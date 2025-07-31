How businesses at Belladrum are cashing in on huge Highland festival crowds

Belladrum attracts crowds of around 24,500 to the three-day event, and local businesses are keen to see the impact of the economic boost.

Held on the Belladrum Estate, the grounds are packed with local vendors, including from Inverness, Elgin and across the north.

And businesses say they feel the positive impact of being surrounded by other local firms.

Some caterers have even had to bring on extra staff to deal with the festival demand.

The Press and Journal spoke to businesses at Bealladrum Festival to learn more about the economic benefits the Highland festival brings to the area.

Miele’s scooping up success at Belladrum

Inverness firm Miele’s Gelateria is the official dessert sponsor of the music festival, returning for its second year.

Events make up around 20% of the popular gelateria and co-founder David Miele believes local businesses are a key part of the festival.

He said: “One of the big things for us and other local businesses here is the money spent going back into the local economy. Locally sourced produce is so important.

“We staff locally, so are paying back into it as well. Keeping the money local can allow us to help to grow and develop.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be a part of Belladrum and when you look around I don’t think we’re alone in that.”

David has learned plenty of lessons after a challenging first year at Belladrum.

He added: “It was our first year and it was tough. We weren’t sure what to expect, so we overstaffed, were up first thing in the morning and on our feet 24 hours a day.

“I think we’ve learned a lot now, last year Saturday was really sunny and that was when we were able to really turn a profit.

“This year is looking like the same again, so hopefully we’ve planned better and it can really be our year.”

Qismat on local boost Belladrum offers businesses

Qismat has been one of the top Indian restaurants on Elgin High Street since it opened nearly 40 years ago.

Its reputation among locals is almost unrivalled, and after success at Elgin’s MacMoray festival, it has come further afield to Belladrum.

The firm’s Indian street food truck, which it launched around four years ago, is catering to thousands throughout the day.

Director Balal Ali explained why Belladrum is worth travelling for, offering a big boost across the three days.

He said: “This is our second year here, we’ve been delving into the festival market with success in Elgin.

“The atmosphere at Belladrum is completely different to anywhere else you go and it is a really good event for anyone to come down to.

“So you get a really good crowd, and there’s not many Indian street food stalls going about so we end up with a lot of interest.

“It feels nice to be wanted by festivals and it just seems to get busier as the weekend progresses.”

Whyte’s are well-experienced at Highlands event

Keith-based G&M Whyte has a few stalls scattered about at this year’s festival – and it is no stranger to Belladrum.

Co-owner Graham Whyte revealed it was the catering firm’s 18th year serving up countless burgers and coffees during the weekend.

He said: “It’s so important to be a part of things like this, we’re based in the north, it’s a good event and we enjoy the atmosphere.

“It’s certainly one of the biggest events of the year for us.”

Graham said this year, the festival being cashless has caused a few bumps in the road.

He added: “They’ve made food trailers card only, but not everyone knows this and so are coming up with only cash and you have to turn them away.

“Being in a field the Wi-Fi can be a bit off as well, so that has been a big problem which we’re having to deal with.”