Aberdeen’s Marcliffe Hotel starts work on glass dome for new brasserie

Work is under way at Aberdeen’s Marcliffe Hotel to construct its glass domed dining space as part of multi-million-pound refurbishments.

There will also be a new whisky and sports bar in the hotel and outdoor facilities on the south lawn.

The glass domed brasserie, being built in the courtyard, is expected to open early next year.

Marcliffe owner Sir Jim Milne said it will be a “striking addition” to the hotel when complete.

‘Significant step forward’

The all-weather venue will feature a central bar and is being constructed by Aberdeen-headquartered Chap and other local contractors.

The steel framework for the dome is already in place.

Sir Jim said: “This is a significant step forward in our journey.

“From the outset, we’ve wanted this investment to reflect what matters most to our guests while enhancing our facilities and experiences.

“This new dining area will be a striking addition at the heart of the hotel – offering a space that provides a great atmosphere while retaining the warmth and elegance our guests know and love.”

Outdoor facilities being improved

In addition to the new dining experience, the hotel has confirmed it is transforming the south lawn of the property.

Previously used as a putting green, the area has been redeveloped to support outdoor functions including weddings, private events and seasonal gatherings.

New features including a custom-built pergola and BBQ area, a dedicated cigar shack and a mobile bar are in place for this summer.

Work has also begun to transform the former snooker room into a new whisky and sports bar within the main hotel building.

The Marcliffe said it will blend traditional lounge features with a modern design and expand the hotel’s options for guests and local visitors.

Kellie Rixon, Marcliffe general manager, said: “We’re lucky to have such a special setting at Marcliffe and the south lawn now gives us an outdoor space that really makes the most of it.

“The new whisky and sports bar will bring something different – a warm and luxurious space with a touch of Scottish character where guests can watch live sports or relax and enjoy a dram in comfort.”

Luxury suites being created

Room upgrades are also progressing with nine bedrooms on the south side of the hotel being converted into luxury suites.

The suites will include larger layouts, updated interiors, improved air conditioning and enhanced in-room features.

The decision to focus on suite upgrades was taken on the back of the hotel’s #MyMarcliffe guest survey, which gathered feedback on what matters most to visitors.

Balmoral Group, owned by Sir Jim, became owner of The Marcliffe in June last year after acquiring it from the Spence family.