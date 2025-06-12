Phase Eight in Bon Accord Centre closes as new Union Square location revealed

Phase Eight in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre has closed after more than 15 years.

The women’s clothing shop, by the shopping centre’s George Street entrance, is moving to Union Square.

An exact opening date hasn’t been announced, but the new store is set to open at a unit previously occupied by Hollister at the end of July.

It’s set to be a shared space, with Hobbs and Whistles also moving in.

Staff could be seen putting stock into boxes at the Bon Accord store today.

Hobbs, opposite the now-closed Phase Eight, does not appear to be closing in the Bon Accord.

Phase Eight Aberdeen is latest shop to relocate to Union Square

It’s the latest blow to the George Street area, which has suffered a decline in footfall since John Lewis closed in 2021.

Magnet Kitchens recently shut its only store in the city, while Blacks closed.

Jo Malone relocated to Union Square, and independent businesses in the Curated Market fled to the Trinity Centre.

Latest openings and closings in Aberdeen shopping centres

There have been several comings and goings within Aberdeen’s three big shopping centres.

Hollister, Superdry and FatFace all moved out of Union Square, with the latter eventually moving to the Bon Accord Centre.

TUI is expected to open in the Bon Accord, while Victoria’s Secret is heading to Union Square, and Lovisa recently opened in the Trinity Centre.