From Tall Ships to tall ambitions: 5 property opportunities around Aberdeen’s revitalised port

The Tall Ships reminded the city of what's special about our working port - here are some dockside properties for sale and to let.

These bonded warehouses are no longer in use by Shore Porters and are ripe for redevelopment. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media
These bonded warehouses are no longer in use by Shore Porters and are ripe for redevelopment. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media
By Liza Hamilton

The Tall Ships brought crowds and colour to Aberdeen’s harbour last weekend, drawing more than 400,000 visitors and putting a fresh spotlight on one of the city’s most distinctive districts.

But now that the masts and music have moved on, what’s left is something more permanent: a working port full of character, surrounded by old granite warehouses, workshops and yards – many of them ripe for reinvention.

Here are five commercial properties and dockside deals near the Port of Aberdeen worth a closer look:

1. Bonded warehouses – Virginia Street & Shore Lane – £100,000

These bonded warehouses, owned by the Shore Porters Society, are now for sale. Image: FG Burnett

A rare chance to reimagine one of Aberdeen’s most historic commercial assets.

These bonded granite warehouses, once used by the Shore Porters Society – a co-operative founded in 1498 – span over 80,000 sq ft, right beside the working harbour.

The listed buildings are steeped in maritime heritage, with four-and-five-storey granite frontages, with cast-iron columns and steel beams supporting the upper floors, which also feature internal staircases and goods lifts.

Craig Thomson, partner at Shore Porters Society, says offers are sought around £100,000.

He added: “The opportunity for redevelopment is there for all to see.

“Five floors with nearly 140 years of history, storing the likes of our clients’ worldly possessions, whisky, flour, sugar and classic cars have been held here over the years.”

2. The Exchange No.1 & No.2, Market Street – £4.5 million

The Exchange offers a front-row seat to Aberdeen’s busy harbour. Image: Ryden

One of Aberdeen’s best-known office landmarks, The Exchange comprises two interconnected buildings offering flexible workspace across 14 floors – with great views over the working port.

Built over 40 years ago, the property has been refurbished and extended, delivering modern office accommodation with a strong tenant base.

The building currently generates a rental income of around £930,000 per year, reflecting an attractive net initial yield of 19.4%.

On-site parking is a major draw, with 114 spaces accessible from Market Street, including two electric vehicle chargers and secure cycle storage.

Neighbouring office building St Magnus House sold to a London investor last week.

3. Cromarty House, Regent Quay – price on application

Cromarty House is one of five dockside deals available in Aberdeen. Image: Graham and Sibbald

Marketed as a mixed development opportunity, this is a substantial five-storey office building on the north side of Regent Quay with full planning permission for conversion into 28 residential flats.

The office accommodation on the ground floor is open plan, with meeting rooms and a staff canteen. A rear car park is included.

4. 62 to 65 Regent Quay – £300,000

62 to 65 Regent Quay is for sale as a package or separate. Image: Google Street View.

Right by Aberdeen Harbour, and next to Cromarty House, this property pairs a classic three-storey granite office building with a striking modern retail unit.

The office space includes a mix of open-plan and private rooms, with a large board room featuring exposed granite walls. It includes a connecting two-storey office space, facing Mearns Street.

Next door, the retail unit, previously home to a health cafe and clinic, comes with Class 3 consent for food and beverage use. It features an open-plan sales area at the front, with a kitchen and two WCs located at the rear.

Both properties are available together or separately, with the office priced at £200,000 and the retail unit at £100,000.

5. Horizons House, Waterloo Quay – office to let

Grade A office space is available at Horizons House. Image: Graham and Sibbald

High quality office space has become available at Horizons House, one of Aberdeen’s most prominent dockside office buildings.

Built in 2015, it features an impressive double-height staffed reception and a full height glazed atrium in the heart of the building, along with secure car parking monitored by CCTV.

Amenities include comfort cooling, raised floors and shared meeting rooms. Current tenants include DOF Subsea UK Ltd and BW Offshore.

 

