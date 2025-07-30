Aberdeen software firm hits £3 million turnover just 14 months after launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen software firm hits £3 million turnover just 14 months after launch

The company has also continued to add to its headcount with another eight new hires expected within the next six months.

By Kelly Wilson
Jason Brown, Elementz chief executive. Image: Jason Brown
An Aberdeen software firm has reached £3 million turnover after only 14 months of business.

Elementz, founded by Jason Brown, has seen rapid growth to produce the seven-figure sum and employ 25 staff.

The 52-year-old is “very proud” of the achievements of both himself and his team.

The firm, based in Aberdeen Energy Park, is looking to expand its headcount by another eight in the coming six months.

Continuing growth

Elementz, which specialises in subsea asset integrity and inspection management, is a subsidiary of industrial software firm Aize.

It has a growing global client base of multinational operators across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.

Chief executive Jason is now looking towards hitting £4m turnover by the end of 2026.

Jason Brown founded Elementz in June 2024. Image: Prospect 13

To do this he is hoping to focus on the alternative energy markets, including renewables and telecoms.

He said: “We secure quite a lot of work in traditional energy, but probably more important, is becoming credible in alternative energy as well.

“So you’ll see a big push from us moving into these other verticals. It can be anything from renewables to things like telecoms, communications.

“We’ve seen steady growth and beat our business plan, so we’d be looking to track over £4m for next year.”

‘Hard work can be enjoyable’

Jason admits growing the software-as-a-service business has not been without its challenges but he’s enjoyed the “hard work”.

He said: “So for me I’ve been focusing on the strategy of the long-term vision and making sure people aren’t making short-term decisions just to chase the cash, which can damage you in the future, particularly when you’re talking about a product and how you’re developing it as well.

“I’ve been surrounded by so many strong people from my network. and it has been hard work, but hard work can be enjoyable.”

Kevin Kavanagh, Elementz head of technology. Image: Prospect 13

Aize, which has offices in Aberdeen, Oslo and Houston, was established in 2020 in Norway.

In 2022, the firm forged a partnership with Aker BP to develop digital twins for its operations.

Aize also extended its partnership covering all five of BP’s North Sea oil and gas assets.

Last year the venture capital arm of the Saudi national oil company, Aramco Ventures, took a 7.4% stake in Aize.

Elementz is a 100% owned subsidiary of the industrial software firm.

