Employee-owned Aberdeen firm has record-breaking start to the year

It comes as ITWorx UK celebrates 15 years of trading and a growing number of clients.

By Kelly Wilson
Philip Mowatt, ITWorx UK managing director. Image: Mearns & Gill
Aberdeen IT firm ITWorx UK is celebrating a record-breaking start to the year, landing 15 new contracts worth £232,000 in just six months.

The business, which has 21 staff, became employee-owned in 2020.

Since then, it has continued to grow with founder and managing director Philip Mowatt calling it a “privilege” to lead the company.

ITWorx UK, based in Holland Street, has seen a surge in new business across a range of industries, from cleaning and construction to dentistry.

Challenging sector

As it celebrates its 15th year in business, Philip is proud of the firm’s achievements but also well aware of the challenges facing the sector.

He said: “When you have government ministers saying that the downturn in Aberdeen has nothing to do with government policy and it’s global factors, we know that’s dross.

“If you tax anybody 80%, they’re going to walk away. And these people can choose where they do business.

Staff recently enjoyed a 15-year celebration at the Palm Court Hotel in Aberdeen. Image: Mearns & Gill

“They can do business anywhere in the world. So that doesn’t help. And I think what you therefore have is a lot of people selling and buying businesses.

“A lot of people who have businesses that are older are saying, I don’t see a future, time to sell out.

“So what that means is we’re onboarding a lot of new clients, but there’s also the risk of losing them.

“And I’m very aware that we could find ourselves on the wrong side of that curve through no fault of our own.”

Record number of clients

The business achieved a record £4.6 million turnover in 2022–23, reflecting a 40% year-on-year rise.

For Philip, his aim is to continue growing the firm and capitalise on the record start to the year.

He said: “We’ve never had this many clients. As a small business, getting past the three years is hard, getting to 15 is fantastic.

“I think in Aberdeen, you make friends for life, and I feel hugely privileged after 15 years to still be leading the business.

“I think selling it to the staff five years ago and seeing it now go from strength to strength, that’s the most positive thing for me.”

