cHeRries Awards 2025: Best 55 pictures from sparkling Aberdeen ceremony

Lights, camera, cHeRries! From the red carpet to the podium, our photographers were there to capture the best moments.

The silent disco had everyone on their feet. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Liza Hamilton

The cHeRries Awards 2025 lit up P&J Live as the brightest minds in HR, training and recruitment came together for a night of celebration, recognition and inspiration.

Around 650 guests gathered for the prestigious event, hosted by BBC presenter Jason Mohammad and held in association with Mattioli Woods.

From standout achievements to industry innovation, the evening shone a spotlight on those leading the way in the world of HR.

Dive into the cHeRries Awards 2025  gallery below to check out the excitement, the winners, and the top moments of the night.

Before the event

A sparkling welcome as arrivals are treated with Prosecco. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A carefully curated three-course menu delighted attendees. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Guests got a taste of what was to come with the evening’s menu and schedule. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Arriving in style at cHeRries Awards 2025

All smiles as guests gather for a night of celebration. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Cameras flashed as guests arrived in high spirits. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Elegant arrivals set the tone for the stylish evening. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A proud display of Scottish style on the red carpet. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Red carpet moments not to be missed. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Guests arrived for a drinks reception before the main event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A picture perfect arrival. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Glitz and good vibes as the crowd gathers at P&J Live. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The red carpet buzzes with anticipation ahead of the awards. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Live music on stage for drinks reception. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lighting up the stage with a powerful live performance. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

cHeRries Awards 2025 table pictures

The team from RBC Brewin Dolphin investment service. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
AAB’s table at the P&J. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The table for financial advisors Mattioli Woods. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The team from Altrad/Stork. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The table for Blackadders solicitors. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Bilfinger’s table. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Press & Journal table. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
CIPD’s table. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Table for DC Thomson Commercial Partnerships. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
AAB with David Purse at table 25. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Civil engineering firm W M Donald gathered at table 3. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Ready for the prizegiving. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Speeches and celebrations

BBC radio presenter and TV host Jason Mohammad hosted the event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The night got under way with a speech from Press & Journal and Evening Express editor Craig Walker. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

cHeRries Awards 2025 winners pictures

Rising Star Of The Year winner – Rebecca Cameron. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Local HeRo of the Year winner – Andy Joss from Hunter Adams. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Team of the Year winner – Wood Early Careers Attraction Network (WECAN). Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Learning and Development of the Year winner – NHS 24 (Organisational Development, Leadership and Learning Team). Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Culture Transformation Project of the Year winner – Semco Maritime UK. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Employer of the Year winner – Flotation Energy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Wellbeing in the Workplace of the Year winner – Hanover (Scotland) Housing Association. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
HR Leader of the Year winner Fiona Reeks, Unique Group. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
HR Professional of the Year winner Debbie Middleton, Unique Group. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Top cHeRry Award winner Ishbel Inkster (Orbex). Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
All the award winners. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Cheers, chats and catch-ups

Claire Yule and Karen Ogston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Sheryl Newman, Magda Mowat and Andy Ross from Appetite for Business. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Vicki Farquhar, Hazel Lorimer, Heidi Park, Morag McGowan and Claire Craigen from Proserv. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Ricky Garden and Kyle Cowin from RBC Brewin Dolphin. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Hitting the dancefloor

Tearing up the dancefloor at the end of the night. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cooling down in style between dancing to Essentially Cher. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fun on the dancefloor. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Smiles, selfies and silent soundtracks. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
On the dancefloor. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Stilettos off. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Time to dance. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Ending the night on a high – headphones on, dance moves loud and memories made. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Essentially Cher was a big hit, playing out her set with Believe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Silent disco dancing. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Hat check. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Conversation