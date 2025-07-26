Mackie’s boss on how the Aberdeenshire ice cream firm is beating the big brands at their own game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mackie’s boss on how the Aberdeenshire ice cream firm is beating the big brands at their own game

Stuart Common shares how Mackie's is outsmarting global rivals with innovation, efficiency, and homegrown Scottish flair.

Stuart Common, Mackie's managing director. Image: Holyrood PR
By Kelly Wilson

With ingredient costs soaring and competitors circling, Mackie’s boss Stuart Common is well aware of the challenges facing the Aberdeenshire firm.

But the managing director says the family business knows what it needs to do to keep ahead, leaning on innovation and efficiency.

Stuart has described it as “the fastest growing ice cream brand in the UK”.

It sold more than 14.3 million litres of ice cream, with Co-op, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco store deals earning them 400,000 new UK buyers last financial year.

‘They’re coming after us’

Its success in the ice cream market has not gone unnoticed with Mackie’s, which employs 116 people, always trying to stay ahead of competitors.

Stuart, who studied business management at Robert Gordon University, said: “We’re busy, which brings its challenges, but it’s certainly a good problem to have.

“We’re the fastest growing ice cream brand in the UK.

“It’s huge testament to all the hard work that everyone’s been putting in, but it does mean that we’re up against some multinational ice cream companies and they’re coming after us, shall we say.

Stuart Common, of Mackie's of Scotland.
“Now that we’ve had quite a bit of success and we’ve been outgrowing them, they’re doing their utmost to undercut us and try and manoeuvre and make our life that bit more difficult.

“We’ve just got to keep doing what we’re doing. We know that shoppers are finding it very tough at the moment, so we want to make sure that they can afford a little bit of luxury with our ice cream.”

Rising costs across Mackie’s

He revealed an additional £1.3m will be spent this year on cream alone compared to last year.

The National Insurance increase is also expected to cost Mackie’s an additional £150,000 each year, and the Environmental Packaging Regulations (EPR) charges will see an additional annual cost of £170,000.

To address this, Stuart is focused on making sure the business, which has a turnover of £22.3 million, is run as efficiently as possible.

The fourth-generation family farm, Westertown, near Rothienorman, is powered by renewable energy and started making ice cream – using milk and dairy from its own herd – in 1986.

Mackie’s supplies ice cream to supermarkets across the UK.

He said: “Historically, Mackie’s has invested in areas that will give us long-term efficiency.

“Our renewable energy systems, wind turbines and solar farm, help us produce twice as much energy as we consume.

“We make our packaging and fruit sauces on site.

“Again, we’re just finding innovative ways to be more efficient to try and keep a handle on the costs.

“Other ice cream multinational companies wouldn’t bother with this stuff, but we just have to think a bit differently and a bit more innovatively.”

Record sales

Mackie’s 19.2 parlour in Aberdeen experienced its strongest week of sales since opening during the Tall Ships.

It dished out more than 2,500 litres of ice cream across just a three-day period, equivalent to more than 18,000 scoops, smashing previous records.

Mackie’s 19.2 employee Maisie Bremner poses with a cone laden with all three special flavours created for the Tall Ships. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

Stuart said: “It’s been open a few years now and this was the busiest ever week.

“We had a very busy day recently when Aberdeen won the Scottish Cup and I was slightly fearful that we would have to wait for Aberdeen to win another cup before we were really busy again, but thankfully Tall Ships did that.”

Looking to the future, Stuart plans to keep pushing the business ahead and is clear on his own ambition.

He said: “My biggest role here is to try and pass this business on to the next generation of the Mackie family in a really good situation.

“It’s an absolute privilege and pleasure to be operating a company like Mackie’s.”

