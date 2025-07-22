Aberdeen engineering firm secures £20 million contract as it shifts focus beyond North Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen engineering firm secures £20 million contract as it shifts focus beyond North Sea

The deal forms part of the Bridge of Don company's international growth plan.

By Kelly Wilson
Nucore Group has bagged a £20 million contract. Image: Nucore Group
Nucore Group has bagged a £20 million contract. Image: Nucore Group

Aberdeen engineering firm Nucore Group has landed a £20 million deal with a major West African energy operator.

The deal marks a strategic shift away from its traditional North Sea focus, as it targets growth in international markets.

The 10-year deal will see the Bridge of Don-based firm provide combined services, including heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC) and refrigeration maintenance, and fire safety systems at a gas processing facility in West Africa.

The safety engineering specialist will refurbish thousands of HVAC and refrigeration assets, with all replacement equipment custom-manufactured at its Aberdeen base.

Chief executive Mike Bryant said it “showcases the global competitiveness of Scottish engineering expertise”.

‘Testament to adaptability’

Nucore Group, which has a turnover of £17.2m, is a global exporter of products and services, operating across renewables, marine, oil and gas, petrochemical, and public and private sectors.

It specialises in the design, manufacture, supply, installation, maintenance and commissioning of safety critical systems.

The company currently employs 130 staff across its Aberdeen and Dundee offices.

Mike said: “This contract represents more than just business growth for Nucore Group – it showcases the global competitiveness of Scottish engineering expertise.

“We’re taking skills honed in the challenging North Sea environment and applying them 6,000 kilometres away in the tropical rainforest conditions of West Africa.

Mike Bryant, Nucore Group chief executive. Image: Nucore Group

“It’s a testament to the adaptability and excellence of Scottish engineering that we can seamlessly transition between these demanding environments while maintaining the highest safety and performance standards.”

The gas processing facility, built in the mid-2000s, requires comprehensive refurbishment of 3,500 HVAC and refrigeration assets.

All replacement equipment will be custom-manufactured at the company’s Aberdeen facility.

Mike said: “At Nucore Group, we’re demonstrating how Scottish companies can play a vital role in supporting global energy infrastructure while creating high-value jobs and opportunities in Scotland.

“As a proud Scottish exporter, we’re committed to driving international growth while maintaining our strong engineering heritage.”

‘Anticipated decline of UKCS oil and gas’

In recent accounts filed with Companies House, Nucore Group confirmed it had put a strategy in place to look at a move away from the North Sea.

It stated: “The company diversification strategy conceived three-and-a-half years ago anticipated the decline of the UKCS oil and gas and undertook major plans to expand the company territorial footprint into Guyana, South America, Australasia, the Middle East and Africa.

Nucore Group operations. Image: Hot Tin Roof

“The business is now benefitting from those tactics with increasing turnover and repeat business from those regions.

“Export sales to those end markets and new territories are key drivers of increased trading and improving gross margins.”

The West Africa operation joins Nucore Group’s existing international presence in Guyana, South America and strategic partnerships in Qatar and Western Australia.

Alongside the major contract win, the company has announced three key appointments to support its continued growth and expansion. Jason Nisbet joins as commercial director, Ian Parker as operations manager, and Scott Douglas takes on the role of design engineer.

Conversation