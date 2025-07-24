Opening date for Aberdeen’s Maki and Ramen revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opening date for Aberdeen’s Maki and Ramen revealed

The Union Square venue is set to launch in the Granite City.

By Graham Fleming
A wide angle shot of the Maki and Ramen Site in the Union Square shopping centre.
Maki and Ramen is about to launch in Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: Supplied.

Aberdeen’s Maki and Ramen restaurant is set to open its doors in the coming weeks.

The Japanese-style venue, run by a former Aberdeen Grammar School pupil, is to open its doors on August 16, 2025.

The opening date was revealed to the public today, with the brand announcing “the wait is over!”

The launch was delayed after “supply issues” halted its original opening date of June.

They also announced that bookings are due to open very soon.

Opening date of Aberdeen Maki and Ramen announced

Speaking online, the brand announced: “This is not a drill – the moment you’ve all been waiting for is finally here.

“We’re beyond excited to announce that Maki & Ramen Aberdeen will officially open its doors on August 16.

“We know it’s been a long time coming – thank you for your patience.

“Bookings will be live very soon – stay tuned and get ready to secure your spot!”

They also announced a partnership with local charity Instant Neighbour, with more details set to follow.

