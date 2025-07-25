Aberdeen flooring firm completes management buyout

Aberdeen specialist flooring firm General & Technical Flooring Services has completed a management buyout.

The Bridge-of-Don based firm is now fully owned by managing director John Morrison, regional director John Dunn, and operations director Stuart Hale.

The trio have managed the business together for over a decade and say the buyout is about securing its future while staying true to its local roots.

General & Technical Flooring Services currently employs 37 staff and has grown turnover from £1m to over £6m over the past decade.

Management buyout at Aberdeen flooring firm

Among its most recent north-east projects are flooring works at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, Ellon Library and the new Greyhope School in Torry.

The buyout follows an 11-year partnership with Aberdeen’s Space Solutions, which previously held a 70% stake in the business.

John Morrison described the relationship as “hugely positive”, and confirmed the two firms will continue collaborating on projects.

He said: “We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved over the eleven years with Space Solutions.

“Building on the foundations set by Scott Milne and Eddie Riddle in 1994, we’ve grown a trusted, relationship-driven business known for quality service.

“Space Solutions’ support was key in shaping General & Technical Flooring Services, including our 2016 expansion into Scotland’s central belt.

“Now, we’re excited to take the next step as an independent business, focused on delivering exceptional service to our clients.”

Significant growth and expansion

Looking ahead, General & Technical Flooring Services is eyeing further growth in Scotland’s central belt, while continuing to strengthen its offering in Aberdeen.

Steve Judge, managing director of Space Solutions, commented: “In 2014, we acquired a majority share in General & Technical Flooring Services, recognising an opportunity to develop the business.

“Over the last eleven years, we have achieved significant growth and expansion, both geographically and into new sectors.

“At the start, the expectation was that John and his team would take control of the business, and I am delighted that today this happens, and wish them every success in continuing to build the business in the years ahead”.

Other clients include NHS Grampian, Aberdeen City Council, and the University of Aberdeen.