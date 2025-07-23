Aberdeen firm with ‘dirty job’ rakes in £30m and big profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen firm with ‘dirty job’ rakes in £30m and big profits

Waste management is big business for the family-owned firm headquartered in Altens Industrial Estate.

By Liza Hamilton
Bumper profits for for Adria Group, the family-owned firm behind Taylor's Industrial Services. Image: Liza Hamilton/DCT
An Aberdeen family firm with decades of experience in North Sea waste management has posted a strong set of results, with turnover rising by 10% to £30.69 million.

Adria Group – the parent company of Taylor’s Industrial Services – reported pre-tax profits of nearly £9.84m for the year to October 2024, marking a 15% year-on-year increase.

Headquartered in Altens Industrial Estate and with an environmental centre at Balmedie, the firm employs 117 staff.

Adria Group keeps costs under control

The business, which has roots in the north-east dating back to the 1960s, also includes Easter Hatton Environmental (Waste Away) Ltd, Cairnton Estate Ltd and Adria Developments Ltd.

While best known for cleaning oil tanks and handling hazardous waste from offshore rigs, Adria Group’s operations span landfill management, recycling, and rapid-response clean-ups across Scotland.

In his strategic report, director Kevin Taylor said the group had worked to keep close control of costs.

Much of Adria Group’s business involves offshore waste. Image: BP

“The current financial and business climate, following the volatility of the market price of oil, is challenging,” he said.

Nevertheless, the group continues to be in a strong financial position and has built up £9.35m in cash reserves.

“Part of these funds are required to finance the continuing costs of construction of the landfill site extension as well as for the next phase of capping on the existing site,” he added.

“The directors will continue the existing policy of replacing vehicles and equipment to ensure that they are of the highest quality and suitable for the required purpose.”

Mr Taylor said the largest single area of business was within the waste disposal
industry.

North Sea oil industry remains the focus

“The main focus of those activities is the North Sea oil industry both in terms of offshore and onshore waste,” he added.

“Such activities are subject to significant UK and European waste disposal regulations including health and safety issues, which require the group to apply strict procedures to guard against the risk of damage to third parties.”

He said the group’s procedures are upheld to the highest possible standard and are constantly reviewed and updated where required in order to manage that risk.

Adria Group’s headquarters at Altens Industrial Estate in Aberdeen. Image: Liza Hamilton/DCT Media

He added that there is a specific risk associated with landfill activity due to the nature of the trade.

He said: “This risk exists in terms of the requirement to ensure the operation of the correct procedures during the working life of the site and also during the future post closure period.

“All such operations and the requirements on the group to ensure that full financial
provision is made for all aspects are monitored by SEPA.”

Mr Taylor also reflected on uncertainty within the oil and gas sector: “The challenges seen in recent years in terms of pressure from customers in the oil and gas sector to cut their own internal costs and, as a result, to seek price reductions from their own suppliers have continued.

“As has the competition, particularly on price, from other companies in the waste management industry.”

Despite this, he said the group continues to be profitable and directors are confident this will enable it to provide the high-quality specialist services that its customers require.

