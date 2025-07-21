Aberdeen hospitality boss slams Budget as sector sheds 84,000 jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen hospitality boss slams Budget as sector sheds 84,000 jobs

The McGinty's Group director says fast action is needed for an industry in survival mode.

By Liza Hamilton
McGinty's Group director Allan Henderson.
A leading Aberdeen hospitality boss says Westminster’s tax hikes have done exactly what the industry warned they would – cost jobs, close businesses, and drive young people out of work.

Allan Henderson, director of McGinty’s Group, which runs ten venues across Aberdeen, says the rise in minimum wage and employer National Insurance has already cost his business £350,000.

This has forced him to cut staff hours, reduce opening times, and pause recruitment.

“There’s just no way we could have taken the hit,” he said.

New figures show that 84,000 hospitality jobs have been lost since Rachel Reeves’ Autumn Budget, with 13,000 disappearing just last month.

Tax hikes hammer Aberdeen hospitality jobs

The sector now accounts for 45% of all UK job losses, making it by far the worst-hit part of the economy.

While the figures are national, Mr Henderson says the local picture mirrors that trend.

And he called on Holyrood and Westminster to act fast before their policies cause any further damage.

Allan Henderson says the hospitality sector in Aberdeen is being hammered as 84,000 jobs are lost in the UK. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Governments need to help us make sure the industry survives,” he said. “The local pub or restaurant is an integral part of the community. If these places go, communities will suffer.”

Mr Henderson hasn’t laid off staff, but admits he hasn’t replaced leavers and has had to cut some trading hours to keep costs down.

“This year alone, I have been approached by nine hospitality businesses in the north-east asking if I’d consider buying them.

“In a normal year, I might hear from one or two.

“You now have a lot of small business owners doing 80 or 90 hours a week, so they’re probably earning below the minimum wage, just to keep their places open.”

If he were sitting across from the Chancellor, Mr Henderson said he’d start with one clear ask: stop punishing job creation.

“Our industry warned both Scottish and Westminster governments what the consequences of massive increases in employers’ National Insurance Contributions, minimum wage, and a lack of rates relief for most licensed hospitality premises in Scotland would be,” he said.

“When will Rachel from accounts realise that she is causing lasting damage to the prospects of young people getting into hospitality – unemployment up and directly caused by the self-harm being inflicted on the business community by our politicians!”

Bus gates and LEZ discourage Aberdeen visitors

He said Aberdeen-specific issues like the city centre’s “bus gates and LEZ fiasco” are only making matters worse.

Allan Henderson says the Tall Ships Festival in Aberdeen shows the city in its true light. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Despite the challenges, the McGinty’s Group boss says the Granite City still has huge potential.

“The Tall Ships in Aberdeen this weekend showed the city in its true light – we’ve seen the potential,” he said.

“There’s a great feeling in the city and there are many people in the city who are working pro bono to try and make it better.”

He also has a message for locals: “People in Aberdeen need to be the city’s biggest champions, not just post moans and groans on social media. Talk the city up. Be proud of it.”

Conversation