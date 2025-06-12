How Aberdeenshire firm’s tech found lost Titan sub as new Netflix film released

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

How Aberdeenshire firm’s tech found lost Titan sub as new Netflix film released

The debris could have remained undiscovered if it wasn’t for a Westhill subsea firm.

The Titan sub which imploded on a trip to view the Titanic. Image: EyePress News/Shutterstock
The Titan sub which imploded on a trip to view the Titanic. Image: EyePress News/Shutterstock
By Kelly Wilson

A new Netflix film has sparked renewed interest in the Titan sub imploding on a deep-sea dive to the wreckage of the Titanic two years ago.

The incident dominated headlines around the world in June 2023 as a search and rescue mission was launched.

The submersible was found after four days when debris was discovered 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic.

What was less widely known is the key role an Aberdeenshire business played in the debris ever being discovered.

This gave closure to the families of the five people who lost their lives on the vessel.

Aberdeenshire subsea firm’s involvement in Titan discovery

In a Press and Journal exclusive we revealed that equipment designed by Aberdeenshire subsea firm Tritech was used to discover the debris field.

The Odysseus 6K ROV (remotely-operated vehicle), owned by US-based Pelagic Research Services (PRS), was the first subsea asset to find wreckage of the Titan submersible.

The ROV was fitted with Super SeaKing DST sonar designed by Westhill-based Tritech.

Described by Tritech as “the ultimate mechanical scanning sonar”, it uses acoustic waves to sense the location of objects in the ocean.

At the time, Richard Marsh, who founded Tritech in 1990 and designed the Super SeaKing in 2005, said: “Several experts thought it could take weeks or months to find the lost debris. So it’s a feather in our cap to find it so quickly.

“As soon as they got an ROV down there it was found, thanks to the Tritech sonars.

Richard Marsh in 2005 while at Tritech. Image: DC Thomson
Richard Marsh in 2005 while at Tritech. Image: DC Thomson

“We were able to bring it to a conclusion very quickly which is something to be proud of, even if it’s tragic.”

He added: “Although it’s a terrible thing for the families, at least they got closure quickly.

“At least we now know from analysing the debris site that their death was instantaneous.

“The thought of them being trapped five days and slowly dying is unbearable.”

The global interest in the Titan disaster meant the Press and Journal’s story was read around the world. More than 320,000 people read the report in 178 countries.

New Titan Netflix documentary

The new Netflix documentary doesn’t just recall the Titan sub disaster and the rescue mission.

Instead Titan: The OceanGate Submersible Disaster focuses on the years leading up to up to the incident and examines OceanGate inventor Stockton Rush’s quest to be a billionaire innovator.

It highlights safety concerns of engineers who worked on the project and flaws in its design.

The film, which premiered on Wednesday, has the tag line: ‘The deeper you look, the darker it gets”.

Conversation