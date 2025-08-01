Inverness Airport boss names European destinations in discussion with airlines over new routes

The manager of Inverness Airport has revealed discussions are ongoing over adding new routes to the Highland capital.

General manager Graeme Bell believes adding new flights to Inverness can help with the outbound demand of locals wanting to get to the continent.

He confirmed the airport is in negotiations over several routes, with destinations like Munich and Barcelona amongst the most popular possibilities.

Mr Bell is also keen to secure deals which could bring back former routes, such as Birmingham and Dublin.

The airport, publicly owned by Highlands and Islands Airport Limited, currently serves 800,000 passengers a year.

Why Germany is big focus for Inverness Airport

Mr Bell feels Inverness Airport is “crucial” to the Highlands and servicing the region.

He sees new routes as an opportunity to increase passenger numbers – but also wants to manage expectations.

Mr Bell said: “We’re hoping to re-secure Dublin. Birmingham would depend, it comes down to a lack of regional operators.

“We’ll discuss with airlines and see what is possible. We have a massive transfer market of people going through to Germany on their way to or from here.

“They wouldn’t be permanent fixtures, we like to do things in blocks.

“By my calculations, if we were to run a weekly service to Barcelona all-year round, everyone within the region would need to go 10 times each for it to be a success.”

Mr Bell revealed several new international destinations could be added to the Inverness flight list.

He added: “We’ve seen where the demand lies and where people want to travel to.

“Munich and Frankfurt are biggies, we would look at Dusseldorf as well. Previously, it was all about inbound tourism.

“Germany is in the top four for inbound traffic into the Highlands. We are also now seeing a huge increase in the outbound demand.

“Switzerland and Spain are high up on the list as well. We know people would like to fly to Zurich and Barcelona, so let’s see what happens.”

Inverness Airport currently flies to 11 destinations and currently has two flights a day to Amsterdam.

Working with travel agents on new routes for Inverness Airport

Mr Bell has been working alongside Highland travel agents Murray Travel to make trips to Lapland and Gran Canaria possible.

The airport has also worked with Tui in order to offer its Mallorca trip during the summer.

He said: “It’s encouraging that Murray Travel can see the appetite up here for new places.

“There is a market for these unique holidays, and we are open to working with more travel agents to make these things happen.

“We’re in touch with key players in certain markets and irons are on the fire. There’s plenty of opportunities here, just not on a daily basis.”

According to the experts, Inverness Airport is the top airport in Europe for under two million passengers.

