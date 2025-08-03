From classrooms to redevelopment opportunities: 5 former Aberdeen schools now on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From classrooms to redevelopment opportunities: 5 former Aberdeen schools now on the market

These education establishments in the Granite City are ready for their next chapter.

By Liza Hamilton
Schoolhill was previously a student Union with retail and residential uses and the Clarke Building was a former educational facility. Image: Acuitus
Once filled with the sound of school bells and classroom chatter, a number of Aberdeen’s former education buildings – and the land they stood on – are now being offered up for new beginnings.

From landmark granite buildings in the heart of the city to leafy suburban plots cleared for development, here’s a look at some standout opportunities.

1. The Academy, Belmont Street – £1,000,000

Once home to Aberdeen Academy, this iconic building has been reinvented as a bustling food and leisure destination – and now, two prime commercial units are on the market for £1 million.

Currently let to Nando’s and Laila, the property generates a gross rental income of £95,000 per annum, with leases secured until 2032.

James Morrison of Shepherd’s Aberdeen office, who is handling the sale, described it as a “rare opportunity to secure a prominent city centre asset with a strong tenant base and clear potential for income growth.”

2. 54-70 Schoolhill & Harriet Street, Aberdeen – price on application

This historic Grade-B-listed property sits on the part of the original site of Aberdeen Grammar School – one of UK’s oldest schools, founded around 1256.

The Schoolhill building is a grand four-storey property with a red and grey granite exterior and pitched slate roofs. It previously served as a student union, residential accommodation, and ground-floor retail space.

Adjacent on Harriet Street is the Clarke Building, a modern blockwork construction with a basement, ground floor, and five upper levels.

Both buildings are connected via an open courtyard accessed from Harriet Street.

Though Robert Gordon University sold it to Hotel du Vin, in 2014, plans to convert the space into a boutique hotel were never realised.

3. Former Milltimber Primary School – development opportunity

In Aberdeen’s sought-after Milltimber suburb, the cleared 4.6-acre site of the former primary school is now up for sale.

Marketed as a prime residential development opportunity – with potential for housing or care home projects, subject to planning – the site sits just six miles west of the city.

Accessed via Monearn Gardens and close to the AWPR, the location is within the catchment of top-rated schools, including the £16 million Milltimber School which replaced the original.

4. Former Hazlewood School, Fernielea Road – redevelopment opportunity

Just two miles west of Aberdeen city centre, the former Hazlewood School site offers 3.7 acres of redevelopment potential.

The site includes a single-storey building with classrooms, gym, swimming pool, and large outdoor space.

Classified for community uses like nurseries or libraries, it’s also suitable for residential development subject to planning permission.

Its location near Kings Gate, Hazlehead Park and Queens Road makes it a strong candidate for redevelopment.

5. Former Bucksburn Primary School, Inverurie Road – £850,000

This 2.93-acre cleared site in Bucksburn offers a prime residential redevelopment opportunity (subject to planning) for £850,000.

Once home to Bucksburn Primary School – demolished in 2024 – the site is ready for redevelopment with excellent access to transport links, just five miles from the city centre and three miles from Aberdeen Airport.

Excellent transport links via Inverurie Road, Auchmill Road, and the AWPR will also appeal.

