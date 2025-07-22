From redundancy to royalty for the Insch husband-and-wife team crafting beard oils fit for a King

For Insch couple Josh and Kyrene Moy, life has always revolved around nature – from wild camping to foraging local plants.

Now, the duo have turned their passion into a thriving beard care business with their latest products getting royal approval.

Hairy Highlander has designed beard oils and washes exclusively for sale at His Majesty the King’s Balmoral Estate.

The collection is infused with wild bog myrtle hand-foraged from the King’s 50,000-acre Aberdeenshire residence.

Passion turned business

Josh, 35, decided to launch Hairy Highlander after being made redundant from his job in recruitment.

After growing his own beard he had become disillusioned with products available on the market.

The dad-of-five said: “I spent 10 years doing recruitment as my day job, but it wasn’t quite true to the lifestyle I wanted to live.

“Our passion is foraging and we’d already made our own organic cosmetics.

“I spent 10 years researching and studying the best products to put into beard oils.

“When I grew a beard 10 years ago I was very unhappy with the kind of products that we were finding on the market.

“They were poorly formulated, in my opinion and had lots of chemicals.

“Coming from a background of organic and decent ingredients that we were making, I could see that there was nothing really great going on.

“I spent a huge amount of time just learning and studying about what products are great for beards.”

Josh ploughed his redundancy package into starting Hairy Highlander and admits it led to some sleepless nights.

He said: “We went without and there were many times heads were in hands.

“It was really tough. I was working genuinely five in the morning till 11 at night every day, seven days a week.”

“But I was very confident the product I had was great.”

Hairy Highlander royal seal of approval

The hard work has paid off with Hairy Highlander now selling a range of products, including some exclusively for Balmoral Estate.

The wild bog myrtle plant has been used for centuries by Highlanders to keep midges away.

Its leaves and twigs, when crushed and rubbed on the skin, release a fragrant oil that acts as a natural insect repellent.

Josh said: “The feedback so far from Balmoral has been great.

“I’m not aware of King Charles planning to grow out a beard to try it.

“But that would be awesome if he did.”

Hairy Highlander donates 10 per cent of its profits to rewilding northern Scotland, helping restore native habitats and support long-term ecological regeneration.