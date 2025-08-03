From classrooms to redevelopment opportunities: 5 former Aberdeen schools now on the market

Once filled with the sound of school bells and classroom chatter, a number of Aberdeen’s former education buildings – and the land they stood on – are now being offered up for new beginnings.

From landmark granite buildings in the heart of the city to leafy suburban plots cleared for development, here’s a look at some standout opportunities.

1. The Academy, Belmont Street – £1,000,000

Once home to Aberdeen Academy, this iconic building has been reinvented as a bustling food and leisure destination – and now, two prime commercial units are on the market for £1 million.

Currently let to Nando’s and Laila, the property generates a gross rental income of £95,000 per annum, with leases secured until 2032.

James Morrison of Shepherd’s Aberdeen office, who is handling the sale, described it as a “rare opportunity to secure a prominent city centre asset with a strong tenant base and clear potential for income growth.”

2. 54-70 Schoolhill & Harriet Street, Aberdeen – price on application

This historic Grade-B-listed property sits on the part of the original site of Aberdeen Grammar School – one of UK’s oldest schools, founded around 1256.

The Schoolhill building is a grand four-storey property with a red and grey granite exterior and pitched slate roofs. It previously served as a student union, residential accommodation, and ground-floor retail space.

Adjacent on Harriet Street is the Clarke Building, a modern blockwork construction with a basement, ground floor, and five upper levels.

Both buildings are connected via an open courtyard accessed from Harriet Street.

Though Robert Gordon University sold it to Hotel du Vin, in 2014, plans to convert the space into a boutique hotel were never realised.

3. Former Milltimber Primary School – development opportunity

In Aberdeen’s sought-after Milltimber suburb, the cleared 4.6-acre site of the former primary school is now up for sale.

Marketed as a prime residential development opportunity – with potential for housing or care home projects, subject to planning – the site sits just six miles west of the city.

Accessed via Monearn Gardens and close to the AWPR, the location is within the catchment of top-rated schools, including the £16 million Milltimber School which replaced the original.

4. Former Hazlewood School, Fernielea Road – redevelopment opportunity

Just two miles west of Aberdeen city centre, the former Hazlewood School site offers 3.7 acres of redevelopment potential.

The site includes a single-storey building with classrooms, gym, swimming pool, and large outdoor space.

Classified for community uses like nurseries or libraries, it’s also suitable for residential development subject to planning permission.

Its location near Kings Gate, Hazlehead Park and Queens Road makes it a strong candidate for redevelopment.

5. Former Bucksburn Primary School, Inverurie Road – £850,000

This 2.93-acre cleared site in Bucksburn offers a prime residential redevelopment opportunity (subject to planning) for £850,000.

Once home to Bucksburn Primary School – demolished in 2024 – the site is ready for redevelopment with excellent access to transport links, just five miles from the city centre and three miles from Aberdeen Airport.

Excellent transport links via Inverurie Road, Auchmill Road, and the AWPR will also appeal.