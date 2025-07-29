Hunt is on to find the best Aberdeen rising talent under 30

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Hunt is on to find the best Aberdeen rising talent under 30

The awards are looking for the "future leaders of Aberdeen" who show dedication, innovation and impact.

By Kelly Wilson
Some of the recent winners from 30 under 30 in 2023. Image: AYP
Some of the recent winners from 30 under 30 in 2023. Image: AYP

Aberdeen Young Professionals (AYP) is back with its 30 under 30 awards to recognise the best talent within the community.

The local networking group is aiming to highlight the remarkable achievements of young trailblazers from a variety of sectors and identify stars of the future.

Nominations open later this week with the winners announced at an awards ceremony on October 2.

AYP founder Ross Jolly described the event as a “celebration of the individuals who are truly making a difference”.

Future company founders

The 30 Under 30 List was first introduced in 2023 and has been a springboard for many to progress their careers.

Hannah Bisset, senior account manager at Due North Creatives, was an award winner after being nominated by her boss Amanda Inglis.

The 30-year-old has worked at the marketing agency for the past three-and-a-half years having worked her way through the ranks.

She said: “It was quite a moment to be recognised for the work I’ve done.

“Everyone had really amazing stories and it was just so nice to see people my age, doing some really amazing things.

Hannah Bisset. Image: AYP

“You know they are going to continue moving up and being the future of companies.

“Anyone that’s nominated and on the list this year, I would encourage them to embrace it and enjoy.”

30 Under 30 List recognises ‘real impact’

New for this year, is the the Founder’s Award, chosen by Ross, which will be presented to one outstanding individual from the list who exemplifies the core values of the initiative namely leadership, impact, and community spirit.

He said: “The Aberdeen 30 Under 30 List is a biennial celebration of the individuals who are truly making a difference – whether that’s through volunteering, entrepreneurial ventures, or exceptional contributions in their day-to-day roles.

Ross Jolly, AYP founder. Image: AYP

“This initiative is about recognising real impact – those who go above and beyond to shape their communities, drive innovation, and inspire others around them.

“Aberdeen is home to a remarkable range of talent, and through this list we aim to highlight the energy, purpose, and leadership that defines our region’s future.

“I’m proud that AYP can play a part in shining a light on these rising stars.”

AYP strong roots

Founded in 2009, AYP is a networking group aimed at early career and young professionals based in Aberdeen.

It welcomes members across all stages of their careers from students to mentors.

Throughout the year, AYP hosts regular events to allow members to network with like minded individuals, make new connections and build their own professional network.

Its aim is to help develop the next generation of aspiring professionals and future industry leaders.

Nominations open on Friday with the winners to be honoured at the awards ceremony hosted at Bartenders Lounge on October 2.

Anyone who is under 30 and interested in applying has until deadline date of September 12.

For more information about Aberdeen Young Professionals and to submit an application, please visit www.aypgroup.co.uk.

Conversation