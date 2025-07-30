Former Aberdeen nursery building on the market for £325,000

A former Aberdeen nursery building has gone on the market for £325,000.

Abacus Pre School nursery, based at 2a View Terrace, closed down earlier this year after its current owners decided it was time to retire.

The semi-detached building, in the popular Rosemount area, is now being marketed by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

Selling agent and partner, Mark McQueen has described it as a “great opportunity” for a prospective buyer.

Opportunity for redevelopment

Built in the mid 19th century, the 3,139 sq ft building features two open plan rooms and toilet facilities on the ground floor with the lower ground floor providing additional rooms that were used for nursery services, staff areas and storage.

The property has also been granted planning permission for a change of use to a residential property.

Mark said: “It’s one of those properties that’s available for various uses and there’s the potential for residential conversion as well as continued use.

“There’s been change of use application made so it could be either a large single dwelling or multiple dwellings as it’s a big size.

“There’s car parking out the front as also a good-sized back garden.

“It’s a good building, with a good bit of ground and I’d hope that people see the opportunity for continued use or let’s say some form of redevelopment.”

The listing has been active for less than two weeks and is already attracting interest.

Mark said: “It’s very early days but we’ve had a couple of inquiries. It’s a good area for both sort of residential and commercial uses, so we’d expect it to be well received.

Abacus Pre School nursery, owned by John and Alison Lauder, previously had a childcare facility in Aberdeen’s King Street.