Ross-shire £2.2m care home plans approved as Highland operator addresses demand

A Ross-shire care home will add a new extension worth £2.2 million following planning approval from Highland Council.

Innis Mhor Care Home in Tain is owned by Parklands Care Homes and will undergo work to address rising demand.

The £2.2m project will see 12 new en-suite bedrooms across two floors, as well as day/dining rooms.

Managing director Ron Taylor said the expansion reflects the “long-term commitment” to providing quality care in the Highlands.

Makeover for Tain care home

As well as the 12 new rooms, the development will add assisted bathrooms, nurse stations, and a range of clinical and staff support facilities.

The ground floor day room will open onto a secure garden, while the first floor version will offer views across the Dornoch Firth.

Mr Taylor said: “This expansion reflects our long-term commitment to providing high-quality, community-based care in the Highlands.

“Innis Mhor has played a vital role in supporting older people in Tain and Easter Ross for over 10 years.

“We’re proud that it has been rated very good by the Care Inspectorate.”

The Tain home opened in 2014 with 34 bedrooms and was later extended to accommodate 40 residents.

Mr Taylor believes the investment can help to provide high-quality care “close to home”.

He added: “There is currently a significant waiting list for Innis Mhor, reflecting both its strong reputation and the growing demand for high-quality care in Tain and the wider Easter Ross area.”

Innis Mhor: Tain expansion part of Parklands’ plans to address demand

Parklands said the investment is part of its wider strategy to expand care provision across the Highlands.

Mr Taylor added: “With more than 200 care home beds lost across the Highlands in the past two years – and with the region’s older population continuing to rise – this investment is more vital than ever.

“Expanding Innis Mhor will help us meet that demand locally, allowing more people to remain close to their families and communities as their care needs change.”

Planning permission has already been granted for a four-bedroom extension at Parklands’ Fortrose home.

Parklands’ 10-bedroom extension plans at Lynemore in Grantown are still under consideration.

Last month, Parklands also opened its largest purpose-built care home to date, Pittyvaich in Inverness.