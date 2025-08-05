From summer job to CEO for man now leading Aberdeenshire food giant

As a schoolboy Ed Widdowson would spend his summer holidays helping out at Aberdeenshire food firm Macphie.

Now 24 years later he finds himself running the family owned firm which has 300 staff and a turnover of £73 million.

The 40-year-old stepped into the role of chief executive three months ago, after his uncle Alastair Macphie decided to retire from the day to day running.

His appointment marked a significant milestone as the company transitioned to fourth-generation family leadership.

Ed has described his time as “fascinating” but is quick to acknowledge there are “many challenges” to tackle, including rising staff costs.

Long-time ambition to join his family firm

Macphie makes products used by bakers, pubs, restaurants, hotels, ready-made food firms and caterers around the world.

It has two manufacturing facilities – Glenbervie near Stonehaven and Tannochside in North Lanarkshire.

Ed, who previously worked for Gillette, Pampers, and Duracell UK, first joined Macphie in 2017, and held a number of different roles throughout his time.

But he was no stranger to the business before that having spent his school summer holidays helping out.

He said: “I’ve set my sights on being involved in Macphie since I did work experience at 16 and used to do the summer jobs.

“I just loved the ethos, the family feel to it and the general spirit.

“Since stepping into my new role I’ve found it fascinating and full of challenges.”

Macphie rising costs

With 300 employees, one of the biggest cost hikes facing the firm is the National Insurance increase which is expected to add £300,000 to the wage bill.

Ed said: “We’ve got stagnation of the UK economy and we’ve got the rising cost of employment.

“The extra cost of the national insurance in fact has given us a significant six-figure sum of over £300,000.”

“We’re still seeing pockets of significant inflation. Cocoa remains at an all-time high and we’ve got a full chocolate range that’s impacted by that.”

Moving to international markets

Macphie last year recorded turnover of £73m, an increase from £68m recorded in 2023.

Profit before tax also rose from £3.6m to £5.3m.

As the business continues to grow throughout the UK, Ed is now looking towards making Macphie a well-known brand in the Middle East.

A £100,000 customer centre is to open in Dubai which will see Macphie’s team of chefs and bakers replicate customer menus using its sauces and sweet bakery products.

Ed said: “The recent UK slowing of growth and the stagnation in the market plays into the strategy that we have developed over the recent time of looking at our way we operate in the UK and expanding that internationally.

“That’s why we’ve chosen the Middle East, which is a hugely exciting area where they measure growth in the double digit percentages rather than single figure percentages.

“We’re also looking at the North American region and trialling some products.”

Headquarters £10m expansion

Closer to home, £10m is being spent on a full refurbishment of the Glenbervie site which will create about 50% further capacity.

He said: “We’re spending a lot of money in our core assets to make sure that we can optimise efficiency, uptime and output.

“It will see us increase production capacity across the site by up to 50% to meet our growing demand.”

The firm was founded in Glasgow as a wholesale business by Alister Macphie in the 1920s. It moved into manufacturing in the 1970s.

Macphie, which has held B Corp certification since 2015, aims to be carbon neutral by 2035.