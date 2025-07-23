Aberdeen firm with ‘dirty job’ rakes in £30m and big profits

An Aberdeen family firm with decades of experience in North Sea waste management has posted a strong set of results, with turnover rising by 10% to £30.69 million.

Adria Group – the parent company of Taylor’s Industrial Services – reported pre-tax profits of nearly £9.84m for the year to October 2024, marking a 15% year-on-year increase.

Headquartered in Altens Industrial Estate and with an environmental centre at Balmedie, the firm employs 117 staff.

Adria Group keeps costs under control

The business, which has roots in the north-east dating back to the 1960s, also includes Easter Hatton Environmental (Waste Away) Ltd, Cairnton Estate Ltd and Adria Developments Ltd.

While best known for cleaning oil tanks and handling hazardous waste from offshore rigs, Adria Group’s operations span landfill management, recycling, and rapid-response clean-ups across Scotland.

In his strategic report, director Kevin Taylor said the group had worked to keep close control of costs.

“The current financial and business climate, following the volatility of the market price of oil, is challenging,” he said.

Nevertheless, the group continues to be in a strong financial position and has built up £9.35m in cash reserves.

“Part of these funds are required to finance the continuing costs of construction of the landfill site extension as well as for the next phase of capping on the existing site,” he added.

“The directors will continue the existing policy of replacing vehicles and equipment to ensure that they are of the highest quality and suitable for the required purpose.”

Mr Taylor said the largest single area of business was within the waste disposal

industry.

North Sea oil industry remains the focus

“The main focus of those activities is the North Sea oil industry both in terms of offshore and onshore waste,” he added.

“Such activities are subject to significant UK and European waste disposal regulations including health and safety issues, which require the group to apply strict procedures to guard against the risk of damage to third parties.”

He said the group’s procedures are upheld to the highest possible standard and are constantly reviewed and updated where required in order to manage that risk.

He added that there is a specific risk associated with landfill activity due to the nature of the trade.

He said: “This risk exists in terms of the requirement to ensure the operation of the correct procedures during the working life of the site and also during the future post closure period.

“All such operations and the requirements on the group to ensure that full financial

provision is made for all aspects are monitored by SEPA.”

Mr Taylor also reflected on uncertainty within the oil and gas sector: “The challenges seen in recent years in terms of pressure from customers in the oil and gas sector to cut their own internal costs and, as a result, to seek price reductions from their own suppliers have continued.

“As has the competition, particularly on price, from other companies in the waste management industry.”

Despite this, he said the group continues to be profitable and directors are confident this will enable it to provide the high-quality specialist services that its customers require.