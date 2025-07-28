Historic gatehouse in Aberdeen graveyard up for lease

Could this be Aberdeen’s most atmospheric (and possibly spookiest) new commercial address?

A historic stone gatehouse in the heart of the city, nestled among the centuries-old tombstones of St Nicholas Kirkyard, has been put up for lease – offering a highly unusual opportunity for the right tenant.

At just 250 sq ft, the quirky Grade-A-listed building is being marketed by property firm FG Burnett at £7,500 a year.

St Nicholas Kirkyard gatehouse available for let

It sits at the edge of the centuries-old “Mither Kirk” – the Kirk of St Nicholas – one of Aberdeen’s oldest places of worship, with roots stretching back to 1157.

The Bon Accord Centre, which owns the building, had previously leased it to the Open Space Trust, but the charity has now left the premises.

Richard Noble, director with FG Burnett, said there has already been interest in the site – although its size and location mean it will appeal to a particular kind of occupier.

“It has potential to continue in its use as a small office for someone,” he said.

“Equally, it could be a very small coffee pod perhaps, with a window onto Schoolhill which is a busy thoroughfare. You could imagine that sort of thing in Edinburgh.

“It’s obviously very small so it’s not going to suit that many occupiers.”

The gatehouse is tucked just inside the perimeter of the historic kirkyard. Its origins are a bit of a mystery, but Mr Noble believes it may once have stood on the grounds of Robert Gordon’s College before being moved to its current spot.

£1.5m revival of Mither Kirk

Meanwhile, a £1.5 million redevelopment of the Kirk of St Nicholas – particularly the West Kirk, Drum Aisle and central tower – is now underway.

Arts charity Scot Art (formerly Edinburgh Palette) is leading the work. Its aim is to create a lively new cultural and community venue in the heart of Aberdeen.

In time, the restored building is expected to host exhibitions, performances, heritage displays, workshops, and community services, and play a key role in the regeneration of the city centre.