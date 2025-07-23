New £15 million Aberdeen business park given the go-ahead

A new £15 million business park is to be built near Aberdeen Airport.

Arrowmere Capital, part of Hurstwood Holdings Group, will build the development on a 12-acre site within Kirkhill Industrial Estate in Dyce.

Hurstwood Holdings acquired the 80,000 sq ft site, formerly known as Craigievar House, in 2023.

The office building sat empty for several years before being demolished in 2024.

Planning permission has now been granted by Aberdeen City Council.

Interest from tenants

Sam Ashworth, Hurstwood Homes project director, said talks were already underway with prospective occupiers.

He believes the scheme can help address a “continuing demand”.

The park has been designed by RGP Architects and will include five modern units, ranging in size from 10,000 sq ft to 18,000 sq ft.

Sam said: “We plan to develop this scheme on a design and build basis, and we are already in active discussions with occupiers regarding a number of flexible options, including bespoke builds and fully serviced plot sales.

“There is a continuing demand for high-quality industrial, innovation and science hubs in the area and this scheme will address that shortage as well as also delivering significant economic benefits for the local area.”

Hurstwood Holdings growing presence in Aberdeen

The three-storey building previously housed offshore firm Aker Solutions, and was most recently a base for local children’s charity AberNecessities.

It was demolished last year, and the land has lain empty ever since.

Hurstwood Homes previously held a public consultation over the plans, which was described as positive by the firm.

Hurstwood’s portfolio is valued in excess of £300 million and looks after more than 1,200 occupiers in the UK.

It already has a presence in Aberdeen, with more than 1 million sq ft. This includes the two Innovation and Energy parks.

The firm said the latest business park underlines its commitment to deliver high-quality industrial schemes.