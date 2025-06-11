Could Kinloss golf course swing back into action with £295,000 sale?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could Kinloss golf course swing back into action with £295,000 sale?

The former golf club is now being sold in three separate lots: the course, the clubhouse and a proposed holiday park.

By Liza Hamilton
Kinloss Golf Club is now being offered for sale in three separate lots. Image: DM Hall
The former Kinloss Golf Club near Forres is back on the market – with its nine-hole golf course selling separately for £295,000.

The 49-acre site is now split into three lots: the nine-hole golf course, the clubhouse, and a proposed holiday park development.

Previously listed at £900,000, it has also returned with the option to buy all three lots together at a reduced price of £795,000.

Owners hope this approach will open doors to a broader range of buyers, from golf enthusiasts to developers and tourism investors.

Kinloss Golf Club for sale

The golf course has been closed since 2020 due to the development of houses within the grounds.

It has been well maintained by the current owners and includes a number of attractive, sloping fairways together with belts of established woodland.

Inside the clubhouse. Image: DM Hall

The clubhouse, now offered separately, is a timber-frame structure with bar, lounge, and changing areas – and it has full planning permission for conversion into a residential home. It is available for offers over £205,000.

If kept as a clubhouse, it’s well equipped to cater to members and guests, with several functional areas, including an entrance/reception, a comfortable lounge and bar, kitchen, WC facilities, and changing rooms.

Kinloss Golf Club
Kinloss Golf Club is now being offered for sale in three lots. Image: DM Hall.

A third lot covers 8.5 acres on the eastern part of the site. Planning permission has been granted for six glamping pods and 16 holiday lodges – which can be occupied for 11 months of the year – with services already installed.

The location is a major draw. Nestled in the Moray countryside, the former Kinloss Golf Club lies just a short distance from Findhorn Bay and Roseisle beach, and the popular town of Forres.

Former club has ‘wide market appeal’

Inverness Airport is around 30 miles away, and the area is a well-known gateway to Speyside, the North Coast 500 and the Cairngorms.

Jennifer Campbell, who is handling the sale for DM Hall, said there has already been strong interest.

DM Hall agent Jennifer Campbell is handling the Kinloss Golf Club sale. Image: DM Hall

“By splitting the site into three lots, we are making it much more accessible to different types of buyers,” she said.

“We looked at this as, will this be reinvigorated as a commercial entity with holiday leisure use, with access to the golf course?

“Or is this going to be a lifestyle buyer that creates a home in the clubhouse and has a golf course for their own use? There’s a huge market for that overseas.

“Or it could be sold as a whole? It’s got a wide market appeal.

“We have already had offers and there’s certainly been interest in splitting the clubhouse from the golf course which is why we have reacted to that commentary from the market.”

