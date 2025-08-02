How Aberdeen offshore worker turned beer boffin to make queuing for a pint at events a thing of the past

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Aberdeen offshore worker turned beer boffin to make queuing for a pint at events a thing of the past

Nick Beeson has seen his business smash £4 million in sales and work with a number of English Premier League football clubs.

Nick Beeson, EBar co-founder. Image: EBar
By Kelly Wilson

Aberdeen businessman Nick Beeson describes himself as “an accidental entrepreneur”.

After spending nearly three decades in the oil and gas industry he decided it was time for a change.

The 58-year-old embarked on a management course at Robert Gordon University not knowing what would lie ahead in his career.

Fast forward nine years and Nick is now running faster drinks firm EBar, helping to reshape the UK’s live event experience.

His patented self-serve Beerwall technology — capable of pouring up to 200 pints an hour — is now installed at stadiums and racecourses across the country.

His innovative dispensing technology has achieved more than £1 million turnover and £4m platform sales.

Swapped offshore life for university

Nick, who grew up in Barnet, North London, left school at the age of 17 with no real idea of what profession he’d like to go into.

After graduating from Cambridge University with a degree in natural sciences in 1989 he discovered engineering.

Nick Beeson, EBar co-founder, was ready for a change of career. Image: EBar

He said: “I would say the only work experience I had done was working in a bank, so I knew that’s what I didn’t want to do.

“I actually did a paper round for five years. But, I went to university and from that discovered engineering which took me to Aberdeen and I started working offshore.”

Nick spent five years as a wireline field engineer for Atlas Wirelines Services, now known as Baker Hughes.

He then spent a further 23 years working around the globe before returning to the Granite City in 2015.

By then he had become disillusioned with oil and gas and decided it was time for a change.

This led to him going to Robert Gordon University to do a master of business administration.

Creation of EBar

It was there he met his fellow co-founder Sam Pettipher and the idea of EBar started to come to life.

Nick said: “My co-founder missed a vital try during an international rugby match because he was stuck waiting for a pint. We both thought — there has to be a better way…

“We pitched it to the university as part of the course and they said that’s a really good idea. You should try it. So we did. And the rest is history.

“I really wasn’t sure whether to get back into the oil field. I thought, you know what? Let’s just give this a try.

“Let’s see if this crazy idea in an industry that I know nothing about, can happen.”

The pair first developed the mobile EBar with its first deployment to Perth Racecourse in August 2021.

There are now 45 of the mobile kiosks across the country.

A combination of the patented dispenser and rapid payment technologies allows beer to reach customers in less than 30 seconds, meaning people attending major events spend less time waiting in queues.

Nick, who lives in Hatton of Fintray, said: “It took us five years to have a commercial product.

“It wasn’t helped by Covid, which probably knocked us back 18 months. But we find ourselves right now with a lot of the hospitality industry starting to think, oh, this would be a really good idea, automation.”

Greater experience for sports fans

EBar, based in Marischal Square, also created its built-in Beerwall, which is used by eight English Premier League clubs including Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United.

The aim is to have more than 100 Beerwalls installed by the end of the year.

Nick said: “We operate cricket, stadia and racehorse racing meetings around the country.

EBar Beerwall. Image: Cucumber PR

“The core business really fits in around football, not just Premier League.

“We work in all the divisions down through the English Football League.

“We’ve got the mobile EBar, which is the ones that we, wheel into a stadium.

“What then happened was that several of our customers said, this is great, but we really don’t want to be bringing them in, taking them out.

“We want to have them installed. We want them branded. Can we buy them from you?

“That was when we developed the Beerwall.”

EBar reduces queue times

Nick highlighted queues at the recent Deacon Blue Tall Ships concert held in Aberdeen.

EBar’s innovative drink dispensers.

He said: “I estimate that queue would have been 300 metres long. And it’s that kind of problem we looked at nine years ago and said there’s got to be a better way of doing it.

“Now we’re here and just starting to get traction with not just the earliest adopters, like Brighton, but also now some of the big Premier League clubs, whose fans are very engaged, and love what we do.

“How many people now choose to stand in line at the supermarket checkout? Most people choose to go to the self-service and that’s what we’re finding in these venues.

“It’s because we’re quicker and we give our customers a better pint.

Upscaling production

EBar has just extended its manufacturing partnership with PP Control & Automation (PP C&A) who took over the complete electronics and mechanical build earlier this year.

A dedicated team of eight engineers at its West Midlands factory has created a specialist production cell that has the potential to build up to five units every week, a 200% increase on the previous capacity.

Nick said: “We built the very first EBar units in-house in Aberdeen.

“But we knew that wasn’t sustainable. We’re a tech company and don’t want to be a manufacturing company.

“We wanted to source a manufacturing partner that offered us repeatable quality and, importantly, the ability to scale-up quickly and that’s where PP C&A has really come into its own.”

Rewarding challenges

Looking back on his time as a business owner Nick said: “I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved. It has been very challenging at times and rewarding.

“This is a very, very different business. And it’s taken a while to establish, to really understand how the hospitality industry works.

“I spent a lot of my time in large oilfield service companies. And working in a startup is a very, very different life.

“You get involved in absolutely everything. That can be good and fun, and sometimes it can be tedious. That’s just the way it is.

“But I think when you consider, only one in ten startups survive five years? I mean, by that metric, we’ve done well.”

