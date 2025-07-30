Former Aberdeen nursery building on the market for £325,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Aberdeen nursery building on the market for £325,000

The building, which was constructed in mid 19th century, has been described as a "great opportunity" for a buyer.

By Kelly Wilson
Former nursery in Aberdeen's View Terrace has hit the market. Image: Shepherd Commercial
A former Aberdeen nursery building has gone on the market for £325,000.

Abacus Pre School nursery, based at 2a View Terrace, closed down earlier this year after its current owners decided it was time to retire.

The semi-detached building, in the popular Rosemount area, is now being marketed by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

Selling agent and partner, Mark McQueen has described it as a “great opportunity” for a prospective buyer.

Opportunity for redevelopment

Built in the mid 19th century, the 3,139 sq ft building features two open plan rooms and toilet facilities on the ground floor with the lower ground floor providing additional rooms that were used for nursery services, staff areas and storage.

The property has also been granted planning permission for a change of use to a residential property.

Mark said: “It’s one of those properties that’s available for various uses and there’s the potential for residential conversion as well as continued use.

Former Abacus Pre School nursery. Image: Google Maps

“There’s been change of use application made so it could be either a large single dwelling or multiple dwellings as it’s a big size.

“There’s car parking out the front as also a good-sized back garden.

“It’s a good building, with a good bit of ground and I’d hope that people see the opportunity for continued use or let’s say some form of redevelopment.”

One of the rooms inside the former nursery building. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

The listing has been active for less than two weeks and is already attracting interest.

Mark said: “It’s very early days but we’ve had a couple of inquiries. It’s a good area for both sort of residential and commercial uses, so we’d expect it to be well received.

Abacus Pre School nursery, owned by John and Alison Lauder, previously had a childcare facility in Aberdeen’s King Street.

