Aberdeen consultancy boss on how he grew £5m firm from ground up

Andy Sutherland only visited Aberdeen once as a youngster – a long weekend away with his parents.

He never imagined the city would one day become home, let alone the base for his fast-growing consultancy.

Today, the 46-year-old is founder and managing director of Prism Energy, a £5 million company employing 60 people.

But the journey to success, Andy says, came down to one key moment “a leap of faith”.

Job hunting as industry collapsed

Andy, who grew up in Paisley, left school at the end of fifth year knowing that he wanted to do something related to engineering.

He had grown up helping his dad Hamish, who was a mechanical engineer, with various jobs.

It was an interest that would see him go on and study an HNC in computer controlled engineering before completing a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronic engineering at Strathclyde University.

Dad-of-two Andy said: “My dad was a mechanical engineer and I spent a lot of my time, particularly at weekends, going about his work sites with him.

“I grew up in and around his job so I think my interest stemmed from that and as a wee boy I was always interested in taking things apart.

“A lot of the focus of our degree was on businesses in the central belt in Scotland, where all the kind of semiconductor electronics kind of stuff was.

“But just as we graduated, the whole industry just collapsed completely.

“There was even people that had graduate jobs lined up that got sacked before they’d even started. It took me six months to find something.”

Job experience

This job was to take Andy to Aberdeen at the age of 20.

Before then he’d only ever visited for a long-weekend.

Andy, married to Lindsay, joined Amec as a graduate instrument engineer where he worked for three years.

He said: “I was never very good and didn’t really enjoy the instrument engineering side of it.

“I think quite quickly I’ve learned that I’m not very good with detail.

“There was a lot of tracing drawings and finding things and I started to realise how my brain worked and I got bored.”

He then spent a year working for Maersk Contractors before returning to Amec but this time as an assistant project engineer.

After a brief stint at Total in 2010 he joined Shell and its subsidy projects team in 2011.

Start of Prism Energy

Andy described the Shell project as “complex” and it was one that ultimately led to the start of Prism Energy.

He said: “It was a commercially sensitive project. It was on hold and then progressing over a number of years.

“So, at times, I moved on and did other project work within Shell.

“But I always, because of the kind of nature of the project, I wanted to stick through it to the end.

“And it’s ultimately how I started Prism because at times I was only working for Shell part-time.

“It meant I could start to build Prism as a company.”

For Andy it felt like the right time.

He said: “I’d hit a bit of a glass ceiling. I was still relatively young and I knew I had quite a long working life ahead of me.

“It was either a case of going staff with Shell or Total or just setting up and doing it on my own.

“I did talk to them both quite seriously about what that looked like in terms of the salaries and the future, but I wasn’t really hearing anything that blew me away.

“It was a leap of faith that I could actually do it on my own and have a happier kind of career out of it.”

From £25,000 to £5m turnover

In 2015 Andy started out with a virtual office package where he paid £50 a month for an address and phone number.

Turnover for his first year was £25,000.

Prism Energy provides project management solutions to the energy sector and beyond.

The management software is designed to support project teams, complemented by the skilled consultancy professionals who offer expertise in project management, risk management, planning, and other project controls.

Andy, a keen mountain biker, said: “I started by getting the software product built and it’s a tool we still sell today.

“I would reinvest money rather than me just putting it into the bank and using it at a later date.

“Through the whole company, we’ve never had any investment. We’ve never had any debt or loans.

“It’s always just been self-invested.”

Prism Energy growing staff numbers

For the first five years Prism Energy was run part-time.

It was Covid that forced Andy to make the decision to go full-time.

He said: “When it got to Covid, it felt like a bit of a hard time to make a decision on doing it full-time, stopping it or keeping it part-time.

“So in 2020, around the peak of Covid, I started it full-time and it worked really well because people were wanting digital tools.

“They were wanting more remote support. People were a lot more open to things than maybe they would have been historically.”

‘I’m absolutely amazed’

It was at the start of 2021 that Andy moved to his first office at Aberdeen’s Hill of Rubislaw and hired his first member of staff.

He now employs 60 people and has a turnover of £5m.

Andy, dad to Matt, 20, and 17-year-old Lauchlan, said: “I’m absolutely amazed. I always had confidence we had a good service and products.

“A lot of consultancy companies only sell people time, and I always knew that I wanted to have products to sell, and I think that has been the best decision.

“It’s a big differentiator for us with other people, and it’s a really good door opener with a lot of big companies that we maybe wouldn’t get.

“We never really have expected it to go that far, but we’ve just had opportunities come to us that we’ve taken.”

Take Prism Energy to new global markets

Looking towards the future, Andy is focusing on taking Prism Energy, based in Albyn Terrace, across the globe and recruiting more staff.

He said: “There will definitely be more people coming this year. Without a doubt, we’re seeing the business is continually growing already.

“We do a lot of work in and around Aberdeen, obviously, with the oil industry.

“But we are making good kind of inroads into the renewables industries and industries down south.

“And then we’re really just getting set up to take the system overseas, so to the Middle East and America.”

When it comes to anyone looking to start their own business, Andy has his own words of advice.

He said: “You have to be committed to it. I don’t think you can be anything other than 100% committed or you’ll never put the right amount of focus and effort.”