From boom to bargain? Aberdeen landmark sells for £5m in 80% price drop

Once worth £23.7 million, St Magnus House was snapped up by a London investor as value-led deals return to Granite City.

By Liza Hamilton
St Magnus House sold to London investor.
St Magnus House, a landmark office building in the heart of Aberdeen, has been sold for £5 million – a dramatic fall from the £23.7m it fetched during the market boom in 2007.

The near 80% drop in value reflects a sharp correction in Aberdeen’s commercial property market, where some prime city-centre assets are now trading at deep discounts – but also attracting renewed investor interest.

Located on Guild Street, beside Union Square, the seven-storey building offers 80,495 sq ft of office space with harbour views and 124 on-site parking spaces.

Originally built in 1984, St Magnus House underwent an extensive refurbishment and recladding in 2000.

It features reinforced concrete suspended floors, a concrete frame, and a high-spec entrance hall finished in marble and granite.

The building is majority let to Canadian energy company CNR International until December 2030, with the option to extend the lease further.

Staff using the St Magnus House car park have a special dispensation to drive through the Guild Street Bus Gate. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Joint agents CBRE and ACRE Capital Real Estate LLP said there was a “strong level of investor interest” in the property which had been listed for offers around £7m.

Interest from UK and foreign investors

“We were very much encouraged by the level of interest in the property from investors from a variety of locations,” said Derren McRae, managing director of CBRE Aberdeen.

“There has been an encouraging level of investment activity in Aberdeen in recent years, where good quality buildings with strong tenants are being purchased at attractive prices.

“We are seeing a mix of UK and foreign capital being invested in the city across all commercial property sectors.”

St Magnus House has seen various transactions in recent decades, including a notable £18.4m sale in 2012 to the British Airways Pension Fund, when it was purchased from the Apia Regional Office Fund.

Just like St Magnus House, The Exchange offers a front-row seat to Aberdeen’s busy harbour. Image: Ryden

Despite the recent sale, parts of the building remain available for let through CBRE, with a bonus dispensation allowing staff at St Magnus House to drive through the Guild Street Bus Gate and access a dedicated car park.

The surrounding area remains active: The Exchange No.1 and No.2 – on Market Street, are currently listed for sale at £4.5m, while American private equity firm Lone Star bought the nearby Union Square shopping centre in early 2024, for a reported £110m.

