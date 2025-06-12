Aberdeen publican invests £1.2m in boutique hotel above McNasty’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen publican invests £1.2m in boutique hotel above McNasty’s

Stephen Taylor says he's confident the new hotel will match the success of his family-run bar located off Union Street.

By Liza Hamilton
Aberdeen publican Stephen Taylor has built a hotel above McNasty's. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen publican Stephen Taylor is doubling down on his family’s hospitality legacy with a £1.2 million expansion above McNasty’s.

He has transformed the upper floors above his popular Summer Street pub turning it into a 12-bedroom boutique hotel.

Set to open later this month, Hotel 35 marks a major move for the multi-generational  business.

The redevelopment has seen the old Crescent House – once used by offshore workers for certification training – completely gutted and redesigned into modern ensuite accommodation alongside a two-bedroom serviced apartment.

“It’s been a long time with planning and renovations and we’ve put a lot of work into it,” said Stephen, “I’m confident Hotel 35 will be a success, just like McNasty’s has been.”

From offshore training centre to boutique hotel

The hotel’s name comes from its address – 35 Summer Street – and is a direct extension of Stephen’s hands-on approach to hospitality.

The design has been led by his son-in-law, architect Kenny Clubb, with every detail of the boutique interiors carefully chosen to reflect a contemporary yet welcoming feel.

“Every room has the same look, but they’re all different shapes and sizes – it’s very boutique,” said Stephen.

“People love to come in and see the owner,” Stephen Taylor still serving regulars behind the bar. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Kenny has managed the whole thing from start to finish, even down to the colours and the carpets.”

The McNasty’s owner purchased the upstairs premises more than three years ago after the former training centre fell out of use.

With new energy offices nearby – including Shell and Equinor in the Silver Fin and Dana just a short walk away – he hopes the hotel will appeal to business visitors as well as weekend guests.

Hotel 35 and McNasty’s in Aberdeen

Hotel 35 will operate separately from McNasty’s, though guests will be encouraged to enjoy drinks or meals at the pub, which offers sports coverage and popular karaoke nights.

“We’ve added soundproofing throughout,” Stephen said. “So hotel guests won’t be disturbed.”

The move marks a new chapter for the Taylor family, who have been at the heart of Aberdeen’s hospitality scene for decades.

McNasty’s is one of Aberdeen’s most popular pubs. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Stephen’s parents, Donald and Rosie Taylor, famously ran the Charlotte Bar on Charlotte Street from the 1960s – an award-winning pub that became a city institution and later expanded into Shelley Leigh’s Restaurant, named after Stephen’s daughter.

Stephen took over McNasty’s – then known as Filthy McNasty’s – around 15 years ago, dropping the “filthy” and transforming it into one of the city’s best-loved independent pubs.

Three generations behind bar

Today, McNasty’s remains a thriving family-run operation, with daughter Shelley as company director, her husband Kenny leading the hotel project, and grandchildren working shifts.

“It’s absolutely brilliant – it’s three generations behind the bar,” he said. “It’s just fantastic to have your grandkids working for you and your daughter.

“You get out of it what you put in and we are thriving.

Stephen Taylor and daughter Shelley outside the award-winning Charlotte Bar in 2009, then the longest running family pub in Aberdeen. Image: Basia Wright.

“My personal success is just being behind the bar and working in it myself, because people love to come in and see the owner.”

With carpets now being laid, furniture arriving, and painters tackling the final snagging jobs, Hotel 35 is nearly ready to welcome its first guests.

“I’m just looking forward to opening the doors and seeing how it goes,” said Stephen. “It’s been a long journey, but we’ve built something special.”

