More drama for Aberdeen firm Wood as Sidara explores cut-price offer

The extended deadline for the firm's "put up or shut up" offer ends on July 28.

By Alex Banks
Aberdeen-based Wood Group is the subject of a takeover attempt. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen firm Wood could be the subject of more bad news as Sidara is exploring cutting the price of its potential takeover offer.

The Dubai-based group submitted a non-binding proposal in April which would be worth 35p per share – around £242 million in total.

However, it is now understood Sidara has concerns over legal exposure which could emerge following news it was to be investigated by the UK’s financial watchdog.

With a deadline of July 28 for the firm to “put up or shut up”, Sidara is now “exploring its options” in relation to a cut-price deal, according to sources close to the deal.

Watchdog investigation

Wood is to be investigated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which will look into the period between January 2023 and November 2024.

The probe is connected to the inquiry by Deloitte into the Aberdeen company’s accounts which was announced on November 7 last year.

Chairman Roy Franklin addressed the “very painful period” for shareholders at its AGM in June.

Mr Franklin said the board was “doing all we can” to navigate the company through the period, where the firm’s value has collapsed.

Could share price frustration be behind Sidara lowering Wood offer?

Wood’s shares have been suspended since May after the energy services firm failed to file its 2024 financial year accounts in time.

An independent financial review revealed a number of adjustments are required on its accounts for the past three years.

It is understood Sidara is also frustrated by the time it is taking Wood to file.

Wood chairman Roy Franklin addressed shareholders in Aberdeen.

The Dubai-based firm has made publication of the accounts a condition to any firm offer it may make.

The review, by Deloitte, highlighted “inappropriate management pressure” as well as issues with project contracts.

Wood said it also identified “material weaknesses and failures” in the group’s financial culture.

Will history repeat itself?

Wood and Sidara have been here before, in August last year. The Aberdeen firm’s shares collapsed after Sidara walked away from a takeover deal.

That time around, Sidara confirmed to Wood it won’t be pursuing the acquisition “in light of rising geopolitical risks and financial market uncertainty”.

Wood share price dropped 38% from £1.97 to £1.21, wiping £450 million from the value of the company.

Wood and Sidara declined to comment.

