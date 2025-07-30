Port of Nigg sold by Roy MacGregor’s Global Energy Group after more than £120m investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Port of Nigg sold by Roy MacGregor’s Global Energy Group after more than £120m investment

The acquisition is part of a three-company sale by the Highland business giant.

By Alex Banks
Yoshihiro Hayakawa, incoming managing director from Mitsui with Global Energy chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: Global Energy Group
The Port of Nigg has been sold by Global Energy Group (GEG) for an undisclosed sum.

The port, along with two other firms owned by Highland business giant Roy MacGregor, has been sold to Mitsui Group and MOL.

The “world-class” energy facility and green freeport is now expected to see significant new investment in its infrastructure and manufacturing.

Mitsui Group is a Japanese trading and investment group and has been an investor in GEG since 2012 – taking a 25.5% stake.

Mr MacGregor, who is also chairman of Ross County, bought the Nigg yard in 2011, investing more than £120 million in its redevelopment.

Deal agreed for three companies

Alongside The Port of Nigg, GEG has sold Global Energy Fabrication which is a multi-site fabrication and manufacturing business.

It has also included Global Energy Services, a scaffold and access teams company, in the deal.

Once the deal has been concluded, Mitsui will own 51% of the three companies, while MOL will own the other 49%.

Mitsui is a global trading and investment company operating in over 60 countries, with a workforce of 56,400.

Meanwhile, MOL is a global shipping and logistics provider with expertise in offshore and renewable energy.

‘Passing on the baton’ with Port of Nigg with sale

GEG chairman Mr MacGregor is “hugely proud to be passing on the baton” with the sale.

He said: “Having worked closely with our trusted investor, Mitsui, since 2012 we believe the time is right to let them drive the next stage of development at Nigg.

“We believe they are the correct custodian for a facility that provides so much employment and prosperity for the Highlands.

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor pictured at McDiarmid Park, Perth, on November 11, 2023.
“Under their guidance the port will continue to grow and develop – providing long-term, secure, skilled employment opportunities for generations to come, as well as driving Scotland’s energy transition.”

Inverness-based GEG will continue to provide services at the port – through port services, crane services and wind projects.

It will continue to operate its businesses from locations including The Port of Nigg and Invergordon Port Facility.

Aberdeen energy engineering company Apollo also remains part of the GEG portfolio.

New owners on potential

The strategic investment positions The Port of Nigg for its next phase of development as a critical infrastructure asset within the UK’s energy transition.

Mitsui has committed to further investing in the site, including expanding manufacturing capacity and quayside infrastructure.

Speaking on behalf of Mitsui, Iron and Steel Products Business Unit chief operating officer Makoto Takasugi said: “We are privileged to take on the stewardship of The Port of Nigg and the associated energy services businesses building on the strong foundations developed by Roy MacGregor and the Global Energy Group team.

Port of Nigg, part of Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport.
“For over 13 years, as a shareholder and board member, we have witnessed the impressive growth of Global Energy Group and the strategic importance of Nigg in the UK’s energy industry.

“We look forward to carrying forward that legacy, working with the skilled local teams across the three companies for years to come.

“Servicing the huge demand for offshore wind power – as we grow our role in energy transformation across Scotland, the UK and Europe.”

