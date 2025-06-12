Aberdeen’s Marcliffe Hotel starts work on glass dome for new brasserie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Marcliffe Hotel starts work on glass dome for new brasserie

A new whisky and sports bar will also be built within the hotel.

By Kelly Wilson
Work has started on the glass dome brasserie at The Marcliffe Hotel. Image: Balmoral Group
Work is under way at Aberdeen’s Marcliffe Hotel to construct its glass domed dining space as part of multi-million-pound refurbishments.

There will also be a new whisky and sports bar in the hotel and outdoor facilities on the south lawn.

The glass domed brasserie, being built in the courtyard, is expected to open early next year.

Marcliffe owner Sir Jim Milne said it will be a “striking addition” to the hotel when complete.

‘Significant step forward’

The all-weather venue will feature a central bar and is being constructed by Aberdeen-headquartered Chap and other local contractors.

The steel framework for the dome is already in place.

Sir Jim said: “This is a significant step forward in our journey.

“From the outset, we’ve wanted this investment to reflect what matters most to our guests while enhancing our facilities and experiences.

Interior plan for new glass dome brasserie. Image: Balmoral Group

“This new dining area will be a striking addition at the heart of the hotel – offering a space that provides a great atmosphere while retaining the warmth and elegance our guests know and love.”

Outdoor facilities being improved

In addition to the new dining experience, the hotel has confirmed it is transforming the south lawn of the property.

Previously used as a putting green, the area has been redeveloped to support outdoor functions including weddings, private events and seasonal gatherings.

New features including a custom-built pergola and BBQ area, a dedicated cigar shack and a mobile bar are in place for this summer.

Custom-built pergola at the Marcliffe Hotel south lawn. Image: Balmoral Group
Mobile bar in place at Marcliffe Hotel’s south lawn. Image: Balmoral Group

Work has also begun to transform the former snooker room into a new whisky and sports bar within the main hotel building.

The Marcliffe said it will blend traditional lounge features with a modern design and expand the hotel’s options for guests and local visitors.

Kellie Rixon, Marcliffe general manager, said: “We’re lucky to have such a special setting at Marcliffe and the south lawn now gives us an outdoor space that really makes the most of it.

“The new whisky and sports bar will bring something different – a warm and luxurious space with a touch of Scottish character where guests can watch live sports or relax and enjoy a dram in comfort.”

Luxury suites being created

Room upgrades are also progressing with nine bedrooms on the south side of the hotel being converted into luxury suites.

Suites at Marcliffe Hotel are getting renovated. Image: Balmoral Group

The suites will include larger layouts, updated interiors, improved air conditioning and enhanced in-room features.

The decision to focus on suite upgrades was taken on the back of the hotel’s #MyMarcliffe guest survey, which gathered feedback on what matters most to visitors.

Balmoral Group, owned by Sir Jim, became owner of The Marcliffe in June last year after acquiring it from the Spence family.

