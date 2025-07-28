From strawberry fields to boutique B&B success in Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From strawberry fields to boutique B&B success in Peterhead

Yuliya Whyte turned her dream into reality by setting up Trinity Boutique Ltd, which now includes a six-bedroom B&B and three self-catering apartments.

By Liza Hamilton
Yuliya Whyte, director of Trinity Boutique Ltd.
Ukrainian-born entrepreneur Yulia Whyte arrived in the UK 23 years ago, starting out picking strawberries in the fields of Perthshire.

After working a string of jobs in fish yards, cafes and shops, she discovered her passion for interior decorating and eventually launched her own business.

Encouraged by advice from her church pastor to focus on what she does best, Yuliya and her partner Julius bought a Victorian townhouse in Peterhead.

She transformed the property into a stylish, six-bedroom B&B – and later added three self-catering apartments under the Trinity Boutique name.

Yuliya answered our questions on her biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

I always dreamed of a little B&B – cute, comfortable and stylish. While working as an interior decorator, I felt that I had developed the skills to take on a project like this. We secured a mortgage for the property that I felt was perfect to become the B&B.

How did you get to where you are today?

By working hard and believing in my abilities. When I came to Britain, I worked in a strawberry farm, fish yards, cafes, and shops. I created my own decorating business and interpreted in courts. I do believe that this country offers opportunities if you are willing to work hard to achieve your goals.

Yuliya Whyte put her interior design expertise to good use renovating the Victorian townhouse in Peterhead.

Who helped you?

The help and support from my partner and children was absolutely invaluable. We bought the house and it took me two years working on it every day. Each room has its own unique style. I wasn’t rushed to complete the renovation. Re-mortgaging was necessary to secure the funds, but it made it all possible.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

The advice from the pastor at my church who told me to focus. At the time, I was juggling my interpreting work, kitchen designing, and decorating for letting agents. His advice came at just the right time – it made me think. I focused on the B&B.

What is your biggest mistake?

I do not regret anything. The only difficulty was, of course, that I was on my own when I came to the UK. Having no relatives or familiar people in the new place was a little frightening. But I feel it made me braver and taught me not to take things for granted.

Yuliya Whyte has worked hard to turn Trinity Boutique into a thriving hospitality business.

What is your greatest achievement?

Creating a high-quality accommodation business. I have a B&B and apartments. I love working here and meeting new people. I am delighted that our guests return to stay again and recommend us to colleagues and friends.

How are you managing the rising cost of doing business?

Everyone is feeling the pressure as costs go up. Businesses are trying to adjust to the current economic situation. We are raising Trinity’s social profile to improve occupancy and increase awareness and encourage more local travel.

The Oriental Suite at Trinity Boutique B&B in Peterhead.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I have new ideas for tourism development in Peterhead and I received great support from Aberdeenshire Council and Business Gateway in helping to visualise it. Right now they are on hold – I will revisit when the time is right.

 

