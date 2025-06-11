Could Kinloss golf course swing back into action with £295,000 sale?

The former Kinloss Golf Club near Forres is back on the market – with its nine-hole golf course selling separately for £295,000.

The 49-acre site is now split into three lots: the nine-hole golf course, the clubhouse, and a proposed holiday park development.

Previously listed at £900,000, it has also returned with the option to buy all three lots together at a reduced price of £795,000.

Owners hope this approach will open doors to a broader range of buyers, from golf enthusiasts to developers and tourism investors.

Kinloss Golf Club for sale

The golf course has been closed since 2020 due to the development of houses within the grounds.

It has been well maintained by the current owners and includes a number of attractive, sloping fairways together with belts of established woodland.

The clubhouse, now offered separately, is a timber-frame structure with bar, lounge, and changing areas – and it has full planning permission for conversion into a residential home. It is available for offers over £205,000.

If kept as a clubhouse, it’s well equipped to cater to members and guests, with several functional areas, including an entrance/reception, a comfortable lounge and bar, kitchen, WC facilities, and changing rooms.

A third lot covers 8.5 acres on the eastern part of the site. Planning permission has been granted for six glamping pods and 16 holiday lodges – which can be occupied for 11 months of the year – with services already installed.

The location is a major draw. Nestled in the Moray countryside, the former Kinloss Golf Club lies just a short distance from Findhorn Bay and Roseisle beach, and the popular town of Forres.

Former club has ‘wide market appeal’

Inverness Airport is around 30 miles away, and the area is a well-known gateway to Speyside, the North Coast 500 and the Cairngorms.

Jennifer Campbell, who is handling the sale for DM Hall, said there has already been strong interest.

“By splitting the site into three lots, we are making it much more accessible to different types of buyers,” she said.

“We looked at this as, will this be reinvigorated as a commercial entity with holiday leisure use, with access to the golf course?

“Or is this going to be a lifestyle buyer that creates a home in the clubhouse and has a golf course for their own use? There’s a huge market for that overseas.

“Or it could be sold as a whole? It’s got a wide market appeal.

“We have already had offers and there’s certainly been interest in splitting the clubhouse from the golf course which is why we have reacted to that commentary from the market.”