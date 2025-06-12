IT firm looks to grow headcount after move to new Aberdeen headquarters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
IT firm looks to grow headcount after move to new Aberdeen headquarters

Sword Group employs 170 people in the city and is looking to increase headcount.

By Kelly Wilson
Sword UK has moved to new UK headquarters in Aberdeen. Image: Sword UK
Software specialist Sword UK has underlined its commitment to Aberdeen with a move to new headquarters at Hill of Rubislaw.

The relocation saw the company bring its 170 Aberdeen-based staff under one roof in a shift away from its previous Johnstone House office in Rose Street.

Sword UK, part of the global Sword Group which employs 3,000 people worldwide, delivers digital transformation and IT services across three key sectors: financial services and insurance, the public sector, and energy.

Phil Brading, Sword Group energy sector chief operating officer, said the new HQ move was part of plans to keep growing the company in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen ‘important location’

Sword UK is aiming for £100 million turnover this year with energy sector at the forefront of making that happen.

It currently works with around 75 customers, including Serica Energy, Ithaca Energy, Neo, Harbour, BP, Shell and Three60 Energy.

Sword UK made the decision to merge its four offices and move under one roof in February this year.

Previous sites were at Migvie House, Deebridge House and Balmoral Business Park.

Phil said: “I think the primary driver was to just bring people together, coming out of Covid we spent a lot of time and effort on connecting with our workforce.

Phil Brading, Sword energy sector chief operating officer. Image: Sword UK

“The office in Rose Street was a bit dowdy, so we wanted something fresher, somewhere where we could all be together, somewhere that said Sword was a business that was going places.

“It was also partly to reward everyone that works for us today and give them a nicer environment to be in, and also be able to attract the talent that we need to to continue that growth journey we’re obviously very ambitious about.”

Aberdeen expansion plans

Part of expanding the business will include looking to increase headcount.

Phil said: “We are a services business and are wholly reliant on the strength of the people that we have.

“And there are always areas where technology trends will lead to a demand for skills.

“Right now, I would say that was in cyber security both offshore and in traditional networks.

“So that’s an area we’d like to attract people and we want to help them have careers with us.

“However, there is obviously some cost and political pressures with oil and gas in particular right now.

“We’re perhaps not hiring at the rate we were 12 months ago but we still want to reach those people with skills looking for their next move, both within Aberdeen and other parts of the UK.”

Sword UK also has offices in Glasgow, Bellshill, Teeside and West London.

