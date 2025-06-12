Aberdeen publican invests £1.2m in boutique hotel above McNasty’s

Aberdeen publican Stephen Taylor is doubling down on his family’s hospitality legacy with a £1.2 million expansion above McNasty’s.

He has transformed the upper floors above his popular Summer Street pub turning it into a 12-bedroom boutique hotel.

Set to open later this month, Hotel 35 marks a major move for the multi-generational business.

The redevelopment has seen the old Crescent House – once used by offshore workers for certification training – completely gutted and redesigned into modern ensuite accommodation alongside a two-bedroom serviced apartment.

“It’s been a long time with planning and renovations and we’ve put a lot of work into it,” said Stephen, “I’m confident Hotel 35 will be a success, just like McNasty’s has been.”

From offshore training centre to boutique hotel

The hotel’s name comes from its address – 35 Summer Street – and is a direct extension of Stephen’s hands-on approach to hospitality.

The design has been led by his son-in-law, architect Kenny Clubb, with every detail of the boutique interiors carefully chosen to reflect a contemporary yet welcoming feel.

“Every room has the same look, but they’re all different shapes and sizes – it’s very boutique,” said Stephen.

“Kenny has managed the whole thing from start to finish, even down to the colours and the carpets.”

The McNasty’s owner purchased the upstairs premises more than three years ago after the former training centre fell out of use.

With new energy offices nearby – including Shell and Equinor in the Silver Fin and Dana just a short walk away – he hopes the hotel will appeal to business visitors as well as weekend guests.

Hotel 35 and McNasty’s in Aberdeen

Hotel 35 will operate separately from McNasty’s, though guests will be encouraged to enjoy drinks or meals at the pub, which offers sports coverage and popular karaoke nights.

“We’ve added soundproofing throughout,” Stephen said. “So hotel guests won’t be disturbed.”

The move marks a new chapter for the Taylor family, who have been at the heart of Aberdeen’s hospitality scene for decades.

Stephen’s parents, Donald and Rosie Taylor, famously ran the Charlotte Bar on Charlotte Street from the 1960s – an award-winning pub that became a city institution and later expanded into Shelley Leigh’s Restaurant, named after Stephen’s daughter.

Stephen took over McNasty’s – then known as Filthy McNasty’s – around 15 years ago, dropping the “filthy” and transforming it into one of the city’s best-loved independent pubs.

Three generations behind bar

Today, McNasty’s remains a thriving family-run operation, with daughter Shelley as company director, her husband Kenny leading the hotel project, and grandchildren working shifts.

“It’s absolutely brilliant – it’s three generations behind the bar,” he said. “It’s just fantastic to have your grandkids working for you and your daughter.

“You get out of it what you put in and we are thriving.

“My personal success is just being behind the bar and working in it myself, because people love to come in and see the owner.”

With carpets now being laid, furniture arriving, and painters tackling the final snagging jobs, Hotel 35 is nearly ready to welcome its first guests.

“I’m just looking forward to opening the doors and seeing how it goes,” said Stephen. “It’s been a long journey, but we’ve built something special.”