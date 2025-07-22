From redundancy to royalty for the Insch husband-and-wife team crafting beard oils fit for a King

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From redundancy to royalty for the Insch husband-and-wife team crafting beard oils fit for a King

Josh and Kyrene Moy's products are stocked exclusively by Balmoral Estate.

By Kelly Wilson
Josh & Kyrene Moy, Hairy Highlander co-founders. Image: Hairy Highlander
For Insch couple Josh and Kyrene Moy, life has always revolved around nature – from wild camping to foraging local plants.

Now, the duo have turned their passion into a thriving beard care business with their latest products getting royal approval.

Hairy Highlander has designed beard oils and washes exclusively for sale at His Majesty the King’s Balmoral Estate.

The collection is infused with wild bog myrtle hand-foraged from the King’s 50,000-acre Aberdeenshire residence.

Passion turned business

Josh, 35, decided to launch Hairy Highlander after being made redundant from his job in recruitment.

After growing his own beard he had become disillusioned with products available on the market.

The dad-of-five said: “I spent 10 years doing recruitment as my day job, but it wasn’t quite true to the lifestyle I wanted to live.

“Our passion is foraging and we’d already made our own organic cosmetics.

Josh Moy, Hairy Highlander co-founder. Image: Hairy Highlander

“I spent 10 years researching and studying the best products to put into beard oils.

“When I grew a beard 10 years ago I was very unhappy with the kind of products that we were finding on the market.

“They were poorly formulated, in my opinion and had lots of chemicals.

“Coming from a background of organic and decent ingredients that we were making, I could see that there was nothing really great going on.

“I spent a huge amount of time just learning and studying about what products are great for beards.”

Josh ploughed his redundancy package into starting Hairy Highlander and admits it led to some sleepless nights.

He said: “We went without and there were many times heads were in hands.

“It was really tough. I was working genuinely five in the morning till 11 at night every day, seven days a week.”

“But I was very confident the product I had was great.”

Hairy Highlander royal seal of approval

The hard work has paid off with Hairy Highlander now selling a range of products, including some exclusively for Balmoral Estate.

The wild bog myrtle plant has been used for centuries by Highlanders to keep midges away.

Hairy Highlander products. Image: Hairy Highlander

Its leaves and twigs, when crushed and rubbed on the skin, release a fragrant oil that acts as a natural insect repellent.

Josh said: “The feedback so far from Balmoral has been great.

I’m not aware of King Charles planning to grow out a beard to try it.

“But that would be awesome if he did.”

Hairy Highlander donates 10 per cent of its profits to rewilding northern Scotland, helping restore native habitats and support long-term ecological regeneration.

Conversation