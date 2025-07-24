Opening date for Aberdeen’s Maki and Ramen revealed

Aberdeen’s Maki and Ramen restaurant is set to open its doors in the coming weeks.

The Japanese-style venue, run by a former Aberdeen Grammar School pupil, is to open its doors on August 16, 2025.

The opening date was revealed to the public today, with the brand announcing “the wait is over!”

The launch was delayed after “supply issues” halted its original opening date of June.

They also announced that bookings are due to open very soon.

Speaking online, the brand announced: “This is not a drill – the moment you’ve all been waiting for is finally here.

“We’re beyond excited to announce that Maki & Ramen Aberdeen will officially open its doors on August 16.

“We know it’s been a long time coming – thank you for your patience.

“Bookings will be live very soon – stay tuned and get ready to secure your spot!”

They also announced a partnership with local charity Instant Neighbour, with more details set to follow.

