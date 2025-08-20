Lossiemouth man’s journey from Merchant Navy to town centre shop inspired by driftwood passion

Andy Dodds’ career has certainly been an adventure.

As a youngster, he planned to attend art college after gaining his higher in art at Lossiemouth High.

However, he instead chose a completely different path by joining the Merchant Navy, where he served for five years.

Andy then managed leisure and tourism businesses across Scotland for 25 years.

In his spare time, he would collect driftwood from beaches after surfing or kayaking and transform the pieces into artwork.

Around 10 years ago, he started creating driftwood art to sell online.

Based out of his garden shed, his venture rapidly outgrew the space.

Then he moved into a former pet shop at 33 King Street and transformed it into the business’s new home.

Since then, Moray Driftwood Designs has become popular for bespoke handcrafted furniture, decor and art made from reclaimed wood and locally sourced driftwood.

Andy explained: “I was always on the beach surfing, kayaking, or doing other watersports, so I would see an interesting log or piece of driftwood and take it home to turn it into something.

“After the items started filling the house, I began selling them at a shop at Burghead Harbour.

“It became popular, which sparked the idea that I could make a living out of this.

“So, I left my last job and took the plunge which was now 10 years ago.”

From garden shed to Lossiemouth shop

The crafter added: “I started off working from a garden shed at home which I built, and mainly made driftwood art to sell.

“However, people began asking me to make tables, benches, and other items.

“So I had to find a bigger place, and I came across a former pet shop on King Street.

“It was spacious with room for both a shop area and a workshop at the back, which meant I was no longer restricted in when I could work on items.

“It’s now been two years since I moved into this shop.

“At first, it was just my creations, but now many other artists and crafters also display their work here to sell.”

Could Moray Driftwood Designs expand?

He hasn’t ruled out expanding his business in the future.

Andy said: “The plan going forward is to hold woodworking and other classes at some point.

“We have had classes in the past and they created a buzz about the place.

“Anyway, I enjoy running the business.

“Also the commissions and the shop work together well and one wouldn’t survive without the other one.”

The opening hours of Moray Driftwood Designs in Lossiemouth are from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

