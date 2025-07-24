Aberdeen inspection firm acquires city rival and safeguards jobs

Aberdeen inspection and maintenance firm Euro Energy Services (EuroES) has acquired a rival city firm.

The Altens-based company, which has a turnover of £3 million, has bought Future Access Solutions (FAS) for an undisclosed sum.

EuroES chief executive Darryl Anderson said acquiring the fellow Granite City business would “safeguard” the jobs of the 20 staff who will transfer as part of the deal.

The firm, which now has 70 employees, is looking towards a bigger focus on the renewables market.

Opens up new opportunities

Darryl believes the acquisition is “a natural progression” in uplevelling the existing service portfolio, whilst further enhancing the company’s combined foothold in key onshore and offshore markets including civil engineering, utilities, food and drink, and offshore construction and maintenance.

He said: “It puts us in a good position going forward because obviously having a rope access company as part of our portfolio opens up a whole new range of opportunities.

“Before, we’d outsource to third parties, but this acquisition is beneficial for us because we can make it more competitive when we’re pricing for jobs.

“We look forward to benefiting from the knowledge and expertise of Andy’s team as we pool our resources in to maximising future opportunities.”

Beginning of ‘new era’ for EuroES

Future Access Solutions was founded by Andrew Graham in 2018. He has more than 30 years of operational experience.

The company provides access consultancy and construction services to the offshore energy, marine and onshore civils, and construction sectors.

Andrew will move into a new role as multi-discipline services director at EuroES.

He said: “Coming together with EuroES creates a unique opportunity to take the business to the next level.

“This new era will empower us to leverage our combined scale and expertise to continue delivering exceptional service to our customers and we are excited about what lies in store.”

Focus on renewables

Earlier this year EuroES announced it had doubled its turnover to £3m in the past year.

The company attributed this in part to the recent quadrupling of the work it has been carrying out in the North Sea.

Darryl said: “This is a strategic move which will unlock future potential by combining our strengths to achieve greater innovation, expanded reach and enhanced value for our growing client base.

“We’ve got other plans for the business, which is mainly in line with renewables.

“I think we would like to get to a stage where at least half the business is dealing with that.”