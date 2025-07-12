Highland elopement photographers: ‘How we hike up Munros to capture weddings’

From hiding in the undergrowth to capture a surprise proposal to summiting a Munro for a sunset wedding, Brian and Katie Sharp’s day job is never dull.

The husband-and-wife team from Duror have carved themselves a niche in the world of wedding photography – and in particular, elopements.

With the haunting landscape of Glencoe on their doorstep, they use their local knowledge and mountain pedigree to create some of the most amazing photos of weddings, proposals and family holidays.

The couple’s business, Our Place, Your Story, has had over 200 bookings since its launch in 2023.

But what is it like being asked to attend and document some of the most important moments in people’s lives?

Especially, as Highland elopement photographers, when there aren’t lots of other people around.

Katie, 29, explained: “This is our home and we want to share it with people and show them how amazing it is.

“But we also want to pay homage to people’s stories and why they want to be here.

“They have chosen this place, for whatever reason, whether it’s a photoshoot or a holiday or a family shoot or it’s because they’re getting married.”

Why elopements are big business

Before Our Place, Your Story, Brian, 35, was a freelance sports photographer travelling all over the world.

But real life intervened and, a year after daughter Orla was born, he wanted to be at home with his family.

He had been dabbling with couples photoshoots between sports jobs, so it seemed like a natural progression.

Katie gets the credit for the business name.

Brian says the thinking behind it all is to offer a super-local, super-personal package to every couple, without it breaking the bank.

And although the Sharps cover all kinds of photoshoots, from families to couples to proposals, they seem to be making a name for themselves as elopement photographers.

Brian explained: “This elopement service we’re providing has become all-encompassing.

“The typical inquiry is: ‘We saw your photos, we didn’t think of doing this before but because we saw what you do, it has made us want to elope. We’ve got no idea where to start.’ And then we guide them thorough it.”

And the rest is elopement history.

(How not to be) a stranger at the wedding

Both Brian and Katie are acutely aware of the responsibility that comes with creating, sharing and capturing a couple’s special day.

This is especially true when they are often the only other people there, apart from the celebrant.

It is sometimes quite a responsibility being Highland elopement photographers.

Katie said: “You’re choosing to get married on your own, so who you have there is actually really important. That’s part of the ethos for us.”

Brian added: “There is something special about a couple coming up and we get that dedicated time with just them.

“It’s really personal and we feel we can really make an impact in that scenario.”

Orla is now two and a half – and just a few weeks ago, she acquired a baby brother, Robin.

But none of this seems to have slowed the Sharps down. At the time of writing, Robin had already attended three elopements.

And having the family there (including Bidean the spaniel, who I promised I’d mention) seems to be part of the charm.

Katie said: “We get a lot of clients who do have kids and it would normally be very stressful for them to do something like this.

“Although I’m there witnessing, I’m so happy to blow bubbles and play with the kids and keep them occupied.

“It’s all fine and well getting amazing photos – but actually, you’re getting married.

“That’s a very important moment in your life and you want to be present for it.”

Wedding adventures

Brian and Katie have worked with couples from all over the world, from India to Germany and Venezuela to the USA.

They had a wedding where the bride had to translate everything for the groom (clearly a very trusting man).

And unsurprisingly, there are tales of drama and near-disaster that don’t appear in the breathtaking photos that end up on walls around the world.

The Highland elopement photographers cover larger weddings, couple and family shoots – and proposals, often surprise ones.

Katie said: “I did a proposal shoot where they got off a tourist bus in Glencoe and I was waiting, pretending to be a tourist.

“He got down on one knee and I captured the moment, and then five minutes later they got back on the bus and off they went.”

Brian added: “On the flip side of that, there was one time where it didn’t work out. The bus didn’t stop at the car park that the driver said he would. I’d been standing there waiting for 30 minutes and then the bus flew past.

“They were getting on the train to Glenfinnan in Fort William. I jumped in my car and zoomed to Fort William and I met them on the platform and got the photos there.

“She got down on one knee and I got her proposing in front of the train – it was about to leave.

“That was probably my most stressful one.”

But then it all comes together for a photo like this, and suddenly everything is worth it:

Brian added: “It was incredibly sunny weather, so we went to Glencoe for the sunset. We hiked up to the top of the Munro.

“I was up there with them until 10pm for the most incredible sunset you’ve ever seen.

“I’m so proud to have taken those photos.”

What do they get out of it?

Brian and Katie seem to be a natural fit with elopements. But why is that?

Katie has a theory.

She said: “Weddings are beautiful and magical, but even being a supplier at those events, you feel the stress.

“Whereas working at elopements is just the most insane and amazing thing ever.

“It’s just you and the couple and that moment of them being married. It’s such a special thing to be a part of.”

Brian added: “I just feel like what we’re doing is quite special and I want to shout about it.

“You feel like you’ve made a huge difference to someone’s life.

“When we leave these couples and we know that we’ve really given everything to them in terms of them having the most amazing experience.

“It’s really fulfilling for us.”

The Highland elopement photographers know what they do is special.

Katie added: “The moment of the marriage is so nice.

“You hear everyone’s love stories and how they unfold, which is just so nice.”

Our Place Your Story charges £850 for an elopement.

