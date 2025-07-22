Aberdeen engineering firm secures £20 million contract as it shifts focus beyond North Sea

Aberdeen engineering firm Nucore Group has landed a £20 million deal with a major West African energy operator.

The deal marks a strategic shift away from its traditional North Sea focus, as it targets growth in international markets.

The 10-year deal will see the Bridge of Don-based firm provide combined services, including heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC) and refrigeration maintenance, and fire safety systems at a gas processing facility in West Africa.

The safety engineering specialist will refurbish thousands of HVAC and refrigeration assets, with all replacement equipment custom-manufactured at its Aberdeen base.

Chief executive Mike Bryant said it “showcases the global competitiveness of Scottish engineering expertise”.

‘Testament to adaptability’

Nucore Group, which has a turnover of £17.2m, is a global exporter of products and services, operating across renewables, marine, oil and gas, petrochemical, and public and private sectors.

It specialises in the design, manufacture, supply, installation, maintenance and commissioning of safety critical systems.

The company currently employs 130 staff across its Aberdeen and Dundee offices.

Mike said: “This contract represents more than just business growth for Nucore Group – it showcases the global competitiveness of Scottish engineering expertise.

“We’re taking skills honed in the challenging North Sea environment and applying them 6,000 kilometres away in the tropical rainforest conditions of West Africa.

“It’s a testament to the adaptability and excellence of Scottish engineering that we can seamlessly transition between these demanding environments while maintaining the highest safety and performance standards.”

The gas processing facility, built in the mid-2000s, requires comprehensive refurbishment of 3,500 HVAC and refrigeration assets.

All replacement equipment will be custom-manufactured at the company’s Aberdeen facility.

Mike said: “At Nucore Group, we’re demonstrating how Scottish companies can play a vital role in supporting global energy infrastructure while creating high-value jobs and opportunities in Scotland.

“As a proud Scottish exporter, we’re committed to driving international growth while maintaining our strong engineering heritage.”

‘Anticipated decline of UKCS oil and gas’

In recent accounts filed with Companies House, Nucore Group confirmed it had put a strategy in place to look at a move away from the North Sea.

It stated: “The company diversification strategy conceived three-and-a-half years ago anticipated the decline of the UKCS oil and gas and undertook major plans to expand the company territorial footprint into Guyana, South America, Australasia, the Middle East and Africa.

“The business is now benefitting from those tactics with increasing turnover and repeat business from those regions.

“Export sales to those end markets and new territories are key drivers of increased trading and improving gross margins.”

The West Africa operation joins Nucore Group’s existing international presence in Guyana, South America and strategic partnerships in Qatar and Western Australia.

Alongside the major contract win, the company has announced three key appointments to support its continued growth and expansion. Jason Nisbet joins as commercial director, Ian Parker as operations manager, and Scott Douglas takes on the role of design engineer.