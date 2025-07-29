Meet the new boss who has swapped his royal role for Inverness Castle experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the new boss who has swapped his royal role for Inverness Castle experience

Garry Marsden has joined the new-look castle from his role as visitor manager at Sandringham Estate, the private residence of King Charles III.

Garry Marsden, manager of The Inverness Castle Experience with the rose window.
By Alex Banks

The boss of the new Inverness Castle experience has revealed how his role relates to his experience as a visitor manager at a royal estate.

Garry Marsden is experience manager for the new-look castle, which is set to open later this year.

He joined in January from Sandringham Estate where he was visitor enterprise manager. Mr Marsden also previously worked at Balmoral Estate in the same role.

Looking forward, he has uncovered several new challenges he will face, as well as a fair few similar to ones he has been tasked with before.

Similarities to royal role

Mr Marsden said he has seen similarities in the project during his transition this year.

While at Sandringham, he led a redevelopment of the visitor centre.

He said: “It is a huge project. In my previous couple of roles there has been massive amounts of interest in it, and here is no different.

“The past five years working in visitor attractions I have always strived to make them as good as they can be.

“At Balmoral, when I joined it was three stars and when I left it was a five-star attraction. It has obviously gone on even more since I left.

“Similarly at Sandringham when I arrived there was no real official standard as such. By the time I left, we had a gold award from Visit England.

Garry Marsden
“Probably the biggest difference I have experienced is that it’s a city centre location.

“Everywhere else I’ve worked hasn’t been, and people say to me ‘how big is your car park?’, we haven’t got one.

“So these sorts of things are different, but we’re really well connected as the train station is not too far away and there will be a bus service which comes to here.”

Mr Marsden said his biggest focus has stayed the same – the customers.

He added: “At the end of the day, that is what it is all about for me and the team.

“The first of the day, the last of the day and everyone in between. Because for us, that’s where the reward lies.”

Why leave royal estate for Inverness Castle?

Mr Marsden said Inverness Castle is a “monumental piece” of the Highland capital and he can’t wait to show the public its “magic”.

He said: “It isn’t finished yet, and so I have been quite anxious to have people in. I remember a long time ago someone saying to me don’t judge me on my cake half baked.

“The castle is a show, when all of the elements come together it looks pretty amazing already, and all you can see just now is the equivalent of a screen saver.

“It is going to be a phenomenal experience.”

Mr Marsden will bring his experience and expertise to the castle and hopes he can embrace the experience.

Inverness Castle construction
Inverness Castle is on track to open in autumn. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He added: “I have a passion for things like this. I want to deliver for customers with the show and all the bits which come with it as well.

“Dealing with food and beverages, retail, working closely with those teams – I have experience in doing that.

“I know it won’t be as good as it possibly can be the day we open, but we will do our best to deliver that.

“This experience needs to make it so the castle is seen on par with Edinburgh Castle.”

Conversation