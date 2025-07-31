Highland campsite owners say free motorhome parking threatens safety and business survival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Local Business

Highland campsite owners say free motorhome parking threatens safety and business survival

The business owners have expressed concerns about a lack of consistent regulation and enforcement of overnight motorhome parking.

By Liza Hamilton
Ann Edwards, chairperson of the newly formed HCCA and owner of Camping Pod Heaven and Camping at Golspie.
Highland campsite owners are warning that unregulated motorhome parking is putting lives at risk and pushing licensed businesses to the brink.

In a stark open letter to government agencies, the Highland Caravan and Campsites Association (HCCA) accused Highland Council and national bodies of neglecting their responsibilities – and of actively undermining their industry.

The group, which now represents more than 30 operators, is calling for an immediate overhaul of how overnight motorhome stays are regulated and enforced.

This follows what they describe as years of inaction, conflicting policies and financial pressure.

Explosion risk and safety failures

The most urgent concern is safety.

The group cites a recent campervan explosion in Lossiemouth that blew the door off a van as a stark warning of what can happen when vehicles are allowed to park overnight in car parks and roadside lay-bys without proper spacing or fire precautions.

“This problem has escalated beyond inconvenience and now poses serious threats to public safety,” the letter states.

the campervan, with police officers. Police vehicles and a fire investigation unit are visible.
One man was taken to hospital after an explosion in Lossiemouth. Image: Jasperimage.

“Without enforceable protocols for all overnight motorhome stops, future tragedies are inevitable.”

Ann Edwards, HCCA Chair and owner of Camping Pod Heaven, said operators are struggling.

They carry the extra cost of safety regulations and expensive council checks which are not enforced elsewhere.

Meanwhile, she said campervan owners often piggy-back onto their services without paying, turning up to use their showers, toilets and bins.

Public safety concerns over motorhome parking

“People have invested their pensions and their life savings into these sites,” she added. “And then they look out and see campervans crammed into car parks for free – no spacing, no waste controls, no enforcement.”

The problem is compounded by apps directing campers to use campsites facilities for free.

She said: “There have been direct confrontations between paying guests and people just turning up in groups, using showers and facilities for free.”

Her warnings are echoed by operators across the region, who say Highland Council’s policies now incentivise unregulated tourism at the expense of small businesses and public safety.

Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

As motorhome tourism grows, campsite owners say that public infrastructure is failing to keep up – leading to unsanitary waste dumping and damage to the landscape.

Park owners say their businesses – many of which are family-run and serve as vital employers in fragile rural economies – are being undercut by free council parking and policies that make it easier to camp in a car park than on a site with proper facilities.

Worse still, they claim, a proposed 5% Highland Visitor Levy will apply only to regulated sites like theirs – while those parking in lay-bys and informal sites pay nothing.

A call for Highland motorhome regulation

In their letter, the association calls on the government and public bodies to:

  • Establish a uniform regulatory framework for motorhome parking – including roadside, car parks, and private land.
  • Enforce fire safety and pitch-spacing standards across all overnight locations
  • Apply the Visitor Levy fairly to all overnight stays, including unlicensed stops.

“We are ready to engage with government agencies to develop a fair, enforceable, and sustainable strategy for motorhome tourism across the Highlands,” states the group.

