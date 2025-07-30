Aberdeen software firm hits £3 million turnover just 14 months after launch

An Aberdeen software firm has reached £3 million turnover after only 14 months of business.

Elementz, founded by Jason Brown, has seen rapid growth to produce the seven-figure sum and employ 25 staff.

The 52-year-old is “very proud” of the achievements of both himself and his team.

The firm, based in Aberdeen Energy Park, is looking to expand its headcount by another eight in the coming six months.

Continuing growth

Elementz, which specialises in subsea asset integrity and inspection management, is a subsidiary of industrial software firm Aize.

It has a growing global client base of multinational operators across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.

Chief executive Jason is now looking towards hitting £4m turnover by the end of 2026.

To do this he is hoping to focus on the alternative energy markets, including renewables and telecoms.

He said: “We secure quite a lot of work in traditional energy, but probably more important, is becoming credible in alternative energy as well.

“So you’ll see a big push from us moving into these other verticals. It can be anything from renewables to things like telecoms, communications.

“We’ve seen steady growth and beat our business plan, so we’d be looking to track over £4m for next year.”

‘Hard work can be enjoyable’

Jason admits growing the software-as-a-service business has not been without its challenges but he’s enjoyed the “hard work”.

He said: “So for me I’ve been focusing on the strategy of the long-term vision and making sure people aren’t making short-term decisions just to chase the cash, which can damage you in the future, particularly when you’re talking about a product and how you’re developing it as well.

“I’ve been surrounded by so many strong people from my network. and it has been hard work, but hard work can be enjoyable.”

Aize, which has offices in Aberdeen, Oslo and Houston, was established in 2020 in Norway.

In 2022, the firm forged a partnership with Aker BP to develop digital twins for its operations.

Aize also extended its partnership covering all five of BP’s North Sea oil and gas assets.

Last year the venture capital arm of the Saudi national oil company, Aramco Ventures, took a 7.4% stake in Aize.

Elementz is a 100% owned subsidiary of the industrial software firm.