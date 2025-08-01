Inverness Airport boss names European destinations in discussion with airlines over new routes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness Airport boss names European destinations in discussion with airlines over new routes

General manager Graeme Bell said flights to Spain and Germany could be added to the Highland capital's offerings.

The main entrance to Inverness Airport.
Could Inverness Airport add new routes? Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
By Alex Banks

The manager of Inverness Airport has revealed discussions are ongoing over adding new routes to the Highland capital.

General manager Graeme Bell believes adding new flights to Inverness can help with the outbound demand of locals wanting to get to the continent.

He confirmed the airport is in negotiations over several routes, with destinations like Munich and Barcelona amongst the most popular possibilities.

Mr Bell is also keen to secure deals which could bring back former routes, such as Birmingham and Dublin.

The airport, publicly owned by Highlands and Islands Airport Limited, currently serves 800,000 passengers a year.

Why Germany is big focus for Inverness Airport

Mr Bell feels Inverness Airport is “crucial” to the Highlands and servicing the region.

He sees new routes as an opportunity to increase passenger numbers – but also wants to manage expectations.

Mr Bell said: “We’re hoping to re-secure Dublin. Birmingham would depend, it comes down to a lack of regional operators.

“We’ll discuss with airlines and see what is possible. We have a massive transfer market of people going through to Germany on their way to or from here.

“They wouldn’t be permanent fixtures, we like to do things in blocks.

“By my calculations, if we were to run a weekly service to Barcelona all-year round, everyone within the region would need to go 10 times each for it to be a success.”

Inverness Airport general manager Graeme Bell. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mr Bell revealed several new international destinations could be added to the Inverness flight list.

He added: “We’ve seen where the demand lies and where people want to travel to.

“Munich and Frankfurt are biggies, we would look at Dusseldorf as well. Previously, it was all about inbound tourism.

“Germany is in the top four for inbound traffic into the Highlands. We are also now seeing a huge increase in the outbound demand.

“Switzerland and Spain are high up on the list as well. We know people would like to fly to Zurich and Barcelona, so let’s see what happens.”

Inverness Airport currently flies to 11 destinations and currently has two flights a day to Amsterdam.

Working with travel agents on new routes for Inverness Airport

Mr Bell has been working alongside Highland travel agents Murray Travel to make trips to Lapland and Gran Canaria possible.

The airport has also worked with Tui in order to offer its Mallorca trip during the summer.

He said: “It’s encouraging that Murray Travel can see the appetite up here for new places.

A private aircraft arrives at Inverness Airport. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“There is a market for these unique holidays, and we are open to working with more travel agents to make these things happen.

“We’re in touch with key players in certain markets and irons are on the fire. There’s plenty of opportunities here, just not on a daily basis.”

According to the experts, Inverness Airport is the top airport in Europe for under two million passengers.

