Aberdeen hospitality boss slams Budget as sector sheds 84,000 jobs

A leading Aberdeen hospitality boss says Westminster’s tax hikes have done exactly what the industry warned they would – cost jobs, close businesses, and drive young people out of work.

Allan Henderson, director of McGinty’s Group, which runs ten venues across Aberdeen, says the rise in minimum wage and employer National Insurance has already cost his business £350,000.

This has forced him to cut staff hours, reduce opening times, and pause recruitment.

“There’s just no way we could have taken the hit,” he said.

New figures show that 84,000 hospitality jobs have been lost since Rachel Reeves’ Autumn Budget, with 13,000 disappearing just last month.

Tax hikes hammer Aberdeen hospitality jobs

The sector now accounts for 45% of all UK job losses, making it by far the worst-hit part of the economy.

While the figures are national, Mr Henderson says the local picture mirrors that trend.

And he called on Holyrood and Westminster to act fast before their policies cause any further damage.

“Governments need to help us make sure the industry survives,” he said. “The local pub or restaurant is an integral part of the community. If these places go, communities will suffer.”

Mr Henderson hasn’t laid off staff, but admits he hasn’t replaced leavers and has had to cut some trading hours to keep costs down.

“This year alone, I have been approached by nine hospitality businesses in the north-east asking if I’d consider buying them.

“In a normal year, I might hear from one or two.

“You now have a lot of small business owners doing 80 or 90 hours a week, so they’re probably earning below the minimum wage, just to keep their places open.”

If he were sitting across from the Chancellor, Mr Henderson said he’d start with one clear ask: stop punishing job creation.

“Our industry warned both Scottish and Westminster governments what the consequences of massive increases in employers’ National Insurance Contributions, minimum wage, and a lack of rates relief for most licensed hospitality premises in Scotland would be,” he said.

“When will Rachel from accounts realise that she is causing lasting damage to the prospects of young people getting into hospitality – unemployment up and directly caused by the self-harm being inflicted on the business community by our politicians!”

Bus gates and LEZ discourage Aberdeen visitors

He said Aberdeen-specific issues like the city centre’s “bus gates and LEZ fiasco” are only making matters worse.

Despite the challenges, the McGinty’s Group boss says the Granite City still has huge potential.

“The Tall Ships in Aberdeen this weekend showed the city in its true light – we’ve seen the potential,” he said.

“There’s a great feeling in the city and there are many people in the city who are working pro bono to try and make it better.”

He also has a message for locals: “People in Aberdeen need to be the city’s biggest champions, not just post moans and groans on social media. Talk the city up. Be proud of it.”