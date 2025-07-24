Ross-shire £2.2m care home plans approved as Highland operator addresses demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Ross-shire £2.2m care home plans approved as Highland operator addresses demand

Parklands has received approval from Highland Council to undergo work on its Tain home.

By Alex Banks
Innis Mhor Care Home in Tain. Image: Parklands
Innis Mhor Care Home in Tain. Image: Parklands

A Ross-shire care home will add a new extension worth £2.2 million following planning approval from Highland Council.

Innis Mhor Care Home in Tain is owned by Parklands Care Homes and will undergo work to address rising demand.

The £2.2m project will see 12 new en-suite bedrooms across two floors, as well as day/dining rooms.

Managing director Ron Taylor said the expansion reflects the “long-term commitment” to providing quality care in the Highlands.

Makeover for Tain care home

As well as the 12 new rooms, the development will add assisted bathrooms, nurse stations, and a range of clinical and staff support facilities.

The ground floor day room will open onto a secure garden, while the first floor version will offer views across the Dornoch Firth.

Mr Taylor said: “This expansion reflects our long-term commitment to providing high-quality, community-based care in the Highlands.

“Innis Mhor has played a vital role in supporting older people in Tain and Easter Ross for over 10 years.

Parklands managing director Ron Taylor inside the Pittyvaich care home in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We’re proud that it has been rated very good by the Care Inspectorate.”

The Tain home opened in 2014 with 34 bedrooms and was later extended to accommodate 40 residents.

Mr Taylor believes the investment can help to provide high-quality care “close to home”.

He added: “There is currently a significant waiting list for Innis Mhor, reflecting both its strong reputation and the growing demand for high-quality care in Tain and the wider Easter Ross area.”

Innis Mhor: Tain expansion part of Parklands’ plans to address demand

Parklands said the investment is part of its wider strategy to expand care provision across the Highlands.

Mr Taylor added: “With more than 200 care home beds lost across the Highlands in the past two years – and with the region’s older population continuing to rise – this investment is more vital than ever.

“Expanding Innis Mhor will help us meet that demand locally, allowing more people to remain close to their families and communities as their care needs change.”

Planning permission has already been granted for a four-bedroom extension at Parklands’ Fortrose home.

Parklands’ 10-bedroom extension plans at Lynemore in Grantown are still under consideration.

Last month, Parklands also opened its largest purpose-built care home to date,  Pittyvaich in Inverness.

Conversation