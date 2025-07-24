Aberdeen inspection firm acquires city rival and safeguards jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen inspection firm acquires city rival and safeguards jobs

The deal brings the total number of employees based at the Altens headquarters to 70.

By Kelly Wilson
Left to right: Brian Miller, Darryl Anderson and Andrew Graham. Image: Granite PR
Aberdeen inspection and maintenance firm Euro Energy Services (EuroES) has acquired a rival city firm.

The Altens-based company, which has a turnover of £3 million, has bought Future Access Solutions (FAS) for an undisclosed sum.

EuroES chief executive Darryl Anderson said acquiring the fellow Granite City business would “safeguard” the jobs of the 20 staff who will transfer as part of the deal.

The firm, which now has 70 employees, is looking towards a bigger focus on the renewables market.

Opens up new opportunities

Darryl believes the acquisition is “a natural progression” in uplevelling the existing service portfolio, whilst further enhancing the company’s combined foothold in key onshore and offshore markets including civil engineering, utilities, food and drink, and offshore construction and maintenance.

He said: “It puts us in a good position going forward because obviously having a rope access company as part of our portfolio opens up a whole new range of opportunities.

“Before, we’d outsource to third parties, but this acquisition is beneficial for us because we can make it more competitive when we’re pricing for jobs.

“We look forward to benefiting from the knowledge and expertise of Andy’s team as we pool our resources in to maximising future opportunities.”

Beginning of ‘new era’ for EuroES

Future Access Solutions was founded by Andrew Graham in 2018. He has more than 30 years of operational experience.

The company provides access consultancy and construction services to the offshore energy, marine and onshore civils, and construction sectors.

Andrew will move into a new role as multi-discipline services director at EuroES.

He said: “Coming together with EuroES creates a unique opportunity to take the business to the next level.

“This new era will empower us to leverage our combined scale and expertise to continue delivering exceptional service to our customers and we are excited about what lies in store.”

Focus on renewables

Earlier this year EuroES announced it had doubled its turnover to £3m in the past year.

The company attributed this in part to the recent quadrupling of the work it has been carrying out in the North Sea.

Darryl said: “This is a strategic move which will unlock future potential by combining our strengths to achieve greater innovation, expanded reach and enhanced value for our growing client base.

“We’ve got other plans for the business, which is mainly in line with renewables.

“I think we would like to get to a stage where at least half the business is dealing with that.”

 

