazing cHeRries award ceremony and we’re excited to see what you go on to achieve next!”

cHeRries conference

Earlier in the day people gathered for the cHeRries conference, in association with Mattioli Woods.

Delegates took part in workshops, panel discussions and networking sessions, hearing from guest speakers around the topic of Shaping the future; awareness, empowerment and preparation for change.

Conversation