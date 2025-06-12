Phase Eight in Bon Accord Centre closes as new Union Square location revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Phase Eight in Bon Accord Centre closes as new Union Square location revealed

The women's clothing retailer is moving between the Aberdeen shopping centres.

By Ross Hempseed
Phase Eight has closed at the Bon Accord Centre. Image: DC Thomson.
Phase Eight in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre has closed after more than 15 years.

The women’s clothing shop, by the shopping centre’s George Street entrance, is moving to Union Square.

An exact opening date hasn’t been announced, but the new store is set to open at a unit previously occupied by Hollister at the end of July.

Signs at Phase Eight on George Street. Image: DC Thomson.

It’s set to be a shared space, with Hobbs and Whistles also moving in.

Staff could be seen putting stock into boxes at the Bon Accord store today.

Hobbs, opposite the now-closed Phase Eight, does not appear to be closing in the Bon Accord.

Phase Eight Aberdeen is latest shop to relocate to Union Square

It’s the latest blow to the George Street area, which has suffered a decline in footfall since John Lewis closed in 2021.

Magnet Kitchens recently shut its only store in the city, while Blacks closed.

Jo Malone relocated to Union Square, and independent businesses in the Curated Market fled to the Trinity Centre.

Latest openings and closings in Aberdeen shopping centres

There have been several comings and goings within Aberdeen’s three big shopping centres.

Hollister, Superdry and FatFace all moved out of Union Square, with the latter eventually moving to the Bon Accord Centre.

TUI is expected to open in the Bon Accord, while Victoria’s Secret is heading to Union Square, and Lovisa recently opened in the Trinity Centre.

Conversation