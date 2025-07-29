Meet the new boss who has swapped his royal role for Inverness Castle experience

The boss of the new Inverness Castle experience has revealed how his role relates to his experience as a visitor manager at a royal estate.

Garry Marsden is experience manager for the new-look castle, which is set to open later this year.

He joined in January from Sandringham Estate where he was visitor enterprise manager. Mr Marsden also previously worked at Balmoral Estate in the same role.

Looking forward, he has uncovered several new challenges he will face, as well as a fair few similar to ones he has been tasked with before.

Similarities to royal role

Mr Marsden said he has seen similarities in the project during his transition this year.

While at Sandringham, he led a redevelopment of the visitor centre.

He said: “It is a huge project. In my previous couple of roles there has been massive amounts of interest in it, and here is no different.

“The past five years working in visitor attractions I have always strived to make them as good as they can be.

“At Balmoral, when I joined it was three stars and when I left it was a five-star attraction. It has obviously gone on even more since I left.

“Similarly at Sandringham when I arrived there was no real official standard as such. By the time I left, we had a gold award from Visit England.

“Probably the biggest difference I have experienced is that it’s a city centre location.

“Everywhere else I’ve worked hasn’t been, and people say to me ‘how big is your car park?’, we haven’t got one.

“So these sorts of things are different, but we’re really well connected as the train station is not too far away and there will be a bus service which comes to here.”

Mr Marsden said his biggest focus has stayed the same – the customers.

He added: “At the end of the day, that is what it is all about for me and the team.

“The first of the day, the last of the day and everyone in between. Because for us, that’s where the reward lies.”

Why leave royal estate for Inverness Castle?

Mr Marsden said Inverness Castle is a “monumental piece” of the Highland capital and he can’t wait to show the public its “magic”.

He said: “It isn’t finished yet, and so I have been quite anxious to have people in. I remember a long time ago someone saying to me don’t judge me on my cake half baked.

“The castle is a show, when all of the elements come together it looks pretty amazing already, and all you can see just now is the equivalent of a screen saver.

“It is going to be a phenomenal experience.”

Mr Marsden will bring his experience and expertise to the castle and hopes he can embrace the experience.

He added: “I have a passion for things like this. I want to deliver for customers with the show and all the bits which come with it as well.

“Dealing with food and beverages, retail, working closely with those teams – I have experience in doing that.

“I know it won’t be as good as it possibly can be the day we open, but we will do our best to deliver that.

“This experience needs to make it so the castle is seen on par with Edinburgh Castle.”