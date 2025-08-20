Lossiemouth man’s journey from Merchant Navy to town centre shop inspired by driftwood passion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Lossiemouth man’s journey from Merchant Navy to town centre shop inspired by driftwood passion

Andy Dodds lifts the lift on the rise of Moray Driftwood Designs from his garden shed to a popular Lossiemouth shop on King Street.

Business owner Andy Dodds pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Business owner Andy Dodds pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

Andy Dodds’ career has certainly been an adventure.

As a youngster, he planned to attend art college after gaining his higher in art at Lossiemouth High.

However, he instead chose a completely different path by joining the Merchant Navy, where he served for five years.

Andy then managed leisure and tourism businesses across Scotland for 25 years.

In his spare time, he would collect driftwood from beaches after surfing or kayaking and transform the pieces into artwork.

Andy Dodds is pictured working away. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Around 10 years ago, he started creating driftwood art to sell online.

Based out of his garden shed, his venture rapidly outgrew the space.

Then he moved into a former pet shop at 33 King Street and transformed it into the business’s new home.

Since then, Moray Driftwood Designs has become popular for bespoke handcrafted furniture, decor and art made from reclaimed wood and locally sourced driftwood.

Andy Dodds pictured outside his shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Andy explained: “I was always on the beach surfing, kayaking, or doing other watersports, so I would see an interesting log or piece of driftwood and take it home to turn it into something.

“After the items started filling the house, I began selling them at a shop at Burghead Harbour.

“It became popular, which sparked the idea that I could make a living out of this.

“So, I left my last job and took the plunge which was now 10 years ago.”

He is pictured with some driftwood. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Inside the shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

From garden shed to Lossiemouth shop

The crafter added: “I started off working from a garden shed at home which I built, and mainly made driftwood art to sell.

“However, people began asking me to make tables, benches, and other items.

“So I had to find a bigger place, and I came across a former pet shop on King Street.

“It was spacious with room for both a shop area and a workshop at the back, which meant I was no longer restricted in when I could work on items.

“It’s now been two years since I moved into this shop.

“At first, it was just my creations, but now many other artists and crafters also display their work here to sell.”

Andy Dodds in the workshop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Could Moray Driftwood Designs expand?

He hasn’t ruled out expanding his business in the future.

Andy said: “The plan going forward is to hold woodworking and other classes at some point.

“We have had classes in the past and they created a buzz about the place.

“Anyway, I enjoy running the business.

“Also the commissions and the shop work together well and one wouldn’t survive without the other one.”

The opening hours of Moray Driftwood Designs in Lossiemouth are from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

