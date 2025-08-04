Meet the 24-year-old Inverness entrepreneur helping Highland businesses to ‘buzz’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Meet the 24-year-old Inverness entrepreneur helping Highland businesses to ‘buzz’

Sean Johnston shares the story behind building his business.

Sean Johnston, Build Buzz owner. Image: SBF
Sean Johnston, Build Buzz owner. Image: SBF
By Kelly Wilson

From a young age, Inverness businessman Sean Johnston was drawn to running his own ventures.

His entrepreneurial spirit shone through early – launching a local delivery service during lockdown and helping his mum open a zero-waste shop and vegan café in Nairn.

In 2023, he took the next step, founding marketing agency Build Buzz to help small businesses grow with purpose…

Sean answered our questions on his biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

I’ve always been drawn to running my own ventures.

From a young age, I found myself experimenting with small businesses and learning by doing. During lockdown, I ran a local delivery service, and that’s when I really discovered my passion for marketing: it was a time that digital marketing became the only effective way to get the word out.

I loved finding creative and practical ways to connect people with something they need or want.

How did you get to where you are today?

By building real businesses and learning through experience. I’ve spent years figuring out what works and what doesn’t by doing it myself.

In 2022, I opened a zero-waste shop and vegetarian café in Nairn with my mum Amanda, and that experience shaped how I think about marketing with integrity.

I launched Build Buzz in 2023, not as a big agency, but as a way to help ethical, values-led businesses get seen and grow because time, budget, and values matter the most in small business.

Who helped you?

Taking part in Impact 30 gave me structure and focus early on, it was a great opportunity to reflect, plan, and grow as a young entrepreneur.

Alongside that, I’ve been lucky enough to work with a couple of brilliant mentors whose advice has really shaped how I run my business day to day. More recently, the FSB has allowed me to make fantastic connections and stay close to the real challenges other founders are facing.

Sean aims to help local Inverness and surrounding area businesses.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

“Don’t try to appeal to everyone.” It’s tempting to say yes to every opportunity when you’re starting out, but defining my niche and staying true to it has been key for me, it avoids wasting time when building a business that I want to feel consistent.

What is your biggest mistake?

Trying to grow too quickly. I’ve taken on too much at once before, and it’s taught me the importance of sustainable growth – making sure systems, capacity, and energy levels are there before scaling up.

What is your greatest achievement?

Building a business that reflects my values and helps others do the same. I’m proud of what Build Buzz stands for, and the fact I’ve been able to turn practical experience into a service that helps small ethical brands grow is something I don’t take for granted.

How are you managing the rising cost of doing business?

By keeping things lean and efficient. For clients, I aim to offer affordable high-impact marketing that makes a difference even on the tight budgets that small businesses have these days.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I’m at the stage now where I want to refine how I work, taking on slightly bigger projects, collaborating more with other creatives, and continuing to learn as I go. I’m not in a rush to scale, but I do want to keep growing Build Buzz into something that feels solid and creatively fulfilling.

Conversation