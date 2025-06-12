IT firm looks to grow headcount after move to new Aberdeen headquarters

Software specialist Sword UK has underlined its commitment to Aberdeen with a move to new headquarters at Hill of Rubislaw.

The relocation saw the company bring its 170 Aberdeen-based staff under one roof in a shift away from its previous Johnstone House office in Rose Street.

Sword UK, part of the global Sword Group which employs 3,000 people worldwide, delivers digital transformation and IT services across three key sectors: financial services and insurance, the public sector, and energy.

Phil Brading, Sword Group energy sector chief operating officer, said the new HQ move was part of plans to keep growing the company in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen ‘important location’

Sword UK is aiming for £100 million turnover this year with energy sector at the forefront of making that happen.

It currently works with around 75 customers, including Serica Energy, Ithaca Energy, Neo, Harbour, BP, Shell and Three60 Energy.

Sword UK made the decision to merge its four offices and move under one roof in February this year.

Previous sites were at Migvie House, Deebridge House and Balmoral Business Park.

Phil said: “I think the primary driver was to just bring people together, coming out of Covid we spent a lot of time and effort on connecting with our workforce.

“The office in Rose Street was a bit dowdy, so we wanted something fresher, somewhere where we could all be together, somewhere that said Sword was a business that was going places.

“It was also partly to reward everyone that works for us today and give them a nicer environment to be in, and also be able to attract the talent that we need to to continue that growth journey we’re obviously very ambitious about.”

Aberdeen expansion plans

Part of expanding the business will include looking to increase headcount.

Phil said: “We are a services business and are wholly reliant on the strength of the people that we have.

“And there are always areas where technology trends will lead to a demand for skills.

“Right now, I would say that was in cyber security both offshore and in traditional networks.

“So that’s an area we’d like to attract people and we want to help them have careers with us.

“However, there is obviously some cost and political pressures with oil and gas in particular right now.

“We’re perhaps not hiring at the rate we were 12 months ago but we still want to reach those people with skills looking for their next move, both within Aberdeen and other parts of the UK.”

Sword UK also has offices in Glasgow, Bellshill, Teeside and West London.