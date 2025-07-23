New £15 million Aberdeen business park given the go-ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New £15 million Aberdeen business park given the go-ahead

The site will offer 80,000 sq ft of industrial and warehouse space.

By Kelly Wilson
Planning consent has been granted for new £15 million Aberdeen business park in Dyce. Image: FRPR
A new £15 million business park is to be built near Aberdeen Airport.

Arrowmere Capital, part of Hurstwood Holdings Group, will build the development on a 12-acre site within Kirkhill Industrial Estate in Dyce.

Hurstwood Holdings acquired the 80,000 sq ft site, formerly known as Craigievar House, in 2023.

The office building sat empty for several years before being demolished in 2024.

Planning permission has now been granted by Aberdeen City Council.

Interest from tenants

Sam Ashworth, Hurstwood Homes project director, said talks were already underway with prospective occupiers.

He believes the scheme can help address a “continuing demand”.

The park has been designed by RGP Architects and will include five modern units, ranging in size from 10,000 sq ft to 18,000 sq ft.

Sam said: “We plan to develop this scheme on a design and build basis, and we are already in active discussions with occupiers regarding a number of flexible options, including bespoke builds and fully serviced plot sales.

Sam Ashworth of Hurstwood Holdings. Image: FRPR

“There is a continuing demand for high-quality industrial, innovation and science hubs in the area and this scheme will address that shortage as well as also delivering significant economic benefits for the local area.”

Hurstwood Holdings growing presence in Aberdeen

The three-storey building previously housed offshore firm Aker Solutions, and was most recently a base for local children’s charity AberNecessities.

It was demolished last year, and the land has lain empty ever since.

Hurstwood Homes previously held a public consultation over the plans, which was described as positive by the firm.

The former Craigievar House site, which was demolished last year. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Hurstwood’s portfolio is valued in excess of £300 million and looks after more than 1,200 occupiers in the UK.

It already has a presence in Aberdeen, with more than 1 million sq ft. This includes the two Innovation and Energy parks.

The firm said the latest business park underlines its commitment to deliver high-quality industrial schemes.

