Historic gatehouse in Aberdeen graveyard up for lease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Historic gatehouse in Aberdeen graveyard up for lease

The Grade-A-listed gatehouse has about the same footprint as a single garage.

By Liza Hamilton
The St Nicholas Kirkyard gatehouse is looking for its next tenant. Image: Liza Hamilton/DCT
The St Nicholas Kirkyard gatehouse is looking for its next tenant. Image: Liza Hamilton/DCT

Could this be Aberdeen’s most atmospheric (and possibly spookiest) new commercial address?

A historic stone gatehouse in the heart of the city, nestled among the centuries-old tombstones of St Nicholas Kirkyard, has been put up for lease – offering a highly unusual opportunity for the right tenant.

At just 250 sq ft, the quirky Grade-A-listed building is being marketed by property firm FG Burnett at £7,500 a year.

St Nicholas Kirkyard gatehouse available for let

It sits at the edge of the centuries-old “Mither Kirk” – the Kirk of St Nicholas – one of Aberdeen’s oldest places of worship, with roots stretching back to 1157.

The Bon Accord Centre, which owns the building, had previously leased it to the Open Space Trust, but the charity has now left the premises.

The old gatehouse at St Nicholas Kirkyard is up for lease. Liza Hamilton/DCT Media

Richard Noble, director with FG Burnett, said there has already been interest in the site – although its size and location mean it will appeal to a particular kind of occupier.

“It has potential to continue in its use as a small office for someone,” he said.

“Equally, it could be a very small coffee pod perhaps, with a window onto Schoolhill which is a busy thoroughfare. You could imagine that sort of thing in Edinburgh.

“It’s obviously very small so it’s not going to suit that many occupiers.”

The gatehouse is tucked just inside the perimeter of the historic kirkyard. Its origins are a bit of a mystery, but Mr Noble believes it may once have stood on the grounds of Robert Gordon’s College before being moved to its current spot.

£1.5m revival of Mither Kirk

Meanwhile, a £1.5 million redevelopment of the Kirk of St Nicholas – particularly the West Kirk, Drum Aisle and central tower – is now underway.

The Kirk of St Nicholas. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Arts charity Scot Art (formerly Edinburgh Palette) is leading the work. Its aim is to create a lively new cultural and community venue in the heart of Aberdeen.

In time, the restored building is expected to host exhibitions, performances, heritage displays, workshops, and community services, and play a key role in the regeneration of the city centre.

 

Conversation