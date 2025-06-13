Local Business cHeRries Awards 2025: Best 55 pictures from sparkling Aberdeen ceremony Lights, camera, cHeRries! From the red carpet to the podium, our photographers were there to capture the best moments. The silent disco had everyone on their feet. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson By Liza Hamilton June 13 2025, 1:26 pm June 13 2025, 1:26 pm Share cHeRries Awards 2025: Best 55 pictures from sparkling Aberdeen ceremony Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/local/6778963/lights-camera-cherries-top-50-photos-at-2025-aberdeen-awards-event/ Copy Link 0 comment The cHeRries Awards 2025 lit up P&J Live as the brightest minds in HR, training and recruitment came together for a night of celebration, recognition and inspiration. Around 650 guests gathered for the prestigious event, hosted by BBC presenter Jason Mohammad and held in association with Mattioli Woods. From standout achievements to industry innovation, the evening shone a spotlight on those leading the way in the world of HR. Dive into the cHeRries Awards 2025 gallery below to check out the excitement, the winners, and the top moments of the night. Before the event A sparkling welcome as arrivals are treated with Prosecco. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson A carefully curated three-course menu delighted attendees. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Guests got a taste of what was to come with the evening’s menu and schedule. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Arriving in style at cHeRries Awards 2025 All smiles as guests gather for a night of celebration. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Cameras flashed as guests arrived in high spirits. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Elegant arrivals set the tone for the stylish evening. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson A proud display of Scottish style on the red carpet. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Red carpet moments not to be missed. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Guests arrived for a drinks reception before the main event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson A picture perfect arrival. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Glitz and good vibes as the crowd gathers at P&J Live. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson The red carpet buzzes with anticipation ahead of the awards. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Live music on stage for drinks reception. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Lighting up the stage with a powerful live performance. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson cHeRries Awards 2025 table pictures The team from RBC Brewin Dolphin investment service. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson AAB’s table at the P&J. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson The table for financial advisors Mattioli Woods. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson The team from Altrad/Stork. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson The table for Blackadders solicitors. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Bilfinger’s table. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Press & Journal table. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson CIPD’s table. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Table for DC Thomson Commercial Partnerships. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson AAB with David Purse at table 25. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Civil engineering firm W M Donald gathered at table 3. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Ready for the prizegiving. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Speeches and celebrations BBC radio presenter and TV host Jason Mohammad hosted the event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson The night got under way with a speech from Press & Journal and Evening Express editor Craig Walker. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson cHeRries Awards 2025 winners pictures Rising Star Of The Year winner – Rebecca Cameron. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Local HeRo of the Year winner – Andy Joss from Hunter Adams. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Team of the Year winner – Wood Early Careers Attraction Network (WECAN). Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Learning and Development of the Year winner – NHS 24 (Organisational Development, Leadership and Learning Team). Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Culture Transformation Project of the Year winner – Semco Maritime UK. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Employer of the Year winner – Flotation Energy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Wellbeing in the Workplace of the Year winner – Hanover (Scotland) Housing Association. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson HR Leader of the Year winner Fiona Reeks, Unique Group. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson HR Professional of the Year winner Debbie Middleton, Unique Group. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Top cHeRry Award winner Ishbel Inkster (Orbex). Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson All the award winners. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Cheers, chats and catch-ups Claire Yule and Karen Ogston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Sheryl Newman, Magda Mowat and Andy Ross from Appetite for Business. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Vicki Farquhar, Hazel Lorimer, Heidi Park, Morag McGowan and Claire Craigen from Proserv. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Ricky Garden and Kyle Cowin from RBC Brewin Dolphin. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Hitting the dancefloor Tearing up the dancefloor at the end of the night. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Cooling down in style between dancing to Essentially Cher. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Fun on the dancefloor. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Smiles, selfies and silent soundtracks. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson On the dancefloor. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Stilettos off. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Time to dance. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Ending the night on a high – headphones on, dance moves loud and memories made. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Essentially Cher was a big hit, playing out her set with Believe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Silent disco dancing. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Hat check. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
