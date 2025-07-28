From strawberry fields to boutique B&B success in Peterhead

Ukrainian-born entrepreneur Yulia Whyte arrived in the UK 23 years ago, starting out picking strawberries in the fields of Perthshire.

After working a string of jobs in fish yards, cafes and shops, she discovered her passion for interior decorating and eventually launched her own business.

Encouraged by advice from her church pastor to focus on what she does best, Yuliya and her partner Julius bought a Victorian townhouse in Peterhead.

She transformed the property into a stylish, six-bedroom B&B – and later added three self-catering apartments under the Trinity Boutique name.

Yuliya answered our questions on her biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

I always dreamed of a little B&B – cute, comfortable and stylish. While working as an interior decorator, I felt that I had developed the skills to take on a project like this. We secured a mortgage for the property that I felt was perfect to become the B&B.

How did you get to where you are today?

By working hard and believing in my abilities. When I came to Britain, I worked in a strawberry farm, fish yards, cafes, and shops. I created my own decorating business and interpreted in courts. I do believe that this country offers opportunities if you are willing to work hard to achieve your goals.

Who helped you?

The help and support from my partner and children was absolutely invaluable. We bought the house and it took me two years working on it every day. Each room has its own unique style. I wasn’t rushed to complete the renovation. Re-mortgaging was necessary to secure the funds, but it made it all possible.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

The advice from the pastor at my church who told me to focus. At the time, I was juggling my interpreting work, kitchen designing, and decorating for letting agents. His advice came at just the right time – it made me think. I focused on the B&B.

What is your biggest mistake?

I do not regret anything. The only difficulty was, of course, that I was on my own when I came to the UK. Having no relatives or familiar people in the new place was a little frightening. But I feel it made me braver and taught me not to take things for granted.

What is your greatest achievement?

Creating a high-quality accommodation business. I have a B&B and apartments. I love working here and meeting new people. I am delighted that our guests return to stay again and recommend us to colleagues and friends.

How are you managing the rising cost of doing business?

Everyone is feeling the pressure as costs go up. Businesses are trying to adjust to the current economic situation. We are raising Trinity’s social profile to improve occupancy and increase awareness and encourage more local travel.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I have new ideas for tourism development in Peterhead and I received great support from Aberdeenshire Council and Business Gateway in helping to visualise it. Right now they are on hold – I will revisit when the time is right.