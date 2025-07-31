Highland campsite owners say free motorhome parking threatens safety and business survival

Highland campsite owners are warning that unregulated motorhome parking is putting lives at risk and pushing licensed businesses to the brink.

In a stark open letter to government agencies, the Highland Caravan and Campsites Association (HCCA) accused Highland Council and national bodies of neglecting their responsibilities – and of actively undermining their industry.

The group, which now represents more than 30 operators, is calling for an immediate overhaul of how overnight motorhome stays are regulated and enforced.

This follows what they describe as years of inaction, conflicting policies and financial pressure.

Explosion risk and safety failures

The most urgent concern is safety.

The group cites a recent campervan explosion in Lossiemouth that blew the door off a van as a stark warning of what can happen when vehicles are allowed to park overnight in car parks and roadside lay-bys without proper spacing or fire precautions.

“This problem has escalated beyond inconvenience and now poses serious threats to public safety,” the letter states.

“Without enforceable protocols for all overnight motorhome stops, future tragedies are inevitable.”

Ann Edwards, HCCA Chair and owner of Camping Pod Heaven, said operators are struggling.

They carry the extra cost of safety regulations and expensive council checks which are not enforced elsewhere.

Meanwhile, she said campervan owners often piggy-back onto their services without paying, turning up to use their showers, toilets and bins.

Public safety concerns over motorhome parking

“People have invested their pensions and their life savings into these sites,” she added. “And then they look out and see campervans crammed into car parks for free – no spacing, no waste controls, no enforcement.”

The problem is compounded by apps directing campers to use campsites facilities for free.

She said: “There have been direct confrontations between paying guests and people just turning up in groups, using showers and facilities for free.”

Her warnings are echoed by operators across the region, who say Highland Council’s policies now incentivise unregulated tourism at the expense of small businesses and public safety.

As motorhome tourism grows, campsite owners say that public infrastructure is failing to keep up – leading to unsanitary waste dumping and damage to the landscape.

Park owners say their businesses – many of which are family-run and serve as vital employers in fragile rural economies – are being undercut by free council parking and policies that make it easier to camp in a car park than on a site with proper facilities.

Worse still, they claim, a proposed 5% Highland Visitor Levy will apply only to regulated sites like theirs – while those parking in lay-bys and informal sites pay nothing.

A call for Highland motorhome regulation

In their letter, the association calls on the government and public bodies to:

Establish a uniform regulatory framework for motorhome parking – including roadside, car parks, and private land.

Enforce fire safety and pitch-spacing standards across all overnight locations

Apply the Visitor Levy fairly to all overnight stays, including unlicensed stops.

“We are ready to engage with government agencies to develop a fair, enforceable, and sustainable strategy for motorhome tourism across the Highlands,” states the group.