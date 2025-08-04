Meet the 24-year-old Inverness entrepreneur helping Highland businesses to ‘buzz’

From a young age, Inverness businessman Sean Johnston was drawn to running his own ventures.

His entrepreneurial spirit shone through early – launching a local delivery service during lockdown and helping his mum open a zero-waste shop and vegan café in Nairn.

In 2023, he took the next step, founding marketing agency Build Buzz to help small businesses grow with purpose…

Sean answered our questions on his biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

I’ve always been drawn to running my own ventures.

From a young age, I found myself experimenting with small businesses and learning by doing. During lockdown, I ran a local delivery service, and that’s when I really discovered my passion for marketing: it was a time that digital marketing became the only effective way to get the word out.

I loved finding creative and practical ways to connect people with something they need or want.

How did you get to where you are today?

By building real businesses and learning through experience. I’ve spent years figuring out what works and what doesn’t by doing it myself.

In 2022, I opened a zero-waste shop and vegetarian café in Nairn with my mum Amanda, and that experience shaped how I think about marketing with integrity.

I launched Build Buzz in 2023, not as a big agency, but as a way to help ethical, values-led businesses get seen and grow because time, budget, and values matter the most in small business.

Who helped you?

Taking part in Impact 30 gave me structure and focus early on, it was a great opportunity to reflect, plan, and grow as a young entrepreneur.

Alongside that, I’ve been lucky enough to work with a couple of brilliant mentors whose advice has really shaped how I run my business day to day. More recently, the FSB has allowed me to make fantastic connections and stay close to the real challenges other founders are facing.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

“Don’t try to appeal to everyone.” It’s tempting to say yes to every opportunity when you’re starting out, but defining my niche and staying true to it has been key for me, it avoids wasting time when building a business that I want to feel consistent.

What is your biggest mistake?

Trying to grow too quickly. I’ve taken on too much at once before, and it’s taught me the importance of sustainable growth – making sure systems, capacity, and energy levels are there before scaling up.

What is your greatest achievement?

Building a business that reflects my values and helps others do the same. I’m proud of what Build Buzz stands for, and the fact I’ve been able to turn practical experience into a service that helps small ethical brands grow is something I don’t take for granted.

How are you managing the rising cost of doing business?

By keeping things lean and efficient. For clients, I aim to offer affordable high-impact marketing that makes a difference even on the tight budgets that small businesses have these days.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I’m at the stage now where I want to refine how I work, taking on slightly bigger projects, collaborating more with other creatives, and continuing to learn as I go. I’m not in a rush to scale, but I do want to keep growing Build Buzz into something that feels solid and creatively fulfilling.