Hunt is on to find the best Aberdeen rising talent under 30

Aberdeen Young Professionals (AYP) is back with its 30 under 30 awards to recognise the best talent within the community.

The local networking group is aiming to highlight the remarkable achievements of young trailblazers from a variety of sectors and identify stars of the future.

Nominations open later this week with the winners announced at an awards ceremony on October 2.

AYP founder Ross Jolly described the event as a “celebration of the individuals who are truly making a difference”.

Future company founders

The 30 Under 30 List was first introduced in 2023 and has been a springboard for many to progress their careers.

Hannah Bisset, senior account manager at Due North Creatives, was an award winner after being nominated by her boss Amanda Inglis.

The 30-year-old has worked at the marketing agency for the past three-and-a-half years having worked her way through the ranks.

She said: “It was quite a moment to be recognised for the work I’ve done.

“Everyone had really amazing stories and it was just so nice to see people my age, doing some really amazing things.

“You know they are going to continue moving up and being the future of companies.

“Anyone that’s nominated and on the list this year, I would encourage them to embrace it and enjoy.”

30 Under 30 List recognises ‘real impact’

New for this year, is the the Founder’s Award, chosen by Ross, which will be presented to one outstanding individual from the list who exemplifies the core values of the initiative namely leadership, impact, and community spirit.

He said: “The Aberdeen 30 Under 30 List is a biennial celebration of the individuals who are truly making a difference – whether that’s through volunteering, entrepreneurial ventures, or exceptional contributions in their day-to-day roles.

“This initiative is about recognising real impact – those who go above and beyond to shape their communities, drive innovation, and inspire others around them.

“Aberdeen is home to a remarkable range of talent, and through this list we aim to highlight the energy, purpose, and leadership that defines our region’s future.

“I’m proud that AYP can play a part in shining a light on these rising stars.”

AYP strong roots

Founded in 2009, AYP is a networking group aimed at early career and young professionals based in Aberdeen.

It welcomes members across all stages of their careers from students to mentors.

Throughout the year, AYP hosts regular events to allow members to network with like minded individuals, make new connections and build their own professional network.

Its aim is to help develop the next generation of aspiring professionals and future industry leaders.

Nominations open on Friday with the winners to be honoured at the awards ceremony hosted at Bartenders Lounge on October 2.

Anyone who is under 30 and interested in applying has until deadline date of September 12.

For more information about Aberdeen Young Professionals and to submit an application, please visit www.aypgroup.co.uk.